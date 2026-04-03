Photo by M. on Unsplash

Another day goes by, another Christian nationalist gets arrested. It’s just the way things are now, isn’t it? Well, the news headlines got another major name in them: Joseph Duggar, from the TLC hit show 17 Kids and Counting.

The arrest illustrates a huge problem in the Christian community, one that has become increasingly obvious to the mainstream world. Christianity has a pedophilia problem. Moreover, it’s not just a matter of having pedophiles in the church.

The problem is that too many churches actively go out of their way to protect pedophiles. How does this happen? I did a deep dive into this, using what we know about the Duggar arrests as a primary example.

Understanding The Duggar Family

Let’s start with the basics.

Introducing The Duggars

Back in the late 2000s to 2010s, the Duggar family was making waves. They were considered to be Christian fundie royalty. And while they were already a very well-known presence in the hyper-conservative Christian world, it was their show on TLC that would bring them to mainstream America’s eyes.

17 Kids And Counting debuted in 2008, and it showcased the Duggar family’s massive brood of children. As more kids were born, the name changed to 18 Kids And Counting, then 19 Kids and Counting. Regardless of how many kids they had, one thing was clear: they were great at making the news.

Corporate executives liked the Duggar family because they offered provocative television that wasn’t explicitly X-rated. It was squeaky clean, made the Christian fundie life look relatively fun, and also managed to be unusual enough for the average viewer to take pause.

Why TLC?

TLC was going through a reality show binge back in the day. They used “reality” as a way to do the modern-day equivalent of a freak show. Executives loved the idea of extreme religions, and were even potentially paid off to approve the idea.

Now, you might be wondering why the Duggars were okay with “worldly” reality TV people filming them. Jim Bob Duggar, the patriarch of the family, liked the show for several reasons:

It made him a shitload of money. The Duggar clan does not actually survive off welfare. Jim Bob spent time working as a real estate broker, an investor, as well as a state representative for Arkansas. So, they are a well-off family.

The show helped push IBLP. The IBLP is the Institute in Basic Life Principles, a far-right Christian cult created by Bill Gothard in the 1960s. It’s now most well-known for being a far-right, GOP-aligned conservative political organization that masquerades as a church.

The show also sealed the Duggars as fundie royalty. Their brand was able to go beyond the fundamentalist world and reached mainstream audiences. They became famous for their squeaky clean, Godly, pro-breeder image. That made them high society in their circles, which is great for people who love their ego stroked.

They were crisp and seemed totally squeaky clean. They marketed the fundie life involving raising a bajillion kids to the masses. And they made it look good…until all hell broke loose.

The Arrests And Reveals

Joshua Duggar, the oldest of the Duggar children, was arrested for the possession of child pornography. More specifically, he was arrested for possessing a CSAM video so brutal, it became part of an international murder investigation.

It then came out that Joshua assaulted his own siblings in their sleep too. So, there were actual live victims. Jim Bob and his wife knew. They covered it up and did everything possible to protect him.

Years passed, and now Joseph Duggar and his wife have both been arrested. Kendra Duggar, Joe’s wife, was arrested on four counts of misdemeanor child endangerment and false kidnapping. Her husband got those charges as well as felony sex offenses.

Joseph’s crime involved groping a girl who was a very young minor. His wife was charged with endangerment and false kidnapping. I’ll let you figure out what that suggests she did.

Kendra Duggar does not have custody of her children, but she’s fighting for it right now. She has allegedly told her spouse that the “children come first” in this case.

The Duggar family, particularly Jim Bob and his wife, have done everything their PR agent says. However, they’ve also been noted for trying to cover up the behavior of both Josh and Joe.

Right now, this family is a nearly-perfect microcosm of how Christian fundies cover up for pedos and corruption.

Did you ever notice how small communities tend to reflect the psychology of larger communities? It’s the same with smaller Christian families and how larger Christian communities behave — especially when it comes to the victimization of women.

Women Silenced And Shamed

via ABC

I find it very telling that the women in that family had tried to come forth about sex abuse by their brothers, only to be hushed up and shamed by family members. The only real step the parents took was installing a lock on bathroom doors.

Jim Bob knew what Josh did. He did not contact authorities or get trained people to try to get them all therapy. He did nothing. However, on the record, he did try to explain it away as a boy who was probably fairly curious about women.

Online, you could see siblings parroting back the same excuses Jim Bob and Michelle used. And a large part of this is because their family does care about both their sons and the reputation of their family. If a girl steps out of line and says the truth, she knows her family will take it out on her.

She’ll be seen as someone who betrayed her family. She knows there’s a good chance her family won’t stay in contact with her. So, every girl in this position will typically choose to keep sweet — at least, until it’s safe to speak out.

What ends up happening is a silent contract of quietness. To preserve the family and their reputation, the women stay silent, keep sweet, and act shocked even when they were probably aware.

Break Her Knees So She Can’t Walk

Did you ever notice how many Christian sects like the IBLP seem to be obsessed with women giving birth to as many kids as possible? Part of it is to ensure that there will be a new generation of cult members, since they will be raised to believe that’s the only way to heaven.

The other part is to ensure they can’t leave.

So many fundies avoid public schools because it goes against their teachings. This would be fine if their kids could be educated well, but more often than not, they aren’t. Some can’t even read at 18 years old.

Kids aren’t the only ones sent up to fail in this system. Women are often discouraged from college because college is “worldly” and may give them options. The same can be said about having a job.

Both of these restrictions are designed to do something really sinister: force women and future generations to stay in the church. Their economic legs are broken so they can’t walk away from this system.

Feet With No Headship

In Christian circles, there is a term called “headship.” Headship is the term for a man’s role in the family. In other words, it’s a term for male leadership and the idea of a man providing for his family.

Fundie women are generally dissuaded from having careers. They are discouraged from living as single moms and they are also discouraged from trying to take the lead in the family. That’s the man’s job.

Kendra Duggar is currently living the worst nightmare of a fundie wife: a life without her husband and children. There’s a stigma to it, there’s loneliness, and yes, there’s also a lack of money involved, too.

Most fundies will not marry a divorced woman, full stop. It doesn’t matter why she is single, either. They won’t do it because it’s a sign of a bad reputation. That’s a death knell in fundie society.

Like most other moms, she’s fighting for custody over her kids. She is also following her husband’s orders from jail. He even told her that her kids are her “purpose right now.”

I can’t emphasize enough how terrifying it is for fundie women to experience a fate like Kendra’s. Most fundie women will throw their kids under the bus if it means that their husbands won’t face jail, simply because that’s how bad a thing it is.

Money And Power

The Duggars have a lot in common with many other “power families” in religious communities, just on a larger scale. They don’t just have a “good reputation,” but an actual brand. Everyone recognizes them.

In Christian communities, your reputation is your worth. A family (yes, they go by family) with a good Christian reputation is privy to more opportunities, more knowledge, more marriage options, and more of the benefit of the doubt. Simply put, they get away with more, and they get more.

Power is addictive. And so is the money that comes with it.

The entire Duggar family knows how much money and power they got from being fundie royalty. They know how much 17 Kids and Counting got them in terms of opportunities, fans, and money.

A pedo scandal destroyed that family’s reputation for a long time. Now a second one?! Oh man, I could imagine that they would want to avoid that hitting the press as much as they could.

But what about pedophiles that aren’t already powerful? Well, they often want the game too. That’s the flipside. A lot of the silence and a lot of the recruitment all hinges on the power that a “good Christian” can offer.

In the Christian community, a lot of pedophiles climb the ranks of their polite society because they know they can exert that social power to keep their behavior a secret. This is why so many creeps create Christian cults or support them.

With religion comes power. With power comes money. Money is addictive, especially when you’re up at the top.

Repression

Now, what about all this talk of pedophilia? Why are so many fundies caught having incredibly messed up paraphilias? Well, it’s simple: they grew up repressed and shamed about sex.

When this happens, everything becomes sexual. When you’re so repressed that a hug feels X-rated, you are not going to be able to chill out when you actually see a naked girl or even a girl in a bikini.

Repressed people have a higher likelihood to develop paraphilias. The same can be said of people who were emotionally or physically neglected in childhood as well as survivors of abuse. In other words, an abusive home that keeps harping on God has a decently high chance of creating perverts.

So, if you were wondering why so many fundies seem to be obsessed with pedophilia, that’s why. Christian fundie households constantly harp on sexual purity. These people see children as pure.

Among guys in this world, it makes sense that some would have their wires cross and see children as desirable. The messaging in many of these circles seems to be that children are more desirable than adults.

Moreover, the constant fixation on modesty tends to do the opposite. It tends to make everyone think about sex, even when sex isn’t on the table. But we’re not ready to talk about that, are we?

But the Duggars don’t always illustrate all the factors involved in Christian Sex Abuse coverups…

Credit where credit is due, right? The Duggars don’t check off all the boxes when it comes to protecting pedophile offenders. Some of these behaviors are fairly ingrained in Christian churches across the spectrum, but these are the worst.

The Prodigal Sons

In fundie circles, there are few people who are as highly regarded as the people who stray from fundamentalism then come back. They’re called “Prodigal Sons” and “Prodigal Daughters,” and are often hailed as an example as to why their religion is the best.

The Return of the Prodigal Son trope is incredibly powerful as a marketing tool. It shows the mercy of the church, the “power of prayer,” and how devoted members can be. It’s also one of the quiet reasons why the Catholic church goes out of its way to recruit priests who have sex with kids.

Now, the Prodigal Son trope only works as a recruitment tool if the person doesn’t backslide. If a backslide happens or a reoffense happens, the image of God fixing him fails. Then you’re stuck with a pervert in a robe surrounded by angry, leery parents.

So, what happens when you hire a pedophile as a shining example of how God fixes things? Well…they often reoffend. When that happens, the Church realizes that they have to hush it up at any and all costs.

Fragile Masculinity

Here’s the crazy thing that Walter Rhein helped me realize the other night: a lot of this shit is solely a result of the fragile masculinity of men at the top of the food chain. The way that malignant Christian groups often operate involves making men feel insecure about themselves and their manhood.

Then, what they do is offer a nicely-prepped packaged solution: going to church to get a wife. They suggest this because all the rules to being a man are written out. Women are ready to marry. Everything is there to bolster a man’s self-esteem while hollowing out their confidence in other ways.

They tell you that women are temptresses who will stray in a heartbeat, but in the same breath, tell you that you can marry a woman immediately if you join the church. They tell you a man’s worth is his income, but at the same time, say it’s a woman’s fault if she freaks out.

The standards are always changing, but it’s in a way that is never enough. You can’t win with fundie standards — and while women often realize it eventually, it’s not a game most men are familiar with.

This is what makes so many Christian men so obsessive about always being correct and in charge. This is what makes them patriarchal. They’re fragile. And that makes a lot of Christian men absolutely terrified of being caught being wrong…to the point that they’ll kill to avoid being seen as a failure.

How can we fix the system?

We can’t. It has to be busted wide open. Then it has to be set on fire. Then, we have to make a new system and hold the old vanguard accountable for what they did to women and children.

Will it ever happen? I don’t know, but I’m fairly certain that I’d be more amenable to converting if Christians actually practiced what they preached.