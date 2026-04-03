Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Ann Panda's avatar
Ann Panda
3d

Thank you for this very enlightening piece today!

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Wild Bird Creative's avatar
Wild Bird Creative
2d

That family never should have been allowed on tv, reality shows are trash

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