Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Rory Thorne's avatar
Rory Thorne
6h

Yup. That’s why when me and my partner/Sir are traveling, we’re going to basically not say we’re Americans. If we have to, we’ll just buy Canadian passports LOL. But yeah, fuck America. It’s done. Hopefully we’ll try our best to keep working on repairing this country but until then… it’s just done for now.

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Blue America's avatar
Blue America
2h

Great point about the modern American anti-intellectualism culture.

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