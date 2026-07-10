“Oh, so are you a feminazi?” he asked as he sipped his coffee.

“Define feminazi,” I said. “Because I assure you, I’m certainly not a Nazi.”

“You know,” he said, clucking his tongue. “One of those women who hates men. Especially men being men.”

I was on a date, still pretending to be attracted to men. This guy was not going to be going on a second date, obviously. Yet, he’s far from the only guy who seems guarded about dating a feminist.

Truth be told, most women I know who go under the feminist label are not women who trust “good men” to be decent. When they march alongside us, it’s great. When they actually vote left, it’s wonderful.

More often than not, women and transwomen notice a pattern that makes men unwelcome in feminist spaces. While it’s not ideal, the truth is that there are certain male patterns that make them unwelcome in female spaces.

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If you’re a guy and feel pushed out, let’s talk about WHY that is.

The patriarchy harms men too. Men have just as much of a horse in this race as women, at least sometimes. So, why do so many men feel “locked out” of feminist groups?

Let’s talk about that first. And yes, I realize it’s #notallmen, but unfortunately, it’s #somanymenthatitnolongermatters. And that ends with women being leery of males in feminist spaces.

The “Me, Me, Me” Men

Did you know that there was a computer science convention that was geared toward women a while back? It was heralded as a major networking point for women in STEM. Sounds great, right?

Well, it’s great until you realize that women were actually pushed out of the convention by men. A lot of men lied about being non-binary just to gain entry into that conference. The end result was that women got pushed out of their own dedicated event.

It was a 40–60 split of men to women. And this is far from the first time that this has happened. This was not a cheap fair, either. It cost $1,300 a ticket to go and many of the convention-goers ended up demanding a refund because they didn’t feel safe.

Men have a crazy issue with invading women’s spaces, especially when it benefits them. They’re “feminist” as long as they are able to gain access to things that were never meant for them. Oh, and for the record? Those men skipped the women’s empowerment speech.

It was never about women’s empowerment to them. It was about them landing a job, through hook or by crook — even if it meant stepping on the backs of the women who needed that convention the most.

I call these men the “Me, Me, Me” Men. Why? Because they don’t care about women’s issues. They just care that they get access to things and get a better reputation in society. It’s all performative.

Space Invaders

Almost every woman I know has experienced men demanding access to them in spaces designated as woman-only. And frankly, it’s hard for many of us to believe that men want to be feminists and crush the patriarchy when they only seem interested in issues when it benefits them.

On dating apps like HER (a lesbian app), you can find men who openly admit to being men looking for women. As someone dating two transwomen, trust me, you can tell who’s got girl energy and who doesn’t…even before they transition.

On Reddit, conversations and boards meant for women end up with MRA trolls. Heck, there have even been cases where men have claimed to be transwomen just so they could rape women.

Yeah. Not cute. Not cool. Not productive.

Actually, this kind of shit is downright hateful. It’s a form of terrorizing women. It’s also a form of stealing from women’s movements. Women see right through it, too.

What’s worse is that these kinds of men don’t just harm ciswomen. They make life absolute HELL for transwomen who are literally just trying to live their lives like normal people. The behavior of those type of men is what gets innocent transwomen assaulted, hurt, excluded or killed.

For men who claim they “just want to be included” or are “feminist,” they really don’t give a shit about how their actions negatively impact other peoples’ lives.

And then they have the audacity to claim they should have access to women’s-only spaces and feminist boards. Ugh. Unsurprisingly, this is often the reason why women’s spaces have become invite-only.

Wokefishing

While we’re on the topic of “Me, Me, Me” men, let’s talk about one of the worst trends to hit the hetero dating scene: wokefishing. As it turns out, women don’t find it sexy to date men who voted to take away their rights. It’s almost as if women don’t want to date misogynistic sacks of shit. Crazy, right?

Conservative men have had a very, very hard time finding mates — and hoo boy, they’ve been loud about it. They also have this annoying behavior where they actively pursue liberal women in hopes of “converting” them to Trumpism.

Because their personal beliefs are so awful, a lot of these guys ended up deciding to say they are liberal and “feminist” so they could get some ass. There’s even a term for it. It’s called “wokefishing” by dating experts.

Without fail, the men who wokefish have their mask fall off sooner rather than later. And then, they’re angry that women don’t actually want to be with them when the lie stops happening.

Unfortunately for truly liberal, feminist men, wokefishers have absolutely destroyed women’s trust in men in the dating sphere. Needless to say, most women end up remaining leery of men who claim to be feminist, simply because we’ve almost all met a wokefisher once.

Talking Over Women

As a feminist writer, it never ceases to baffle me how often I see men talk over women about women’s experiences. I’ve come to the conclusion that some men genuinely believe that they know what women need better than what women know they need.

Perhaps the most egregious example of this was highlighted by Lyz Lenz, who illustrated a situation in the 70s when women invited men to speak at a feminist rally. What ended up happening was nothing short of appalling: the men talked over women, trivialized their manners, and caused serious division in the event.

One woman got a fairly threatening phone call from a female voice after everything was said and done. It became clear to the women then that most men really don’t care about women’s rights — and that too many expect women to just shut up and follow them.

Another writer told off a male “feminist” for only sharing men’s voices on the subject of feminism. What ended up happening is that he baited her, made the conversation spiral, and low-key ignored her until she blocked him after she felt unsafe.

Even when they don’t talk over women or derail women’s efforts, these same “feminists” tend to tone police women. #Sorrynotsorry, but I’m done telling men it’s not all men. All men benefit from these fucking trolls, and almost no men actually call it out.

Unfortunately, this goes back to the “Me, Me, Me” men. A lot of “feminist” men are feminist until women lay down a boundary they don’t like. That’s when they end up tromping all over women until they either get booted or until women get silenced.

General Bad Experiences

Recently, yet another Congressman hit the news for sex abuse allegations. Unlike most of the time, this time around, it was Graham Platner, a Democratic politician who grandstanded on being a trustworthy ally to women.

This is a man who literally marketed himself as a feminist.

Women trusted him. Deeply. And yet, more and more women are coming out with their own horror stories of Platner’s behavior around them. The dude’s a predator, full up.

Men don’t seem to appreciate how awful women’s experiences with men have become. They also don’t seem to appreciate that women trusting men is an act that puts women’s safety and wellbeing on the line.

To make matters worse, if a man gets a woman to trust him only to betray that trust, women are perfectly aware that society will pick the victim apart. They will blame her for “leading him on,” “believing an obvious liar,” or “choosing wrong.”

As a result, most women are going to side-eye men who claim to care about women’s issues. Until men hold other men accountable in large quantities, that’s not going to change.

Unfortunately, it’s not men’s right to dictate how women react to their oppressors.

It’s never the oppressed individual’s duty to make their oppressors comfortable. It’s not the oppressor’s right to determine what is an appropriate response to the awful shit they do to other people.

A lot of men tend to try to force women to act nice, police the way they talk about men, or include them in discourse that is not about them. This is not okay. Men don’t get to choose how women react to the systemic oppression of women and transwomen.

If you think this is “mean” or “unfair,” guess what: you’re probably part of the problem. Just like people of color have every reason to not trust white activists and request spaces for their own community, women have the right to ask that men butt out of women’s issues.

I realize that this is going to hurt a lot of men’s feelings. I don’t care. Either amplify women’s voices, help disadvantaged women, listen, teach boys to see women as equals, or fuck off.