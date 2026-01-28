via R/LeopardsAteMyFace

Did anyone else notice how many Republicans are coming forth saying they regret voting for Trump? Even the founder of Latinas for Trump has come forth admitting they may have goofed up when they voted for him or promoted him.

Major right-wing talking heads like Joe Rogan have also come out with tinges of regret for their vote. MTG, who I honestly believe is having a redemption arc, also came forth to warn people that he’s inciting violence on purpose.

It’s nice to see that Republicans regret their vote. It’s nice to see them admit the truth. Unfortunately, I don’t care anymore.

Our country is starting to learn that there’s a timeframe to being on the right side of history.

Truth matters, but truth accepted in a timely manner matters more. After a certain point, it doesn’t matter if you realized the truth because you bought into a lie for too long.

Why doesn’t it matter? Well, it’s often because the lie you bought into already did more damage than you can survive.

I saw a Reddit comment the other day that was about this topic. Steve Jobs found out he had a slow-acting cancer. Rather than go through the tried and true route of chemo, he chose to fight it with juices and organic foods.

He ignored doctors pleading with him to just go to chemo. He was convinced he knew better. He wanted to keep up the pretty lie that chemo wasn’t necessary. So, he delayed, delayed, delayed.

By the time he admitted to himself that the cancer wasn’t going to be cured with organic juice cocktails, he was a walking dead man. He was later noted for being regretful about not facing the facts about his initially curable cancer.

We, as a collective, saw this same thing happen on a larger scale during COVID.

According to multiple doctors, many of the people who died during the initial COVID-19 outbreak asked for a vaccine with their last breaths. A lot of doctors had to tell patients dying of COVID that it was too late for them to get the vaccine.

People can’t lie and say that they didn’t see a second Trump presidency as a danger to America.

We already had one Trump presidency that wrecked the economy, caused a violent insurrection, and strained international relations. A group of Nobel laureates came together to warn US voters that a second Trump term would be catastrophic.

Project 2025 was not some big secret. The Republican Party openly admitted that it was the end goal. Trump even said that he didn’t care about his voters. He just wanted their votes. And yet, people voted for him a third time.

So, yeah, nobody is buying the excuse of not knowing who he was. He already showed us all, repeatedly. Every single left-leaning person warned others, but conservatives wrote us off as crazy. In other words…

No, we’re not going to allow people to say they made a mistake.

No, we are not going to shove the mountain of evidence that he’s a bad person under a rug.

No, we are not going to ignore the number of times conservatives said, “Suck it, crybabies!” to us as if we were the problem.

At this point, the proverbial cancer is no longer at a treatable phase. It’s metastasized into something that might even become a civil war. Saying “I didn’t know” would have mattered in earlier elections, provided you voted for Harris or Biden instead.

The Trumpgret we have now no longer matters, because it’s not for the right reasons.

People are regretting Trump votes only because they now hurt.

They are upset because it was their families torn apart by ICE. They are now upset because their wallets are crying from Trumpian policies. They are now angry because the kids they forsook in the name of Trump won’t speak to them.

In other words, nothing from these regretters shows an ounce of empathy or of learning. They were fine hurting others. They’re just angry they got caught in the crossfire. It’s safe to say they’d still vote GOP again and again because they genuinely hate others that much.

The Trumpgret we have now no longer matters, because it’s also done too much damage.

America is permanently damaged from the reign of terror Trump unleashed. The belief in good faith in politics is gone. The belief in our voting system is gone. The belief that we can all sit down and be civil is gone.

There will never be another time in American history when people won’t size each other up, wondering if this person voted to kill their neighbors. There will never be another time in America when you’ll see people proud to be American when abroad.

You can’t undo that damage. Not now, not ever. We’re about as well-received abroad as the German Nazis were post-World War II.

The Trumpgret we have now no longer matters because it’s also hollow.

Here’s the real kicker: most of these public regrets aren’t real. The people in question aren’t ashamed of themselves, nor are they actually remorseful. They just want to save face now that the tide is turning against the GOP’s popularity.

We’ve seen this song and dance before, plenty of times. We’ve seen GOP politicians rail against Trump — but only after they are no longer up for re-election. Or, if they do so during their term, they still end up rolling over and agreeing to everything the dictator demands.

The moment that Trump regains clout with his voter base or gains more power, most of these apologists are back in line to kiss the ring. It’s happened so often that it doesn’t even make a dent in our psyche.

All it does is show is how insincere right-wing grifters are.

Though these people claim to be embarrassed and regretful of their votes, they never admit they’ll do something to change things. They never say they’ll stop voting Republican. They never say they’ll march against him, or fund anti-racist groups, or anything of the sort.

Hell, they don’t even ask others what they could do to make things better. Most of these regretful Trumpers just throw their hands up and say, “Sorry! Fix it now, please.”

So no, I don’t care about the regret Trumpers have or the damage they’re dealing to themselves.

Oh, boo hoo. You feel bad because your kids won’t talk to you, your bills are gonna make you go homeless, and corporations are about to buy up a farm that was in your family for generations.

You were warned. You chose this.

Until I actually see atonement — real atonement, such as speaking out against this stuff, passing legislation that ends ICE, protesting, or voting Democrat, I don’t want to hear it. Neither does anyone else I know.

The time for a margin of error in truth has passed. The cancer has spread to the point where surgery is a no-go, chemo is a prayer, and most people would be getting their affairs in order. Live with it.