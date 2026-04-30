PSA: Content warning for TMI, abuse, rape, and other stuff. If you don’t want to hear about my bedroom antics, then skip this article.

“I bet you’re the type of woman who needs to peg a man to be happy,” said the guy across the bar.

He wasn’t wrong, per se. Some guys just look so innocent that I feel like I almost have to dom them. I will do it for the right partner, but it’s not my primary interest in the bedroom. More often than not, people pick up on the fact that I’m often a Domme in the bedroom.

I have a face that looks “dominant,” in the kink community. I have trained as a pro-Domme since I was very young, like still in high school. I’ve been a Domme before. I can use whips in a Florentine style. I know how to milk a prostate.

When it comes to primal kinks (or predator/prey), I absolutely can work magic. I’ve slammed people into walls, tossed them onto beds, and bit their necks like it’s no tomorrow. I’m good at it and I enjoy it. I find it fun.

So what’s the deal? Most people don’t realize I’m usually a sub when left to my own devices. And when I’m a sub, I want a cruel, cruel Dom. This leads me to this article.

Considering my work, I have a really fucked up fetish.

I’m a feminist writer. I talk about women’s rights all the time. It’s literally my job. I genuinely believe in women’s rights and that’s something I won’t back down from. As in, there is nothing more disgusting than seeing a man who treats women like objects.

Then, there’s me in the bedroom.

I have a misogyny kink, along with several other problematic kinks — such as cucking, humiliation, infidelity, breeding, beatings, and CNC. Oh, I also have a “Stepford wife” kink. So, yeah, when I’m in a scene, I get turned on by being told to go back into the kitchen and cook something.

I’ve had quite a few fantasies involving walking in on my significant other hitting it with a different girl, refusing to acknowledge me in any way until he’s finished in her. It usually ends with him telling me to clean up, then telling me that he expects dinner for all three of us to be ready soon.

I’ve also had fantasies involving teaching female friends how to pleasure my partner, or having my partners just drag me to the bedroom and violently have their way with me until I break.

Yeah…my fantasies are not exactly feminist.

In fact, I don’t think it’s really possible to make those sound feminist. A lot of people might even say my misogyny kinks are proof that women secretly want to have their rights taken away or that women all secretly want to have misogynistic partners.

As a person who has dedicated their life to feminist causes and experienced tons of abuse at the hands of misogynistic people, my fantasies are odd, to say the least. This shouldn’t happen, right?

Trust me when I say I’ve done a lot of inner work on this. I’ve figured out a major reason why it turns me on, but unfortunately, I’m kind of stuck like this. Moreover, I don’t necessarily want to stop being turned on by this stuff. It gives me crazy orgasms.

I’ve also realized the elephant in the room about these kinks.

There’s a certain hypocrisy there, at least on a surface level. How can a person who literally writes about feminism be so into the idea of being pistol-whipped, sliced up with knives, cheated on, slammed against a wall, and told that consent doesn’t matter?

Heck, let me push things further by looking at my dominant kinks, since I am a switch. How can a person fantasize about pinning a girl to the bed, smacking the shit out of her, biting her till she bleeds, and having her way with her be a feminist?

Consent.

Consent and safety.

The fantasies are not feminist at face value. However, the reason that I am so hardcore feminist in my work and my values is that feminism is sex-friendly and about consent.

I could not live in a society where I had no right to say no to sex, get forced to have babies I didn’t want, or get told I’m worthless day-to-day. It would make me absolutely miserable and I’d probably end up killing someone.

I want to live in a society where I am a person, my needs matter, and my opinions on what I should do with my body get respected. That’s the only type of society that would fully allow me to explore my darker fantasies.

Think about it.

I’ve grown up around slut-shaming and crazy-making misogynists. Thinking about that time in my life makes my vagina drier than the Sahara. It’s not a turn-on. I don’t want to ever deal with that life again.

What is a turn on is feeling safe and respected enough to have the people I’m attracted to disrespect me in a sexy way. You can’t get that without having a lot of feminist traits in your society and your own social scene.

A feminist society would allow me to have the opportunity to explore that side of my sexuality behind closed doors while letting me be a leader, partner, and businesswoman in my day-to-day.

A society where misogyny reigned supreme would not allow me to enjoy both sides of myself. Quite the opposite — I’d be miserable because men would be calling me a whore while not even entertaining my sexual fetishes, possibly while giving me mediocre sex as their sidepiece.

A feminist society allows me to be sexual when I want to be sexual, submissive when I want to be submissive, and capable of doing what I want as I want it. Sexuality being treated as a normal part of life is feminist AF. A misogynistic world would treat me like a freak.

Misogynistic kinks don’t always mean that you’re a misogynist.

At least, that’s my take. It’s a sign that I feel safe enough to actually say that I’m open to experiencing those things, provided that it’s done in a safe manner with people who don’t rush me into things, push me into things, or refuse to cater to my needs.

It’s not a symptom of “feminism’s sickness,” contrary to what some MRA’s might believe. These kinks would still be there if our society weren’t feminist. They would just be buried deeply, causing people to do fucked up, weird, harmful shit out of sheer repression’s sake.

Feminism makes it possible for people like me to get their kinky, crazy rocks off without actually having the dangerous or destructive side of things take hold. It also helps kinksters find safe partners and push away partners who aren’t safe.

So yeah.

That’s the distinction a lot of people don’t want to talk about. And as a person who works in the adult industry, I think it’s about time to actually discuss it out loud. But what would I know? I’m just an X-rated journalist.