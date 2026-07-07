Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq.'s avatar
Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq.
4h

💯 spot on.

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Geoff Campbell's avatar
Geoff Campbell
4h

Sad to hear same story as I heard 50 years ago,

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