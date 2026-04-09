The last time I left the country was around 2006. I was on a vacation with my mom to Romania and when I’d say I was American, people immediately treated me better. I’d see the eyebrow raise, hear the “Oh! America! Cool!” and then often find new besties to hang out with.

Today, I highly doubt I’d get that same reception if I told Romanians that I am American. In fact, I’d actually get worried that people would refuse me entry into restaurants or give me dirty looks. It’s a feeling I never thought I’d experience as a US citizen.

The anti-American sentiment abroad is at a fever pitch.

via Reddit

Ever since the early 2000s, there’s been a growing global distaste surrounding the United States. I’m old enough to remember when America was almost universally adored by the average foreigner. Now, that’s not the case.

By the 2010s, most countries just liked Americans but hated the politics. Or, they just thought most Americans were friendly but naiive or entitled individuals. By the 2020s, many average people abroad started to rethink their taste on America and the people from it.

On Reddit, a recent picture of a sign outside of a Brazilian restaurant went viral. The sign mentioned that Americans and Israelis need not try to enter the restaurant, as they were not welcome.

In countries like Japan, this is actually fairly common. Many Japanese restaurants bar ALL foreigners, regardless of nationality, from entering their doors. However, seeing this in a notoriously welcoming country like Brazil is a shocker.

Let’s just be real: this is the canary in the coal mine. America is now considered to be an undesirable country by the majority of people in the world.

So what the hell happened? (Hint: Trump, the GOP, and misogyny.)

America had been struggling with PR ever since the war post-9/11. People rightfully saw us as waging war for oil, overstepping our bounds, and being (politically) entitled shits everywhere we went.

However, it was tolerable for most countries until the United States started making a hard turn to the right. That’s when things started to really get ugly.

“Go back to your own country!”

Let’s start with the first issue others had with us: our intolerance of immigrants. Yes, America has an illegal immigration problem. However, we could have streamlined immigration if we wanted to. We never did.

Most illegal immigrants don’t commit crimes, but they do pay taxes into programs that don’t benefit them. How did our country treat them? We had a bunch of assholes telling them, “Go back to your own country!”

America was notorious for looking down upon immigrants. ICE’s actions pushed it over the edge. And now, way too many Americans have the audacity to immigrate (oops, “expatriate”) to other countries and expect the royal treatment.

Newsflash: we’re starting to hear others tell us to go home now that we voted our country into shithole status. We shouldn’t be surprised that what goes around, comes around.

Passport Bros

While we’re on the topic of treating foreigners like shit, let’s talk about how American misogyny started to grate on others’ nerves. In many low-income countries like the Philippines and parts of South America, locals have been flooded by sex tourists from the United States.

Most (but not all) are male. And they’re there to have sex with local women, possibly to marry. This sounds cute at first until you realize the following:

They hate the women back home because the women there can leave. Their dollar also doesn’t go as far back in the US, which means that they don’t have as much “purchasing power” back home. The misogyny is real, and it eventually shows in their marriages abroad, too. It’s just that they’re using their money to take advantage of women elsewhere. Many of those marriages become abusive and the bros are shocked when their wives divorce them.

In many cases, they straight-up predate women. There have been many cases in which Passport Bros knocked up women, claimed they’d marry them, then abandoned them and their kids. This can be a death sentence in some countries — literally.

These guys often won’t take no for an answer. A tourist in Germany was killed because she told an American man no. In Mexico, an American tourist harassed a German woman who rejected him and started going down the Hitler route.

Do I even need to discuss the sex trafficking stuff? Andrew Tate is a good example of this, but he’s far from the only one. Many countries started to see Americans as perverts who buy little kids abroad, and honestly, maybe it’s warranted in some countries.

In many of these countries, American men are called “LBH,” or “Losers Back Home.” They’re not seen as attractive. They’re seen as marks, but also entitled marks.

Only 30 years ago, this was not the case. A lot of people used to want to date Americans because of our (former) reputation for being kind to women. Trump and the Red Pill’s brainwashed goons absolutely gutted our reputation for having decent men.

Bad Tourists

I’m not going to go too deep into this, but Americans have been making a lot of headlines for the worst reasons. Simply put, we are fucking terrible tourists!

Americans have filmed themselves stealing offerings from Japanese graves, defacing ancient ruins, and even straight-up looting from foreign stores. I’m not even going to get into how often Americans have yelled at locals for not speaking English.

It’s embarrassing, man. And honestly, if I was a local and I saw that kind of behavior from Americans, I absolutely would not want them in my vicinity.

We Voted Him In

It’s no secret that Trump did a number on America’s reputation abroad. From shutting down life-saving programs in Africa to bombing the shit out of civilians in Iran, Trump’s decisions solidified America as a bad guy in the eyes of the global community.

America may have had somewhat rigged elections, but at the end of the day, we as Americans did not have to tolerate this shit. We could have voted for Harris. We could have all voted straight-ticked progressive. We could have demanded a recount.

We didn’t.

Enough people in the United States voted Trump in to show that way too many people were okay with Project 2025, racism, sexism, and everything the Orange Fuck In Charge has done. If you think that foreigners didn’t notice our inaction, you’re wrong.

We Americans often tell other countries to fix their interior problems. Why doesn’t that behavior carry over into American issues? It should. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Our inaction speaks louder than all the words we type on the net.

Anti-Intellectualism

I’ll let you guys in on a little secret: education and science are treasured throughout most of the world. If you go to a doctor in China, you are expected to respect the doctor’s opinions. If you are given a vaccine in Africa, you are expected to be thankful to get it.

America used to be the hotspot for all things science. We used to be the home of the greatest think tanks in history. Today, our anti-intellectualism has made us a laughingstock of the global community.

Our scientists and doctors are starting to leave for other countries, such as China, Australia, Norway, and France. 40 years ago, that would have been unthinkable.

Our school systems are rotting. Our faith in science is dwindling, despite the proof that science brings. And you know what? It’s all of our fault as a collective and much of it was driven by America’s far-right religious groups. We should have stopped this, and we should be stopping it now.

Not everyone’s opinions carry equal weight. We need to stop acting like baseless opinions should be taken as seriously as scientific, peer-reviewed studies. Will we do that? Unlikely.

Americans, we voted for this, and we caused this.

America went from being the “cool kid” on the block to being the undesirable bully. We went from being the intellectual hub of the world to being the country that is rapidly spiraling down the educational drain.

More and more countries are starting to turn Americans away at their borders. Immigrating to other countries is getting harder as a U.S. citizen because of our fall from grace. Americans, regardless of their political leanings, are becoming persona non gratas throughout the world.

Every time you hear a person say they voted for Trump, you can thank them for the dirty looks we get abroad. Every time you hear antivaxx rhetoric from a rando holding a bible, you can thank them for the stricter visa requirements in different countries.

Major artists, celebrities, and musicians have begun canceling US tours due to the terrible reputation we have. They’re rightfully worried that they won’t come back in one piece or that they’ll be scooped up by ICE.

Really, who can blame them?

Would you take that risk in their shoes?

I wouldn’t.

We are not going to be able to repair our international reputation in my lifetime. It’s fucked. However, if we focus on addressing the root causes, we might still be able to prevent further damage down the line — and sometimes, that’s the best we can hope for.