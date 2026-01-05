Ossiana Tepfenhart

David Nelson
Jan 5

I have to agree with you. I'm a in my 70s male. I just want to say that all men aren't like that. I am a retired Army Veteran. I am very unhappy about what Trump and this administration are doing. It started way before Trump. All I ask is that you don't label us all as being toxic. Have a great evening and keep up the good work.

Elena Freshman Schumann
Jan 5

Yes it is an interesting show. It is clear that these are NOT 'BAD BOYS", while they do not always do things correctly their intentions are always good. They are kind of "sweet" and it is important to say that THAT IS NOT A BAD THING FOR A MALE TO BE SWEET. But it is clear to me that the boys are also NAIVE. REALLY NAIVE. They fail to understand that there are bad people in this world and they need to be aware of that for their own safety and safety of others they care about or this failure could be their downfall. If they were actually real people I would be afraid for them, for both their physical safety and their mental well being. I say that as a mother of now an adult male son who has autism. Now he is an adult and he is doing fine but as a child growing up he had to learn some hard lessons about not trusting certain people because to put it bluntly there are "bad" people around and for his own safety he needed to know that. To be safe, a certain amount of loss of innocense is required.

