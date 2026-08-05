You know, I often joke that a comatose progressive candidate would be able to beat a GOP mainstay in a landslide these days. However, I’m not so certain these days — considering that a Republican like Mitch McConnell is still in office.

For those of you not in the know about US politics, Senator Mitch McConnell has been a cancer to the United States. He’s let vital bills protecting human rights die in office. He’s gutted a lot of welfare programs.

He’s one of the people who spurred on the whole birth certificate debacle with Obama. He’s done everything possible to harm Democrat agendas, often after swearing he’ll act in good fait. (Yes, it’s Lucy and Charlie Brown’s football, I know.)