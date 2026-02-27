I’ll be real. This article is inspired by the stuff I started to remember from Reality Check: America’s Next Top Model. That documentary rocked me on several levels, one of which involved memories of what it was like to keep my figure at a size 00/13 children’s.

It was simple: I had an eating disorder. I was diagnosed with anorexia, later EDNOS. I didn’t eat. When I did eat, I’d often puke it up. People don’t realize what an eating disorder does to your brain. It’s not just about being thin. It’s an entire downward spiral of obsession, insanity, and general malaise.

If you’ve never had an eating disorder, you don’t realize how bad things get. It’s not just the puking, the starvation, or the pills you get hooked on to keep small. I personally experienced these things below, too.

#1: You get obsessed with your scale.

This seems obvious, but it’s not. Eating disordered people get a weird “rush” from seeing the scale go down — especially if they are weight loss obsessed. A pound thinner, and you feel like you’re on top of the world.

A pound heavier, though? Oh, it crushes your soul. The scale turns into your own personal judge and jury. How this affects you can vary greatly depending on what type of disorder you have.

A lot of binge eaters tend to gain a fear of scales for that reason. Meanwhile, anorexics will often weigh themselves five, six times a day.

#2: Your cooking will change.

As an anorexic/EDNOS sufferer, I’d often sabotage my food just to make it taste bad. That way, I wouldn’t feel the urge to eat it. My food got gnarly and bland. In fact, most people wouldn’t even say it was really that edible.

Cooking classes, oddly enough, helped me break away from my eating disorder. Unfortunately, most people who suffer don’t get that same “saving” from cooking classes.

A lot of binge eaters and bulimics tend to see their cooking improve greatly. Why? Because they want to eat the good stuff, and they tend to conflate food with love. So they want the top-tier love, if you get my drift.

Speaking of cooking, we can also talk about cooking habits here. A lot of disordered people will cook crazy, large-scale feasts just so that they can watch others eat. It’s a weird thing. We live vicariously through others eating at times.

#3: Recipe snippets become oddly collectible.

A little-known fact about starvation-oriented eating disorders is that they tend to rewire your brain to obsess about food. Of course, you can’t eat the food. So subconsciously, you find other ways to feel close to food.

I’ve already mentioned that you might get the urge to cook crazy amounts of food for others. What I didn’t mention is that you start to get a weird urge to collect recipes, even though you slowly realize you’ll likely never actually try them.

One study called the Minnesota Starvation Experiment documented this pretty famously. Within a couple of weeks, most of the people who were being subjected to starvation diets started hoarding recipes and clippings of food ads.

Is that the only reason why I have so many cookbooks? Nope. After getting over my disordered eating, I became a food critic. I need recipes to study how to critique good techniques.

But for a long time, yeah, that was the only reason.

#4: Say goodbye to feeling warm.

If you drop below a certain weight, you’re going to stop being able to feel warm unless you’re in rather extreme conditions. This is because your body loses all the fat that kept you warm in the first place.

You get cold, so fast. You find yourself chilly in hundred-degree weather. You are in a hot car, heat cranked up, when it’s 90 degrees outside. You. Don’t. Ever. Feel. Warm.

But it gets worse.

Among anorexics and EDNOS sufferers, it’s common to develop something called lanugo. That’s a peach fuzz that grows everywhere, including your face. It’s your body’s last-ditch effort to try to keep your body warm when you no longer have enough fat or calories to properly regulate body temperature.

#5: You start to develop an addiction to starvation.

Here’s one reason I was so deep into anorexia, and no, it wasn’t my participation on pro-ana harm reduction sites. If you’ve ever been starved out for a long time, you know that something strange happens in your brain.

You start feeling light. You start feeling more alert, like after a really good shot of espresso — minus the jitters. You get airy. You feel…nice, in a really weird way. You stop craving food. You just feel good and most of your cares start to fade out.

If this sounds a little like a “high,” that’s because it is a high. Unsurprisingly, some people start to chase the high of starvation, especially when you get more into the world of eating disorders.

#6: You lose your ability to see yourself, literally.

Confession: I suffer from extreme body dysmorphia. I have no idea what I look like and it’s the strangest thing. To me, it’s almost like an “Alice in Wonderland” situation.

If you ever went through an extreme weight change, you may have experienced the surprise of finding out you’re thin now. You look in the mirror every day. You don’t see the shift happening. So if you’re like me, you don’t realize that you changed your appearance. You think you look the same, until people start remarking that you’ve changed.

If you’re eating disordered, you have no idea how heavy you are or how heavy you look. I still have to remind myself that I am not fat every day. Even then, I still see my chonky self in every photo I take.

The only time I have any idea how big or small I am is when I get a glimpse of myself in a mirror without realizing it’s a mirror — and yes, that does happen once in a while.

#7: The way other people look starts to warp after a while too.

If you’ve never had an eating disorder, you might have a hard time grasping this. Your body isn’t the only one that you have a hard time “seeing.” After a certain point, you also have a hard time figuring out what a healthy (or normal) person looks like.

When you’re extremely thinned out, you start to see other people in a weird way. Heavy people and regular weight people start to look all the same. They may all look morbidly obese one day, then the next, they will look skeletal.

It’s the most bizarre thing ever. It’s trippy because you literally can’t figure out how anyone looks unless you have their faces blacked out as photos. In a weird way, it actually works out well. Eventually, you just start to realize that bodies are just bodies. Or, at least that’s what happened with me.