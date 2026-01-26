Ossiana Tepfenhart

1d

As someone supposedly educated a long time ago in so-called “public schools,” I have always been astonished at the peculiar qualities of US education. It has been notoriously undemanding for decades and, clearly, has not improved as the world goes to hell. I was not enthusiastic about my education at the time, but I learned a thing or two about the basics before dropping out of the straight world. Even in the ultra-Bohemia counterculture of yore, those things held me in good stead. Children today are being groomed for a world that is both uncertain, as the world always is, and also considerably more brutal than we anticipated 50-60 years ago. Once, I tended towards optimism. Today, I find it hard not to see the world in a very dour way. No doubt this has something to do with my education. Whatever, I try to learn something new every day.

1d

You are so right! I spent a lot of time volunteering at my son's elementary school. It was the height of the testing boondoggle. The teachers hated the tests (as did the students and parents). They said that their curriculum was totally diruptefvas you could either spend time teaching or "teaching" to the test. Because the main thing was to score high on the State tests. Even so back then (20 years ago) there were good and creative teachers at my son's school. 3rd grade sticks out. The teacher had a large cold water tank in class and was licensed to raise salmon in it. They started as eggs and grew to be young fish at which point we had a field trip to the river and released them (Science in action). Also it was an Olympics year and we met early one morning at a nearby street corner to witness the Olympic torch being passed. (The teacher had once witnessed the Olympic Games and was a fan). She also had the kids write letters of support to a man participating in the Diderod dog sled race and he turned out to be the winner. Another teacher at that school invented robots and had a class project every year for his students so it could be entered in the State Fair. This was a small Public School, not a Charter. But the teachers were allowed to teach creatively. They also know most all the students by name. Of course the State closed that school to save money (but not the kids). Parents fought this to no avail. I couldn't believe it when I learned that cursive had been dumped. I learned cursive in 1st grade and I never really learned the basics of printing (my printing is all over the place). I guess they think it's easier for teachers to read, but there used to be such a thing as penmanship classes. My first question was what about signatures? And yes sometimes my grandson doesn't recognize cursive words. I think it's a much less creative way to express ourselves. I worked with 2 different bosses and each had worse handwriting that the other, but I learned to read them. A challenge can be a good thing (of course kids today may not have it so good).

