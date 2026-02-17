Recently, a news headline hit both US and UK airwaves that shocked the world: a Texan father shot his British daughter to death shortly after they had a heated argument over Trump. More specifically, these details from the New York Post stood out to me:

The daughter, Lucy Harrison, was arguing that Trump’s stance on sexual assault was bad. She asked him what he would think if she were assaulted by Trump.

The father, Kris Harrison, was an alcoholic on a relapse. He also said he wouldn’t have cared if Trump assaulted her.

He asked Lucy if she would like to see a gun he got, then shot her. Then, he called his wife to look at their dead daughter’s body.

More shockingly, a grand jury in Texas refused to indict him. This is a murder on a UK citizen over Donald Trump. It’s also a case of filicide by a father. He was not charged in her killing.

A father.

A father killed his own daughter over Donald Trump.

He chose Donald Trump over his own daughter to that extent.

Think about that. Really, think about that. He chose a man who doesn’t even know he exists over his own child. For most of us, this type of murder is unfathomable — truly unthinkable.

However, if you have a background in cult psychology or grew up in a cult, this makes all the sense in the world. You might be wondering how this could happen. Let me explain.