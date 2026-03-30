Hey everyone! Confession time: I realize I have a fetish for farmer guys, “country” guys, and Southern guys. It’s up there with how I get a little hot under the collar for fraternity guys. Recently, I started dating a guy from the South who is somewhat involved in country music.

And that means I was thinking about country culture in recent years.

My dad was a country type. (Yes, insert “daddy issues” comment here — it’s probably warranted.) And well, I saw what country stuff used to be. It used to be about drinking beer, actually doing manual labor, something about those taco-shaped cowboy hats, and like, rolling their eyes at people like me.

“Country” was a state of mind. You could take the farmer out of the country, but he’d still be a country boy. He’d be a bit “salt of the earth,” so to speak, but most country guys I met were somewhat accepting of others — at least on a superficial level.

With that said, there was always a certain aesthetic to it. The hat, the worn jeans, and the button-downs were basically a given. Same with a belt buckle.

In recent years, I noticed a very odd shift in “country” aesthetics.

For one, a lot of “country” stuff became a lot more polished. There’s no more wifebeaters and torn jeans. It’s all fancy $700 Stetsons and cowboy boots that cost as much as my Botox sessions. There’s been a surge in fancy quasi-designer gear — especially among women in the scene.

In the past, “country” girls didn’t really do much in terms of makeup and hair. They might have had highlights and minimal makeup, but you’d never see French tips or inch-long claws like mine. And faux tan? It was not a thing.

In other words, it started to look like there was a certain type of “country king” class that involved wealth flaunting rather than saying things like, “That dog don’t hunt.”

But it got worse over time.

Maybe I’m just too much of an outsider to see the truth, but it seemed to me like something went a little weird with “country.”

My dad always used to say that being “country” was a state of mind. That seems to have changed for many people. It became more of an aesthetic, a lifestyle, or even a set of standards that people kept trying to compete with.

It started becoming a lot more gatekeep-y, in the sense that you often had to do things to show that you’re “country enough” to not be accused of being a faker.

Sure, the phrase, “All hat, no cattle,” was always there. It was even around when my dad was a kid, from what he told me. However, being “country” stopped being about cows and being born in the South.

I’d expect that more in a scene like punk or goth rather than a country music scene. But it got even more gatekeep-y, to the point where there’s a certain tacit understanding of your political affiliations, what car you drive, as well as the religion you’re in.

Country was always somewhat linked to being conservative, but in recent years, that went into overdrive.

I’m not going to lie. “Country” was always a little more conservative in appearance and attitude than most other scenes. That’s not a secret. It’s basically part of the culture that comes with loving the “down home” vibe of Small Town America.

Small Town America is all about having that “Average Joe” and “Average Jill” vibe. It’s about Johnny Football Star and Betty Cheerleader. There’s a lot of odd, regional traditionalism there — tradition often borne from a lifestyle that involves farming, hard work, and a life that works best when everyone knows their responsibilities.

That last part is nuanced. “Country” is about American farm culture. Farms involve insane amounts of work to run, far more than the average person even thinks is required. If even one of those chores goes undone for too long, it could kill your farm animals and/or plants.

The whole concept of understood roles is smart, if not downright necessary, to keep the farm running smoothly. It plays into personal accountability — and yes, a lot of farmers are raised to know how to do specific tasks as children because it’s understood that they’ll be the ones doing that when they’re older with their own farms.

In the 1990s, it wasn’t unusual to hear of people who identified as “country” voting blue. It also wasn’t unusual to hear of people who were “country” being somewhat amenable to people who weren’t exactly like them or people who were of a different political leaning.

Today, the gatekeepers of country culture turned the term “country” into a cult-like mentality.

It’s no longer enough to actually work a farm in the eyes of many “country” people. The Stetson isn’t enough either. No, “country” today is a high-conformity culture that requires you to be:

A Trumper, if not a Q-Anon fan

A devout Republican

A member of an Evangelical or Mormon church

Straight and ideally married with kids by 30

In the past, it was possible to see “country” guys who were Democrats hanging alongside Jebediah the GOP-voter. It also used to be possible (though rare) to see “country” guys who were atheists.

Heck, my dad was a practicing pagan for 40 years of his life and he was as country as it got. He just never made a stink about it because he had an Evangelical aunt-like figure in his life who would have gone berserk on him.

In recent years, I’ve heard people on social media question if you’re “even country if you don’t vote for Trump,” as well as question if “you’re really country if you’re not Christian.”

It’s worth noting that some major country stars like Dolly Parton and the Dixie Chicks (erm, the “Chicks”) have very left-leaning views. Even Tammy Faye Bakker bucked the conservative trend in her own way, though she’s more of a Fundie star than anything.

To think that their views would make them “not country enough” for some folks these days is pretty telling, isn’t it? And sadly, it’s speaking volumes in the worst way possible.

There’s always been bickering in subcultures along with gatekeeping, but you should always worry when that gatekeeping takes a darker turn. Whenever gatekeepers tell you what to think, how to vote, or how to pray, you should assume there’s a problem.

This is one of those times where it’s wise to follow the money.

Growing up in New Jersey, country music was not the “cool thing” among peers. I remember making fun of a cowboy-looking guy who was hired to sing at one of the Gifted and Talented camps I went to. Most of my peers reacted the same way.

My favorite radio station, a rock station on 106.3, shut down in the mid-2000s. It got replaced with Thunder 106.3, a country station. I laughed it off, thinking that they had to be buckass stupid to bring country to the New York City tri-state. No one wanted that crap.

Color me surprised when I started to notice a strange turn of events. Slowly but surely, I noticed an uptick in country ads all over the net. I noticed more and more country stations making their way into city-loving New York and Newark.

Slowly but surely, I watched an uptick in Ford F-150 pickup trucks, country stickers, and talk about trying to find a “nice Christian girl.” I started to see girls following more and more “country” trends as well as tradwife trends. The two seemed intertwined.

As years rolled in, I noticed more Evangelical media (19 Kids and Counting) hitting airwaves alongside more country glamour stuff. Yeah, they really worked hard to make farm life and flavorless food really look attractive — not going to lie.

Now riddle me this: what political party has much to gain from a subculture famous for being conservative and Christian? And which political party might look the other way with casual racism found in certain country crowds?

If you think that political thinktanks haven’t figured out the top subcultures for their voter base, you’re wrong. If you think those same thinktanks wouldn’t pour millions into increasing the allure of joining that base in a bid to increase a subtle push into right-wing funnels, you’re naive and wrong.

And if you think they wouldn’t funnel dark money into pushing that same subculture further right? Well, wait until you hear what happened with GamerGate and PizzaGate — and what it did to once-leftist gamers.

I feel bad for left-leaning cowboy types right now.

They had their culture stolen from them and repurposed into a turbo-charged vehicle for brainwashing, propagandizing, and Christian nationalism. And worse still, they likely suffered severed friendships as a result of the nationalist hijacking.

Like, they didn’t deserve that.

I may not understand the culture. I might find it sexy in the sense that it’s so exotic to me that it feels like I’d be fucking someone from another planet. But damn, I can still understand the sting it feels of having your scene used against you.

So, for all those sexy left-leaning cowboys, Southern gents, and farmers out there…know you have at least one goth city slicker cheering you on. (And I’m also about saving a horse too!)