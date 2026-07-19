So, three major things:

My wife-to-be, Yanni Hamburger and my girlfriend are coming to Jersey. Yes, they’re helping me through sobriety. Yes, we will do a livestream from special locations that cost me a ton but are worth it because they do wellness things.

This isn’t just a vacation. This is the week when I actually have the support I need to kick my opioid addiction. (And yes, kratom is an opioid.) I have my comfort meds and my comfort people.

It’s not going to be easy, but I’m ready to rock.

And despite the pain I’ll go through, I’m also ready to have fun.

To celebrate, I’m throwing a blowout sale. 50 percent off, for life. Every redemption goes to buying us a nice meal out or entry to a cool Jersey thing. It’s automatically applied starting now.

This Thursday, we’ll also do a Havs of Bast reading spree. So, if you have questions about the future, give us a tip or order a reading from us. We will be answering them as part of our Tarot for America special!!

If you haven’t already, SUBSCRIBE NOW.

PS - We will have a paid-only subscriber chat during the visit with Yanni Hamburger, if not all three of us. Chat, kvetch, and talk with us over dinner! We also are able to get gifts via my BuyMeACoffee.