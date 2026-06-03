Photo by NASA on Unsplash

We’re about 1 month away from the 250th anniversary of the beginning of the United States. 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed, since John Hancock put his John Hancock on the document, since George Washington became the first president ever.

If you were like me and went to school in a “traditional” conservative region, you probably had a teacher who was passionate about US history. For me, that was my fifth grade teacher, Mrs. L.

She was a petite, fiery red headed Irish lady who loved to talk about the Revolutionary War.

She would talk about how Americans rebelled, how they wanted to rail against taxation without representation, how America’s spirit was all about refusing to buckle to a king, demanding freedom, and equality…

Heck, she made it sound like an amazing journey to freedom for all parties involved. When she said that America’s story was one of rebellion and that we were the best country in the world, I damn well believed it.

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