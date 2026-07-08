Photo by FourFour on Unsplash

When Henry Ford created the Model T, he didn’t just make a car. He made a process. He was one of the first people to create an assembly line work flow, giving mechanics a way to keep cars affordable while also keeping cars high quality.

The old school Model T’s and Model A’s of the past were revolutionary — not just in their manufacturing process, but also in their procedure, their price points, and (dare I say) their styling. Of course, Ford was not just a random guy. He was a former employee of Thomas Edison.

Man, I feel like that guy would be rolling in his grave if he saw what happened to his company. As a major car person, I feel like I need to discuss why I loathe this brand.

First off, the cars are generally not well-made when compared to Asian brands.

There’s only one modern Ford car I’d even consider buying, and it’s a convertible Mustang. Why? Because I like pony cars and I love convertibles. I love the idea of having a high horsepower car as my drive of choice.

However, I’m also pretty darn broke and I don’t have much money to save for repairs. For those in the know about cars, that basically strikes Ford out of the potential new car lineup.

The biggest issue that Mustangs are known for is their tendency to lose control on the road. Having lost control of one of my cars on I-95 in New York, I know how terrifying it is to deal with a car that suddenly decides to spin out. I don’t want to experience that again, so Mustangs? Yep, out.

Sure, some Fords are better than others. I won’t deny that. The Ford F-150 (UGH) is one of the more reliable pickup trucks of its kind. If you need a work truck, I’ll begrudgingly say it’s acceptable — for what that’s worth.

However, a general overview of Fords shows that this car brand is pretty awful when it comes to repair bills. Let me show you what happens when you type in “Ford is unreliable” on Google.

via Google search, generative AI result.

Annual repair costs are $775 per year. It’s 21st out of 35 brands, and most of those brands are not really widely used. Yet, for some reason, Ford and its myriad of issues still is an American darling.

I’ll admit that I’m a slut for JDM cars as well as Korean cars. I’m basically foaming at the mouth waiting for Chinese cars to hit America, though they have a lot of mechanical and safety issues too. Fixing an Asian car is generally cheaper than fixing a Ford, which makes those problems less problematic.

But let’s say you want to buy American by all means and you want reliability. Ford isn’t going to be it. Not too long ago, it was named the most unreliable manufacturer in America by search data alone.

So, you might want to avoid them, if only for that reason.

Their car designs are not very imaginative.

I realize that Chrysler is not the best brand. It’s actually a nightmare in terms of repairs and reliability. However, I actually admire a lot of their car designs. Or rather, I admired them.

The Chrysler Sebring was an adorable little convertible car. It looked fun. My friend had one, she adored it, I was a little jelly. Then there’s the Chrysler PT Cruiser, which is ugly-cute and zippy.

PT Cruisers are unique because you never have to guess whether a car is a PT or not. Sadly, Chrysler no longer makes PT Cruisers. It decided to stick to the most bland designs they could in recent years.

Bad as Chrysler is, it still has its quirks. Ford? Not so much. The most unique ones they have are all Mustangs, which I can respect, but come on! There needs to be more creativity in the car world.

Oh, and let’s talk about the drivers.

I live in Jersey. For one reason or another, we’ve had an unusual spike in F-150 drivers here who act as pavement princesses. It’s a specific demographic of Ford drivers that makes me hate Fords.

Let’s talk about the Toxic Ford Owner stereotype and why I absolutely can’t stand the sight of them. Whenever I see a Ford, particularly a Ford F-150 or something like that, I cringe.