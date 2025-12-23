Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deidre Lisenby's avatar
Deidre Lisenby
Dec 23

Very interesting & well written, O. You are amazing.

Reply
Share
The Mongoose's avatar
The Mongoose
Dec 23

That's a great piece! It sounds bad for everyone. Especially the fish.

Reply
Share
1 reply
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ossiana Tepfenhart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture