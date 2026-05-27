Hey Everyone,



I've been thinking a lot about what it means to build a real community — not just a comments section, not just a follower count, but an actual space where people who give a damn can think, argue, laugh, and push each other.



That's what this membership has always been for me. And I want more of you inside it. I know a lot of people have been struggling with money, and really, who can blame you? Everything is going up in price. I want to change that.



So in a few days, I'm doing something I've never done before: dropping the price on all my work— significantly — for a limited window. And Yanni Hamburger is too.



For the first time ever, you'll be able to join Ossiana Tepfenhart, Havs of Bast, Becoming A Writing Rockstar, The Macabre Tavern, and Ragged Riches for $5/month or $50/year (down from $7/$70). That's your pass to exclusive essays, members-only discussions, early access to my work, and a community of readers who actually read.

Oh, and if you like to spooge? Yep, my Loyalfans is getting a discount too.



No tricks. Just good, honest indie writing and a seat at the table.



I'll send the full details soon. But if you've ever thought about joining and talked yourself out of it — that window is about to open in 2 days.



Watch your inbox.



— Ossiana