Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Luca's avatar
Luca
4hEdited

Thanks for writing this. I have a sibling who definitely exhibits all of this behavior. He claims to be a libertarian, but is a maga conservative in practice. He also claims to be too cool to vote or participate in the political process, which he feels gives him a way out of the discourse if his policies are wrong, or the guy he hates wins.

It’s been a struggle watching him and his wife mean girl their own kids, and then I have to listen about how emotionally unstable he thinks his kids are.

He did actually say something profound to me recently though. He admitted that he’s burned almost every bridge he has by running his mouth without thinking about the consequences of his intolerance and bullying, and he thinks this is due to him being somewhere on the autism spectrum. So he’s in the early stages of getting that checked out. Allegedly. I’m not going to rule that out and I respect him seeking help to correct his behavior, but I feel that the truth of it is that he’s simply an asshole, and that’s the last explanation he wants to have to admit.

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Danny Delgado's avatar
Danny Delgado
2h

Just like their male counterparts who are the ultimate bullies! 😡

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