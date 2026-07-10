Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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✨your weirdo friend✨'s avatar
✨your weirdo friend✨
1h

speak on it

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Decarceration's avatar
Decarceration
16m

Well, in general, we're talking about progressive politics held by those who otherwise uphold the patriarchy. Someone who is entitled and privileged -- either a mediocre white male or a traditionally- attractive male, which other men respond to in ways they won't admit-- has the EASIEST time biting the hand that feeds them. There is ALL THE COMFORT IN THE WORLD in speaking truth to power when you're attacking yourself, knowing you won't be affected.

When it comes to progressive politics, a lot of straight white men will participate as long as nothing is asked of them, as long as they don't have to sacrifice. It's when they have to actually give a part of themselves in order to benefit others that they flounder.

Most men in progressive politics come to it with the idea that "we can all get along and get what we want." They don't come to them with the idea that we need to fight the power, dismantle the power and maybe even disintegrate the power. Instead, they want to keep benefitting from the power while the power thrives with no consequence. It's pure cowardice.

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