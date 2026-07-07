via NAACP Instagram

This is Nolan Xavier Wells.

He was 18 years old. He was a boy barely a man — a boy who was unfortunate enough to have grown up in America’s Deep South as a Black American.

Among friends, he was cherished. He was an avid football player who enjoyed doing football things that I don’t really understand. He had a great future ahead of him, complete with college and a proud family.

On July 4th, Nolan went missing. His body was found the 6th, confirmed to have passed away under mysterious circumstances. While freak accidents do happen, there’s ample reason to believe that this was not a freak accident.

Growing up with a white Southern father meant I’d hear stories of “good ol’ boys.”

My dad was Texan. My dad would tell me that in the South, good ol’ boys were “protective over the women.” He would say that if a woman was hit or hurt, her brothers or fathers would get some of the ‘good ol’ boys’ to take the abuser on a hunting trip.

Oh, and wouldn’t you know it — a “hunting accident” would happen and the abuser would go bye-bye. Without another word, the hunter would be the hunted and the police would chalk it up as an “honest accident.”

What I didn’t realize was that there was another type of “hunting accident” that still happened in the South: lynching. My dad never broached the subject, but as I grow older, it’s become very hard for me to ignore how often the same modus operandi keeps popping up in a racial setting.

In the 19th and early 20th century, lynching was most commonly done with a noose. It was and is a form of racial terrorism meant to intimidate Black Americans and make them “learn their place,” so to speak.

Today, lynchings still happen. However, the methods generally changed. Hangings are not common because we all know the insinuation. Today, they are “hunting accidents” and “unusual circumstances that got the individual separated from the group.”

This gives the assailants a level of plausible deniability that makes them palatable in polite society.

Nolan’s death was remarkably similar to the stories my dad would tell me about how Southerners “took care” of problematic men.

Nolan Wells was a popular kid in his school. He was also the only Black friend in his circle of friends. He was dating a White girl, which is still somewhat unusual in his home state of Mississippi.

He and his “friends” went on a boat ride to Horn Island. Around 3 PM, his friends said that he “chose to stay on the island” while they loaded up his relative and escorted her back to the shore.

After he was separated from his friends, he was seen with another girl by the name of Katie. He was supposed to come home early. He never did. This is weird because, why would he choose to stay behind on a boat trip when there was no way for him to come back home without a boat?

Oh, and in breaking news, it appears that Nolan was filmed getting into an altercation with his “friends” on the boat trip, near the water where he was found dead.

Since Nolan’s passing, his friends have been silent.

His friends have all deactivated their social media accounts and put their accounts on private. Social media users have been quick to point out several things:

This is classic “circling the wagons” behavior. You’re not going to get information out of them. They’ve already made a point of making sure that they don’t have incriminating shit on their pages.

The boys didn’t call the cops. His mother was the one to report him missing.

His “friends” had parents in positions of power. Interesting how that works, right? They’re already lawyered up and at least one works in a legal field. Hm.

People already noticed that something is up. Many internet sleuths already pointed out that their behavior is incredibly suspicious. To have an entire clique of devastated “friends” suddenly go dark and not even release a statement after their “friend” died on an island they left him on is beyond odd.

These are not the actions of kids who are upset by the tragic passing of a friend. These are the actions of kids who are in panic mode because they murdered their so-called friend.

I’ve looked it up, and there’s a term for this: “sundown boat trips.”

For those not in the know a “sundown town” is a town where it’s dangerous to be black and within city limits after the sun sets. In the past, there were actual laws in place preventing people of color from living there or even just passing through.

Today, sundown towns still exist — though it’s not a legal thing. It’s a situation where you might get harassed by police or killed by a white nationalist gang.

And yes, as a white person, I can confirm these towns are real. I know because I’ve had to plan around them after seeing my friends harassed and followed in certain areas.

The fact that he got into an altercation, had leaked audio that sounds like one guy was threatening him, and then was later found dead that day in the Deep South is enough evidence for me to believe these classmates of his lynched him.

via Instagram

One user pointed out that they straight up said he wasn’t going on the boat after the argument. In parts of Mississippi, that’s basically leaving someone to die.

This is far from the only trip that involved one Black person in a sea of White “friends” to end this way.

It’s scarily common among murder cases, particularly in the South. Remember these names?

Kendrick Johnson, who died and had his organs removed. He was found rolled up in a gym mat at his school.

Marquis, who almost drowned while his White “friends” made monkey noises at him while refusing to help him get out of a water. He barely survived thanks to a family of passers-by.

Alonzo Brooks, who was found dead at a doorstep after going to a party where he was the only person of color. He, too, was unable to “find a ride home” and the people at the party swore they had no idea about how he died.

This is not an isolated incident. Also, almost all of these incidents seem to happen in areas famous for racist assholes and “good ol’ boy” behavior.

White people need to understand why Black people feel uncomfortable as the only person of color in a group.

Look, fellow White folks. We need to talk. I’ve learned the hard way not to be the asshole who invites just one person of color to an area that is almost all-White. There are times when you can literally see the discomfort in some people.

It’s not just because the person in question might be worried about being paraded around around as “the Black friend.” It’s because it can be a safety issue. Even innocuous places like house parties can turn deadly in the presence of the wrong White person — and frankly, you can’t always tell who’s who.

There are tons of situations where White people turn on minorities because they can — or because they thought it was acceptable to do so. Racial incidents can turn deadly fast, and unfortunately, when they happen, law enforcement often sides with the attackers.

If you are Caucasian and have Black friends, make a point to get diverse groups going. Don’t balk if they look uncomfortable if they’re the only person of color. Unlike us, they have to make calculated decisions on how to stay safe every day of the week.

If you’re White and reading this, understand we have to change.

This is not acceptable. It is never acceptable to put other people in that level of danger. It’s never acceptable to talk about this like it’s some kind of unfortunate accident or random issue. This is on us. Their fear is rightful and because of shit our people are doing.

Sadly, this is a fact of life in America.

No, we White folks don’t have the right to bluster about how it’s “reverse racism.”

No, we White folks don’t get the right to say, “But they should know we’re cool.”

This is not going to change until we as a whole society force it to change. And since it’s Whites doing the oppressing, it’s mostly going to have to be White people who learn to change our habits, our reactions, and the way we see the world.

I urge you, if you have money to do so, to donate to Nolan Wells’s legal and memorial Gofundme. You can find it here.

Donate to In Loving Memory of Nolan Xavier Wells, organized by Allayah Denis

In Loving Memory of Nolan Xavier Wells Our hearts are broken beyond words. ... Allayah Denis needs your support for In…www.gofundme.com

Rest in peace, child. You didn’t deserve this.

I normally would post a photo with this, but I don’t feel it’s appropriate considering the topic. Sorry.