Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Amy's avatar
Amy
3h

The power equation is a major turn on. And the bottom - the sub- actually has as much if not more power than the top.

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Johnathon Haney's avatar
Johnathon Haney
6h

That actually makes a lot of sense to me. In the end, it's as much about choice and safety as getting your rocks off. There are FAR too many who would use such things against other people, in and out of the bedroom.

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