If there’s one thing that everyone around me knows, it’s that I am not mom material. I am aware of this. I gave birth and put my kid up for an open adoption because I was not able to be a stable parent for the past 10 years. That, and my lifestyle was totally incompatible with parenthood.

Between porn shoots, gang-related crap from my exes, FBI visits, living on and off in a New York City traphouse, friends dying at a shocking rate, and my mental health spiraling, my life was a constant shit show for about 15 years.

It was only recently that I started to heal from everything.

Oh, and I recently divorced.

So, of course, after everything I went through, I ended up meeting someone who I am head over heels in love with. And while I’m healing and getting my life back on track, I started having feelings that I didn’t ever have before.

I was surgically sterilized shortly after my daughter was born for health-related issues.

After a freak cryptic pregnancy that was discovered seven months in, I was diagnosed with a rare hormone disorder. Basically, pregnancy knocked my hormones so out of whack that doctors were concerned another kid would kill me.

I had to take the equivalent of 10 Depo shots in a week to stabilize my hormones. 10. Of a “black box” medication. That’s borderline unheard of. It was serious shit and it showed up in the form of pure, unadulterated rage.

That rage that I felt, alone, was hell. It was terrifying because I quite literally never felt anything like that before or after. The treatment I experienced during pregnancy made it worse.

I vowed never to even consider having a kid again as a result.

And then…

Well…

He came into my life.

Ever meet someone so perfect, you actually get upset that there’s only one of them in the world? Well, that’s my current significant other. For the first time in my life, I find myself wondering if I should have another kid just for this guy.

On paper, I knew this was a possibility. When I fought to get sterilized, every single doctor asked me, “What happens if you meet a perfect man but he wants kids? You’ll regret sterilization. ”

Well, I had that moment. I met the guy of my dreams at 38 years old. He’s perfect. He’s incredible. He’s smart, funny, caring, talented, and just amazing. And right now, I’m getting feelings I never actually had before.

I find myself looking at baby carriages, not with PTSD-laced disgust but…envy? I just spent time at a family dinner as the “cool aunt” to two kids and felt a little pang of sadness that I won’t wake up hearing the name “Mommy!” one day.

I love this guy so much. I could see myself being a mother to his kids. I look at him and I see the possibility of a Kodak-style family photo. Then reality hits: I am permanently sterilized and have had part of my uterus taken out. The chances of me having a kid are basically 0.

I keep hearing that line from so many doctors telling me, “You’ll regret it when you meet the right guy…”

Well, I met the right guy and realizing I can’t give him kids hurts.

Don’t get me wrong. There is a grieving process that I won’t have the experience of being a mom to his children. Yes, I’ve cried over it. In fact, I got misty-eyed during Easter dinner looking at my niece and nephew.

I miss out on a lot of mother-daughter moments because my kid is with her two dads. I chose that for her because I knew I was an unfit parent. I gave her parents that would give her a childhood that was amazing.

I’ll hand it to those doctors who “bingoed” me about the right guy: having this realization fucking hurts. Like, on a visceral level. Like, occasionally crying over the guilt of it, hurts.

But I am still thankful for my sterilization and realize it’s the right thing.

It took me over a dozen doctors before I got a doctor willing to sterilize me. Yes, I’m hurting over the fact that I can’t reverse that surgery. However, I don’t regret the choice to not have kids for several main reasons:

We both were and still are childfree by choice. We’re also past the age of 35. We’d have to change too much to have kids and actually enjoy it. We don’t have the money to have kids. Kids are expensive, yo. The price tag keeps climbing and frankly, I don’t like the direction the country is headed in. I matter. The US medical system does not treat women as people. The only time that women matter as #1 is when there’s no chance of them being pregnant. Sterilization gave me back my autonomy. It’s insane that doctors were okay with me risking death just so a hypothetical baby could have a chance at life. That’s not okay. My partner would rather me be alive than a hypothetical baby be born that would kill me. Yanni straight up told me that he would never do anything that would jeopardize my health. This is why he’s the perfect man for me. He puts me first, rather than a kid who might kill me. If he insisted on having children, I would not be the right one for him, and we would eventually split because I couldn’t have them — even if I wanted to. I’m not parent material. I would not be a good parent. I’m self-aware enough to realize this. It would take a long time of training and growth before I actually trust myself not to be an irresponsible trainwreck of a mom.

Do I regret my sterilization? A little, but at the same time, I realize I was right to make this choice. So does my dream partner. A man who wants me to risk my own demise (or horrific Post-Partum Psychosis) is not a man I want to marry.

Right now, women are choosing to say no to having babies at skyrocketing rates.

Babies are no longer just mandatory parts of adulthood. They are quite literally life-ruiners if you’re not in a good place to have them. They cost a lot, they take a lot of time to raise, and most people don’t have that time. Even if you want a baby, it might not work out with the schedule you have.

When you pair that with the rise of maternal mortality rates, the increase in death sentences for miscarriages, and the rise of once-eliminated diseases, it’s easy to see why women don’t want to be knocked up. It’s too much risk.

Having a baby is a major danger to women and doctors know this. And yet, doctors don’t listen to them when they say they’re adults who want to stay childfree. If you’re over 18, you should have the right to choose what you do with your body — no questions asked.

I realize it hurts to lose a chance to have a family with a great guy, but you know what? I signed up for this. This was my choice. That’s just it. I’m an adult facing the consequences of my own decisions. That’s okay.

You know what’s not okay? Doctors choosing what happens to me despite my begging, pleading, and petitioning to allow me to live my life the way I want to. I’m thankful for that doctor who tied my tubes and removed part of my uterus. I’m still angry others refused to do it.

If you’re considering sterilization, here’s my advice.

Recognize that it’s not a reversible surgery, even if there are procedures that could reverse parts of it. This is one of those things that will permanently alter your body and it can take a while to find a doctor who isn’t misogynistic about your personal choices.

With that said, I’m living proof that even the most childfree people can have moments of regret. So, if you’re willing to deal with that later down the line, go for it. It’s your body, your choice.

If you think that you might want kids later on, consider an IUD instead. It can help you get the time you need for you to really think about what a baby could mean for you.