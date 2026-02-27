Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

Elena Freshman Schumann
8h

Yes. Obsession with food is associated with obsession with other things the most famous being handwashing and cleaning in general. My oldest son has the forgoing issues though they seem to be under control now, whenever there is a crisis he reverts back. He was a typical boy not caring about cleaning at all when he was a kid. HE did no even like to shower or bath, but he did it because I made him do it. This cleaning thing did not happen until he was an adult and faced stresses that we all face as adults. He probably got it from me because I have a history of OCD which I currently am able to control with medication (ie good old Prozac sometimes the older meds work the best). Elena

