By now, it’s not a secret that Trump has done everything in his power to alienate us from Canada. Between the sky-high tariffs that caused American businesses to lose Canadian buyers to the way ICE has scared off international travelers, our relationship with the ol’ Maple Leaf is ailing.

In recent days, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s international tariffs are illegal. It’s most likely a bid to encourage our country’s ailing trade and tourism, the truth it’s not likely to change Canadian minds on spending.

Besides, The New York Times noted that most of Trump’s tariffs on Canada will likely stay in place, because fuck you, that’s why. The tariffs remain on for the most important industries in Canada.

Generally speaking, it’s a piss-poor idea to rile up your closest allies. By now, it’s become clear that Russia placed Kreshnov (erm, Trump) in power to get America destabilized and weakened in the world stage.

I just don’t think Russia realized how big of a success this would be. I mean, Canada’s teetering on the edge of dropping a major bomb on the US economy — and most people won’t see it coming.