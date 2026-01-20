Ossiana Tepfenhart
Toxic Empathy + DARVO With Your Weirdo Friend
A recording from Ossiana Tepfenhart and your weirdo friend's live video
22 hrs ago
•
Ossiana Tepfenhart
and
your weirdo friend
8
4
2
1:04:31
Ossiana Talks To Lasha Lane: The Internet NSFW Clampdown
The internet is clamping down on sexy content. But why?
Jan 19
•
Ossiana Tepfenhart
and
Lasha Lane
9
3
1
59:08
The Real Reason Why Fashion Got So Bland Might Surprise You
Is our nation dealing with a "depression look?"
Jan 19
•
Ossiana Tepfenhart
33
17
8
America Is In An Abusive Relationship With Itself
If it feels like you’re being abused, it’s because you are.
Jan 18
•
Ossiana Tepfenhart
46
9
20
Ossiana Talks To Frederic Poag: Blue Dots In Red Areas
We took on dating as a liberal in today's world.
Jan 17
•
Ossiana Tepfenhart
and
Frederic Poag
34
3
1:38:57
Ossiana Talks To Nick Paro About The ICE Murders, The End of Privacy, And Conservative Psychology.
A recording from Ossiana Tepfenhart's live video
Jan 16
•
Ossiana Tepfenhart
and
Nick Paro
91
2
3
1:25:01
Ossiana Talks To Dana DuBois: Parenting In Trump's America
A recording from Ossiana Tepfenhart's live video
Jan 15
•
Ossiana Tepfenhart
and
Dana DuBois
33
2
1:08:29
When Parents Can Excuse The Murder Of Their Own Kids, It’s Bad
A video of Trumpist parents made me realize how ugly things will get.
Jan 14
•
Ossiana Tepfenhart
81
16
24
The Secret Way Democrats Are Aiding The GOP's Takeover Of America
Or, how the Democrats prove they are okay with aiding and abetting the GOP.
Jan 12
•
Ossiana Tepfenhart
47
11
20
America Just Low-Key Declared Open Season On Its Own Citizens
If you're not angry, you're not bright.
Jan 12
•
Ossiana Tepfenhart
62
18
22
The Real Reason Why Conservatives Are Dying To Be Seen As Counterculture Icons
It's not just in your head. They really want to be seen as alternative counterculture gods.
Jan 11
•
Ossiana Tepfenhart
76
11
23
We're Watching The Death Of The American Megachurch In Real-Time
From thousands of parishioners down to hundreds, this one dependable "business" is in shambles.
Jan 7
•
Ossiana Tepfenhart
35
4
7
