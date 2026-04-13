Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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From Ritual to Romance's avatar
From Ritual to Romance
10h

So happy for you. It’s amazing to find a soulmate. And you met him relatively early. I met mine at age 50. And we have been happy for many years without having children together.

This gives me hope for my daughter.

Blessings to both of you.

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2 replies by Ossiana Tepfenhart and others
Steven U's avatar
Steven U
8h

It's tough to make decisions for a future you can't picture.

I got my hysterectomy at 26 initially for gender dysphoria reasons (I'm a trans man) but then they found out during surgery that I had endometriosis that needed to be treated.

Even though I was repulsed by the idea of being pregnant ever and had all these valid reasons to get sterilized, it was a difficult decision to make and I was nervous that I'd regret it. I felt a lot of guilt for not wanting to have children. Probably didn't help being the oldest sibling in my family and someone who tends to do a lot of caretaking anyway along with the experience of being raised as a girl.

My parents have been fairly supportive of my choice but I honestly felt so bad that I couldn't give them grandchildren when they'd be wonderful grandparents. The recovery was emotionally weird but once I healed up, I just felt more and more relieved.

It sounds like you made the best decision you could at the time. Be kind to yourself- you did what you needed to do for yourself. Plus, children need supportive adults in their lives besides parents. My child free aunt was the first family member to accept me being trans and I'll always be grateful to her for that. Even the best parents can't be everything and everyone for their kids.

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