You know, it’s weird to be on the same side that backs police officers, but Sheriff Rochelle Bilal is kind of amazing. She told ICE and Donald Trump that Philly will not tolerate their presence, adding, “You don’t want this smoke because we will bring it to you.”

She’s got warrior queen energy for that. An ICE agent recently murdered an innocent, American mother of three in cold blood in Missouri. Philly has already made it clear that they don’t want that stuff in the City of Brotherly Love.

The White House issued out a reply:

The White House has been openly trying to instigate riots.

ICE has been doing horrific things—raiding schools, emptying out apartment buildings, separating families, and even killing in cold blood. Everyone hates them. Mayors are telling them to “get the fuck out” and governors are telling Trump that no one wants to fund them.

Protests in Minnesota are off the chain, with people taking to the streets, refusing to serve agents food at restaurants, and also posting protest signs throughout the state. Heck, the protests have started to spread to other states.

Most Americans are pretty unified in agreeing that ICE is not okay, that it’s an overstep of the Constitution, and that it should be completely torn down. The White House doesn’t agree, so they’re basically giving veiled threats to “comply or else.”

You know who tried to comply?

Renee Nicole Good.

She got shot dead in front of her wife.

It’s clear complying with ICE doesn’t work. Representative Ilhan Omar warned that Trump is using ICE to instigate Missourians into declaring martial law. So if it seems like ICE has been getting worse and worse, it’s because it has been.

In a sane country (not us, obviously), this would have resulted in massive, sweeping change with more training for each agent. There might have even been a protocol class made specifically for it.

In this twisted version of America, Trump just shortened the ICE training period to 47 days. Yes, this is all on purpose. It’s impossible to ignore, no matter how much the talking piles of plastic in the White House say otherwise.

The shooting of Renee Good was a wake-up call for America.

I often hear Republicans tell me they’re convinced that “Trump will only go after the bad ones,” despite ample evidence that this isn’t the case. Renee Good was quite literally the picture of a typical socially acceptable American woman, aside from the fact that she was gay.

She was blonde. She was a churchy type of lady. She was a mom of three. Somehow, though, that didn’t shield her from a murder—even though she tried to de-escalate the situation. The ICE agents called her a “fucking bitch” with a laugh after they killed her.

If a blonde, female, unarmed, mother of three is capable of getting killed by ICE, everyone is at risk. If the White House is threatening police with altercations and arrests, that’s a sign that the very fiber of this country is now in shambles.

Conservatives always advertised themselves on being the party of law and order. So, why are law enforcement officials being threatened by ICE and DHS? Why are politicians finding themselves fearing for their lives due to the president in power?

Hell, if this is the party of law and order, why are they not obeying the Constitution by reining in Trump when he threatens to denaturalize Americans? Simply put, it’s because it was never about law and order. It was about fear-mongering, power, and control.

In recent days, I’ve noticed a lot of MAGAts start to have their own second thoughts.

It’s becoming clear that it’s not “just the bad ones” anymore. It’s not even “just the brown ones” anymore. As it turns out, killing a white woman has a much bigger effect on them than I thought it would.

Or, maybe it’s actually watching police square off with the domestic terrorists storming cities all over the United States. Police are the people who are meant to defend the weak—or at least handle crime.

Still, most are steadfast in their Trumpism.

A lot of these guys, though, are only going to wake up to the fact that the White House declared war on America when ICE comes knocking on their door. And some? Maybe not even then.