Me, looking exhausted at a Hooters

You know, there are times when I think I have it all figured out. Or rather, I feel like I have myself figured out. I’m 38 years old, I should know the basics of why I act the way I do, why I feel certain types of ways, and why I just “Ossiana,” right?

Lately, I’ve been thinking about something.

Every single relationship I’ve ever had with a man felt forced. It felt weirdly wrong and when it didn’t, it often didn’t last long. It felt like I had to explain to men how to woo me — and in many cases, it often made me angry. Like, furiously angry.

I often found myself wondering why it was so hard to be with a man. Why did so many women find the romance and whisking away they wanted while I got aggravation, rage, trauma, and disappointment?

Why did it always feel like I enjoyed the theory of a man, only to be grossed out by actual cisgender men in my life? Why does it always seem like I have to teach men how to man? And more importantly, why is it that every time I have a lesbian relationship, it hits 10 times harder?

Enter an article about comphet.

Comphet is a short slang word for “compulsive heterosexuality,” and it’s the idea that society tends to brainwash us into being straight. You check out people of the opposite sex. You marry. You have kids. You are in “love,” because that’s what you do.

I knew comphet was a thing. Every princess’s happily ever after was because some dude with a penis came to “rescue her,” and honestly? I’ve always wanted to be rescued. I’ve always waited for the day that I get a date that I didn’t have to beg, plead, and cajole for — a date where the guy doesn’t pay me to leave.

As the years passed, my desire for men started to shrink more and more. Sex with men became a quest for touch and validation, not because I even liked them. Truth be told most of my flings were boorish assholes and I’m sure they’d call me a crazy bitch if they were asked.

Still, I kept barking up that tree, because that’s what I wanted. Or at least, I thought that’s what I wanted. I wanted to prove to people I’m worth loving and committing to. I wanted to prove to others I’m worth wooing. I wanted to show people that someone, anyone would put a goddamn ring on it.

Because…I was supposed to. I am supposed to be worth it, right?

That article started to shine a light on things — and what I realized is that I might not be straight at all.

Comphet brainwashing fucks with your mind in ways that are hard to describe. If any of the following sound like you, you might be dealing with comphet issues:

As a woman/female-presenting ENBY, you inevitably fall into the “man’s role” in any relationship you have. Yep. I wanted to be “the woman,” but it was almost as if my mind wouldn’t let it happen. Or any guy who straight up wanted to do that stuff for me, it often would turn out to be sabotaged or extremely long-distance.

You’ve had sex with lots of women, but you just said you were pansexual because you felt you had to get with a guy . Bonus points if you used threesomes as an excuse to get with girls or if you can only cum if you think of other women being involved in the bedroom. (Oops. That’s me.)

You want to hit on girls, but have no idea if they’re interested, so you don’t approach them at all and just awkwardly exist near them. Story of my life.

You dress like diesel dyke Bobbie from the DykeDolls collection. Yeah, I did have a green vest back in the day. I also have a red vest now. Yes, that’s what I look like, down to the braless tank tops and leather jackets and collar.

People have remarked that your boyfriends all seem very effeminate, with some later coming out as gay or trans. One of my exes got too drunk and got into an argument with someone accusing him of “faking acting gay.” He was so offended that he wasn’t taken as a “real gay” that he insisted we leave. I kind of just sat there and asked him if there was anything I should know. He told me I wouldn’t understand.

You’ve started to realize you like the idea of a man more than you do a man. Or, if you’re like me, you often try to get the men you’re dating to wear a dress.

When dating, you find yourself attracted to transwomen more than anything. I like their softness. I like their penises. I like their girly behavior and I like the way they just seem to connect with me on a level I never experienced with a man.

Any fantasy you have about men involves a lot of violent sex. I honestly believe this has more to do with my trauma than it does with my attraction to men. My pleasure-pain nerves are pretty fried — to the point that my pain tolerance has scared people. Like, for real, how many other people do you know get off on being stabbed or deepthroating a gun?

When you’ve dated women, it felt like 10 times more intense than when you dated men. Apparently not every person has a screeching fit on the NJ Transit train if their girlfriend leaves them for a man. (Looking at you, Jessica. Hope he was worth it.)

Most of the anger and sadness you’ve had in hetero breakups had nothing to do with the man, and everything to do with the feeling of being cheated out of money, time, and effort. Maybe this is the biggest giveaway. I am so tired of doing everything right, giving not-so-subtle hints, and feeling like I just got stuff stolen from me by piece of shit men who I wasn’t even attracted to. L

You assume that everyone likes women, including gay men. Apparently, no, not everyone is attracted to women. Also, apparently no, most women don’t have to tamp down on their desire to check girls out in the locker room by staring at the floor.

People have told you that you’re blatantly obvious when you’re into a girl. Yeah, I’m not subtle at my staring and blushing and acting like a fucking idiot.

You wonder if you’re into women for attention or if you’re into them. Considering how heavy we’re socialized to desire men, it’s normal to question why you’re into guys. I feel gaslit as shit.

I started to realize it after I started dating transwomen post-divorce.

I’ve been casually seeing Fiona* for about three months now. She’s exactly the type of person I connect with. She’s straightforward. She’s down with casual stuff. She’s smart and has the darkest sense of humor I’ve ever seen.

Then, I met Amelie*. Amelie and I first crossed paths on a train and we almost immediately got to talking. We have the same sense of style. We have the same religion. We have the same attitudes on sexuality and everything else.

Then, I got into a serious relationship with another transperson who recently revealed to me that they may want to transition into being a woman. The thing that attracted me to them? I felt more drawn to their energy.

The reason I was attracted to this person was because they presented male. I was like, “FINALLY! A guy who actually feels right with me! Oh my god, I love him! He’s perfect.”

Cue me finding out that he’s not a guy.

I started to look at my hetero dating life and it was abysmal. At best, it felt forced — like I was made to perform some complex kabuki dance I didn’t know the steps to. I don’t remember the last time I actually felt butterflies in my stomach from a guy right off the bat. Maybe I never did.

More often than not, I got those after they would pursue me and shower me with love and gifts. Then, shortly after, it’d all go to shit. And I’d feel cheated because I let some guy I wasn’t that into in again and I thought I could just deal with him and now I fucking just hurt myself more.

Dating men started to feel like an workout in self-flagellation, a form of self-harm. I never felt that way with any of the women I dated. Hell, my dates with transwomen and women actually leave me feeling happy and refreshed.

I still remember when Fiona threw a dance party in her office with me. After I told her my ex used to make fun of me for loving DJ Rankin, she looked at me and said, “There’s nothing wrong with DJ Rankin. It feels like he’s beating happiness into my skull.”

And we danced. And for the first time in a long time, I didn’t feel defective. I felt beautiful.

Is that…normal?

Amelie was the one who said it: “Ossiana, I thought you realized you were a power dyke. Just the way you carry yourself, you’re a butch who looks femme.”

Annnnnd cue my world crashing down.

Please consider subscribing as a paid member. Or sharing it. Or…fuck it I don’t know.

Shit, I might be gay.

Her words stuck to me because it felt weirdly on point.

Don’t get me wrong, I like how dick feels. However, I don’t think I like what’s attached to it. I prefer dating women and transwomen, generally speaking. Yet at the same time, I’m not sure.

I don’t think I’ve ever questioned myself as much as I have this past week.

Is this because men traumatized me? Am I actually gay? What if this is just my brain wishing I was gay because I failed to get a male mate? Do other women feel like they have to just put up with men to prove something to others?

I genuinely don’t know what to do right now.

You’d think as an LGBTQIA+ writer, I’d be ready with an arsenal of answers. Unfortunately, I feel like I knocked the wind out of myself. My primary partner might eschew any shred of being male soon and for some reason, it hurts.

Ever since I was a little girl, I wanted to be pursued by a man, have a beautiful wedding day with a pretty floofy dress. I like the feeling of a dick in me. And yet it feels more and more impossible and wrong with each passing year.

I want to cry. I want to grieve the future I never will have — the future little O wanted to have more than anything in the world. The future little O quite literally sold her soul to receive. Yet I feel like I am not allowed to cry over it.

I wish I knew why my sapphic relationships all were so much healthier than my straight ones. I wish I knew why it’s so hard for me to just think of a future that I was told I didn’t want. I wish I could, at least in one department in my life, feel normal for once.

I want to know what’s wrong with me and why I’m so upset at the thought of me being gay. I don’t know if I can stay with my partner if they end up taking the femme role instead of me. But at the same time, I’m not sure I can handle facing myself in the mirror right now.

Part of me is thinking of going on dates with males to see if I feel anything or to see if I’m actually gay or just traumatized into being a women’s-only ride. (Is that a thing?) The other part of me thinks that I should ask a therapist but at the same time, I had HORRIBLE luck with therapists and generally don’t trust them. It’s a mindfuck.

Comphet fucked my brain up.

I don’t have all the answers to this one. I wish I did. All I know is that I really wish that I didn’t have gender roles and dating concepts beaten into my head by people who “loved me” enough to show me that it had to be a certain way to allow you to feel valued in society.

If anyone needs me, I’ll probably be drunk this week. Sorry.