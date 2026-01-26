If you’re my age or older, you might remember the SATs. I remember back when standardized tests would have analogy questions—something long gone for about a decade and change today.

Let me explain:

Analogy questions were unique because they would force you to think about the traits of the words and come up with a similar link. When written, the pairings would be marked by colons. They would be pronounced the same way, too: “X is to Y as Z is to….?”

They were tough. You didn’t have to just know the word. You had to figure out nuanced links between them. In other words, it involved critical thinking. They faded out of most standardized tests…which in turn, meant teachers stopped teaching them.

It’s no secret that the American public school system has been eroding in strength.

Millennials and Gen X still remember the days when curricula weren’t entirely based on passing tests. There was wiggle room that allowed teachers to get creative with what they taught—a good move since not all classes will react the same way to lessons.

There was flexibility in what books were read, how they were taught about historic events, and even the type of experiments done in science class. Honestly, I thought I did better when it wasn’t all about the tests. It wouldn’t shock me if I wasn’t alone in that.

Of course, the hyperfixation on tests is far from the only problem. I could do a full article series on this, but I’ll just outline the most obvious things:

Teachers can’t discipline kids and parents don’t care. The era of well-behaved students is gone. Most admins do not back up teachers, which means that punishments are doled out rarely and ineffectively. Parents are likely to sue if their child gets punished by the teacher.

Students struggle more and more each year. This is partly due to society-wide behavioral problems, overreliance on AI, and partly because parents don’t reinforce lessons at home. I’ve had a teacher tell me that their heart breaks a little more every year because they get “through less and less of the curriculum every year.”

Teachers are encouraged to pass students no matter how bad they do. They pass with a “D,” not an F. A failing grade can lead to lawsuits. It can lead to the kid being held back a year. That makes teachers look bad, even when it’s not the teacher’s fault. So, kids just drool and sit there and pass, no matter what. This isn’t good because it removes consequences from students.

Schools are being stripped of funding. This is mostly a GOP endeavor. Money is being rerouted to charter schools and private schools.

There is now a sizable portion of students who can barely add, subtract, and read, despite having a 12th grade education on paper. They can’t go to college and actually pass, even though colleges are starting to see “trickle up” problems there, too.

The biggest hit was critical thinking.

Did anyone else notice a lack of very simple reasoning in most of the population? I’m not even talking about media literacy, though that is a big deal. I’m talking about seeing some younger people who can’t figure out what to tell a customer if it’s not on a script—including things like, “Where can I find the soy milk?”

Or perhaps, did you notice how often people (especially younger ones) get swayed by who the loudest person in the room is rather than facts? I sure did. And that’s a sign of a lack of critical thinking.

Critical thinking is personal judgment. It also (occasionally) is bolstered by creative “outside the box” thinking. And slowly, but surely, it was extinguished from our public school system’s curriculum.

Gutted curricula and public disparagement are two other major attack methods here.

Public schools once gave people the tools they needed to be a functional adult. They no longer do that. In fact, they no longer even abide by the same nationwide narrative they once did. What you learn in one state will differ greatly from another.

This makes it hard to distinguish what’s real and what isn’t. More importantly, the elimination of classes like Home Economics, Family Planning, and Tax Preparation also mean that teenagers don’t know how to “adult.”

It’s insane that we’re not given classes on the most basic building blocks of being an adult. If they were neglected as kids, that basically screws over their young adulthood since they’re stuck on a learning curve.

Hell, we don’t even teach fractions or cursive writing anymore. Cursive was the go-to for writing for the better part of a century. This makes it harder for younger generations to actually read old scripts—thereby making it even harder to access old knowledge.

Because they stopped offering these basic building blocks of adulthood to others, billionaires and fascists started to push the idea that “school is broken,” all while ignoring that they broke it.

The more people remove credibility in school, the less likely it is that they’ll have faith in educated people. More importantly, that same lack of credibility also means that talented people will be less likely to pursue higher education.

Even if they’re interested in doing so, there’s a good chance they won’t have the brain for it. That alone spells a very, very bad time for our future—especially for medical school hopefuls and their future patients.

It’s not a coincidence that all these billionaires are also pushing AI in schools and internet groups.

AI is everywhere. Microsoft is practically cramming it down our throats. ChatGPT became the go-to substitute for Google, your therapist, and more. It seems like AI companies are pushing this stuff even when there is no need nor interest in it.

AI does the hard part (thinking and researching) for you.

Why think anymore? Why even research? Let AI tell you what to think!

Why is this happening?

It’s simple and it’s not even a secret. It’s all about control and serfdom. The rich have decided to enslave humanity. The best way to enslave a person is to leave them too stupid, too uneducated to actively fight back. Knowledge is power, after all.

This is all by design. The folks up top have already explained why they are doing it.

The CEO of Palantir (also known as an incredibly evil AI company) wanted you to know that AI means you’ll have to work with your hands, since all humanities jobs will go to robots.

Even manufacturing jobs aren’t safe. In China, AI has already created a fleet of robots that commandeer an entire factory. There are no human manufacturers there—only bots. And that’s what these oligarchs will bring here. In China, they’re known as “dark factories.”

Alex Karp, Palantir’s CEO, made it abundantly clear how things are going to go. He expects the AI takeover to turn all of humanity into serfs, aside from the 0.01 percent wealthiest people in the world.

The end game is not a happy outcome for us, if you read between the lines.

After a certain point, there will be too many people unable to do jobs like doctors, lawyers, and architects to make a society run well. Well, when there are too many serfs per feudal lord, chances are that the lords will let the serfs die.

That’s the end game.

The right is killing education by design, so that they can keep a stranglehold on humanity. Once they get full control, massive portions of the population will be wiped out. That’s why Peter Thiel was so hesitant to say that he was there for humanity’s well being.

They’re not here to make friends. They’re here on a mission to enslave and control. The best way to fight back is to keep yourself and your loved ones educated, science-based, and street smart.