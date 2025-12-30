I think there’s a certain moment where every person who runs away from a cult realizes they’re in a world of crazy. As someone who grew up cult-adjacent and ended up rolling with a Christian fundie cult for a brief period of time, I had multiple of these moments.

If you have been there, you know the feeling: that weird, slimy feeling of realizing something is very, very wrong about the “morals” people around you have. It’s a feeling where your brain lights up and says, “This can’t possibly be what a loving God wants.”

One of those moments was when I saw two “religious” Christians proudly talk about how the father beat the shit out of his sons. His son was still there, smiling weakly, yet I’ve seen him flinch multiple times whenever his father even raised his voice.

That was not a happy young man.

It’s the moment that most cultists have a crisis of faith, leading to many of them deconstructing. In the actual cults themselves, the leadership often does what it can to cover up any losses to the cult’s numbers. They make it business as usual with an extra dash of “they were sinners, anyway.”

In recent years, something a little strange has been happening throughout the United States.

Lately, there has been a lot of dark money flooding Evangelical and Mormon cults — often with a low-key emphasis on glamorizing these religions to people in a bid to get more converts. At first, it seemed coincidental but the pattern became too noticeable to ignore: