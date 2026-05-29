Not too long ago, a viral CNN story broke out about a secret online community of men who taught one another how to dose their wives, girlfriends, friends, and even own children with drugs so that they could take advantage of them.

I’ve covered this in the past, but it’s been a rehash of why this scandal was as bad as it was. After I covered it, Motherless was taken down. People celebrated. As a porn professional, I was mixed on my feelings.

I feel like maybe I should speak out, now that we actually are seeing Motherless get back online.

Yes, I work in porn — and I’m pretty passionate about it.

Along with being a Loyalfans model, I am a softcore actress as well as a lingerie model. In the past, I worked as a porn journalist (yes, we exist) as well as a PR assistant, a software engineer, and also as a CMO for an adult cam platform.

I can’t say I really chose this career, per se. It chose me. I literally kinda got swooped into it by my 9-to-5 copywriting and SEO jobs. And after a while, I realized the industry was full of my people.

Porn is not just a job for me. It’s something I’m passionate about. I see it as a civil rights cause, a home for my crazy ass, as well as one of the most wrongfully hated media genres in the world.

Pornography can be beautiful. It can be cerebral. It can be real. And that’s what I aim to do.

One of the biggest issues that I see in porn deals with exploitation and abuse.

And it’s gotten me into trouble with SWERFs. And if I had a dollar for every time someone asked me why I go into porn because they think I hate myself or something, I’d probably make Elon Musk blush.

Truth is, porn has helped me heal. It’s given me agency over my own body and sexuality again. In a world that always told me I was too much, that my appearance was too sexy, or that I’m too horny, porn made me embrace myself.

Much like with many of the other ways I’ve healed myself, porn is controversial. It’s a double-edged sword. I have had excellent experiences. Others have seen porn turn into a walking nightmare.

The Motherless Rape School Scandal, as it’s known, is one example of how porn can hurt rather than help. And while I defend the industry quite a bit, this is one of those things that can’t truly be argued as a good thing.

Why was Motherless allowed to go back online?

On a social level, your guess is as good as mine. Motherless is not my type of site. It doesn’t pay its talent. Adult content creators basically only use it to disseminate their more extreme content and create a way to advertise their brand.

It’s touted as a user-generated content site geared toward extreme fetishes. It sounds simple enough, right? Well, it would be — if everything was reasonably safe, totally consensual, and mostly sane. That’s where things got fucked up.

When the Motherless Rape School Scandal hit, Dutch officials took the site offline while they ran investigations. Unsurprisingly, it was legal red tape that ended up making it take a rest.

Legally, there was an explanation given. NL Times had this to say about its return:

“While the parent company is registered in Costa Rica and the domain in the Czech Republic, the servers were found to be physically located in Steenbergen, Noord-Brabant, at hosting provider Nforce. This physical presence in the Netherlands enabled Dutch authorities to take action. Motherless said in a statement that it has restored access to the site after strengthening its moderation systems. The platform says it has introduced extra reporting tools designed to identify illegal material and abuse-related images faster, and to ensure they are permanently removed.”

In other words, the site did what they felt was reasonable in fixing the issue — at least, tech-wise. But that doesn’t mean the issue was fixed. It just means that they covered their rear ends enough to avoid major problems.

Personally, I don’t think that Motherless did enough. Unfortunately, if you’re dealing with extreme fetish stuff involving real people, you need to have a lot better accountability and safety procedures than a typical adult site will have.

This is one of those very few instances where I think that having ID linked to your username is a must-have. It could have saved a lot of women from getting raped.

Still, the law is treating the Rape School Scandal as a “don’t hate the platform, hate the individual rapists,” and I understand that stance — to a point.

Let’s talk about the fetish in the room.

Alright, I’ll bite the bullet here: I’m a hardcore kinkster. I have certain paraphilias that are potentially lethal (to me) if actually explored. I’ve realized that certain things can only be explored through fake, acted out stuff.

So, let’s talk about Motherless. Motherless has a lot of fetish content that walks the line between falsified assault, potential murder, and disease hotbed activity. This is not hyperbole. This is fact.

Here’s the thing.

If it was done consensually, safely, and with actual responsible content makers, it should be fine. Sometimes, we all need an outlet for our darker desires. There should be discussions with that type of media about what is normal, what isn’t, how to mitigate dangerous kinks, and safety protocols.

#Sleep, one of the hashtags (erm categories) that was used for “content” that involved drugging women before raping them. Many other tags were also used — and police are still trying to figure out who actually raped their partners.

A lot of the women who had their faces and bodies posted didn’t consent. They didn’t even know it happened. Their “loved ones” did that to them and those men should be arrested. Investigators are still “investigating.”

As a person who’s seen how investigators treat women, I’m not holding my breath. More disheartening still, since Motherless went back online, traffic went up 30 percent.

If Motherless wanted to be above reproach, here’s what it would take.

Motherless is aiding and abetting the rape of women. Actually, let’s go harder. I would go so far as to say some of the women in the #Sleep scandal were trafficked by the men they loved.

Want it to stop? Great. Let me explain what it should take:

Get IDs of all users. Yes, it should be stored and linked to an actual name, address, and age. Require every user to go through verification the way OF does. Once a user stopps going on the site for 30 days, they can remove the info. No state issued ID? Cool. No porn for you.

Get age verification of all content creators. OF and LF does it. Why can’t Motherless? And yes, the burden should be on the creators to prove that all people in the photos and videos they take are consenting to it. In the US, we have age verification contracts and require people to hold up their IDs to their face to prove age of consent.

Use AI to scan for illegal activities. Yes, this could have solved a lot of shit. AI can scan conversations to see if something sounds nefarious. It should have been brought up to mods. (Does Motherless even have mods?)

If someone says they didn’t consent to content, automatically remove the content, log evidence, and notify police if the “creator” can’t furnish consent forms. Once again, not that hard to do.

Kink porn can be difficult to legislate and keep safe. It’s up to platforms to do the work. Sadly, Motherless does not have the best track record for making itself a safe site.

But why not require this for all sites?

For the most part, you already have to, minus the account thing. If you’re watching mainstream content, there’s a much lower chance of damage. OnlyFans and Loyalfans are simple sites doing vanilla content.

As long as their performers do age verification and can furnish consent forms for their content, they’ve done enough. They already have a policy that requires their mods to take down content that was not consensual.

OF and LF are also based in a country (America) that is notoriously attacking the porn industry as a whole. That alone puts porn users at a risk if they have to show their IDs.

As a porn professional, I’m asking authorities to take down Motherless.

Sex stops being fun when consent is removed, when it turns into violence against spouses, and when it turns into schools where men learn to rape kids. Motherless gives us good porn people a bad name. And frankly, I’m sick of it.