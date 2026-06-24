Ever have one of those moments where you’re just kinda floored by something? Or when you are literally confronted with nostalgia that shouldn’t exist, for the “bad old days” that were outright awful to you?

Not too long ago, I had that happen. Someone from my past came around again. I thought this person had died. This individual was with a partner who was extremely violent. I remember seeing this person beaten black and blue on the pavement before.

And well…I ran into them out of sheer happenstance. For the sake of this article, we’ll call them X.*

We started talking and comparing notes.

X and I chatted and noticed a couple of things that didn’t stand out to us at first glance. For one, we noticed that the rumors of abusers were very real and that they were often muzzled.

We also started to realize that this particular group we were in dissuaded anyone female-presenting from making friends with other women. Those who were “allowed” to be girls’ girls were often pit vipers in disguise.

No, we were corralled into our respective places, right beside our significant others. It was unusual to see girls talk to one another for extended periods of time.

This was something I thought was just a “me” thing until X confirmed it wasn’t just me. There was so much gaslighting that I genuinely didn’t know what was just my observation and what wasn’t.

It’s weird. You never notice how toxic certain groups can be until it’s too late or until it’s long after. It’s just more evidence that we were right to leave. We hugged it out, showed gratitude that we left, and parted ways.

This was one of those moments that left an impact on me.

Did you ever have that moment when millions of memories just rush at you all at the same time? It hits hard, like a sledgehammer on a brick wall. On one hand, this was a scene that would have killed us if we stayed.

On the other…?

Well, there are some memories that were absolutely phenomenal.

I mean, how can you not feel nostalgic when you think about all those nights, dancing on rooftops looking at the glittering sea of streetlights below? How can you not feel nostalgic about all the stupid, derpy things people do while they’re wasted or those quiet moments of bonding that can only happen when you’re babysitting someone on a trip?

There were moments of hilarity — like the time my friend used a chainsaw through his apartment wall because it “needed more ventilation,” much to the abject terror of his next door neighbors. There were times of true unity — like all those times people would watch you sleep in the trap house so no one messed with you.

There were times when it was hard not to feel like the in-crowd, like all those password-protected parties, the time you partied on an abandoned yacht that was rigged up with top tier concert lighting, or the way you had to know someone to find out where outlaws were held.

There were scary times, like that time someone tried to rape a go-go dancer and ended up getting shot at. Or the times that you had people overdose and get dragged out of venues before the cops could get called.

And realistically, logically, I shouldn’t miss those days. Those days were awful for my mental health. They were the “bad old days,” not the “good old days,” by almost every stretch of the phrase.

Those people are not my friends and I don’t think they ever were. X said the same thing. It wasn’t just me. We both knew the truth.

And yet…

Somehow, I can’t shake that deep nostalgic feeling. And at times, I almost, almost find myself wanting to go back. Yet, I know I can’t go back. And while it shouldn’t hurt, it does hurt.

One thing that people don’t tell you is that leaving toxicity behind is how hard it is to quit.

Life is weird. Technically, we make what we can with it through the choices we make and the circumstances we’re given. In practice, it’s not that simple. A lot of life is based on habits and memories and connections.

The patterns in your life are a lot like grooves worn in dirt roads. They happen over years and years of time. And if you’ve ever gone on a dirt road with tire grooves, you know that they get very deep. And those grooves make it hard to turn a car or bike around with ease.

The longer those habits take to form, the harder it is for you to break them.

As weird as it sounds, it’s the emotional bonds that tend to make breaking habits and changing life around so hard. Logically, we know when it’s bad. Emotionally, those little moments that made that old life tolerable become the grooves in our roads.

Realistically, we were not in a good place when we were around those people. They brought out the worst in us, and we likely brought out the worst in others. We are better without them — much like the breakup you’d experience from a toxic ex.

Sometimes, it’s not even the fact that it’s too toxic to return that messes with you.

I’ve heard a lot of people talking about what clubbing was like at Limelight or the Tunnel. I was just a smidge too young to experience those super clubs. I started my clubkid life at Exit.

Sometimes, I still think about how crazy those old parties used to be. I wish I could share those moments with others or show them how crazy the decorations used to be, or what life was like when people would just shove you in a room with your new best friends for the next eight hours and everyone knew it’d just be okay.

Not going to lie. There are moments where I absolutely would have given everything to get one more night like the old days at Club Exit — albeit with a new group of people.

But then I have a reality check.

Exit has been shuttered for years. It’s not coming back, especially not the way it was. If it were to come back, it would likely not have as good sound, not have the same trippy decor, and it’d be a sanitized, corporate event that had drug checks, lots of security, and no indoor smoking.

So far, no one bought up the name. I’m actually grateful for that because, well, look at what happens when private equity and investors get their paws on shit.

At best, we could have what happened with Pacha: it got demolished and is now a rebranded stage with fewer amenities, fewer floors, and a bunch of people who are pissed off that Pacha could have turned into that abortion currently holding its name.

At worst? We could end up with what happened to CBGB’s, which is to get the name sold off despite its iconic, historic past and get turned into an bar in Newark airport.

What I’m saying is that, even if I wanted to, I couldn’t go back to Exit. That era of time is over. And while it was great, all you’ve got left is the memories from that time.

I guess the most you can do is just be glad you survived — and thank yourself for the memories.

You can’t rewind the past. You can’t keep going back to places and people who no longer work with you. Trying to keep up negative habits and ancient patterns will do nothing but end up hurting you in the long run.

It’s not always easy to try to move on. Sometimes, you’ll find yourself missing certain people and places so much. But, you have to remind yourself that there will likely be a time when you’ll reminisce about the days you’re currently living the same fucking way you are about your bad old days.

Hey. It helps.