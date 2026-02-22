This year has been pretty darn brutal on me. I lost almost everything I cared about. About a year ago, I dropped dead on a dance floor from a drug overdose. I’ve dealt with betrayal, becoming a person I didn’t like, and losing almost everything.

There are certain moments when you really have to do some soul searching. And you know what? Searched, I did. I realized I did not like the person I was becoming. I realized that I was not okay, that I was being poisoned by the toxic crap around me.

I also realized I’ve outgrown a lot of my life — parts of me that I desperately didn’t want to give up. What I’m saying is that I’m actually working on trying to rebuild my life, my business, and yes, my social circles.

This will impact what I do online.

First things first, I want to announce that I will be going back to school.

I am still deciding on whether I want a Psych degree, a Marketing degree, or to just get certified in some STEM stuff I already know how to do. I’ve been traumatized by school, and I’ve let that trauma rule me for years.

I’m done with letting my fear of rejection hold me back. I’ve had countless people tell me that school isn’t as cruel as it was 20 years ago — back when people would refuse to be seen in public with me over the fucking clothes I wore.

I had someone give me an offer that gave me the courage to enroll. This is something that no one else offered me: friendship on campus. So, yeah, I have a school in mind along with backups.

Next, I’m using my content to fund this.

Yes, I’m using my funds from Medium and Substack to do this. I’m also going to be doing more adult content on Loyalfans. I’m also currently in talks with a porn company to potentially do my first public (non-private collection) B/G scenes.

Along with actual porn, I’m thinking about doing a series of interviews where I’m naked and partying with guests on Loyalfans or (if I have to make one) OnlyFans. It fits with my brand of being New Jersey’s most X-rated journalist.

If you want to support my schooling and rebuilding my life, feel free to do so. It’s on my AllMyLinks.

Yes, I’m using my name as my porn name.

Why? Because I’ve already had to deal with the stigma of being a slut and a whore my entire life. I refuse to feel ashamed of enjoying something that harms no one and is totally natural. If people don’t like that, they can kick rocks.

Third, I’m going to be finishing up the book I’ve been writing.

I held back this book for years because I was afraid of what people would think. I’m done holding back. I’m looking for a publisher. I’ve been told by test readers it’s very good and it’s already caused panic attacks in two readers.

So, I guess it’s okay?

Well, regardless, I feel like this book will either be a nuclear bomb on my life or will do absolutely nothing. I’ll keep an update on this sooner rather than later.

Fourth, I’m in the market for a manager or social media manager.

I am also currently in talks with a couple of people over this. But I am also ready to have volunteers. I could really use a team in this next phase of life.

Fifth, I’m going to therapy.

Am I okay? Not really. But I’m getting better. I’m getting medication. I’m weaning off kratom, slowly but surely. People are around me who are giving me what I need to quit and it’s happening frequently enough for me to be able to stave off a lot of the worst issues.

As I said, I didn’t like who I was turning into. I found out I have a certain personality disorder that triggers from abandonment, and basically every time I was asking for help, people kept triggering me to spiral worse by patently ignoring my requests. Some of those people were purposefully doing this just to hurt me.

Those people are no longer in my life and will never be allowed in my life again. I also am not willing to go back to the music scene that almost killed me. While I might be down for a burner party, goth nights, or mainstream EDM, it’d be a while before I am willing to go.

Certain music scenes were a big part of my life. But they were also a toxic part of my life. It’s time to detox.

Finally, I couldn’t have done all this without everyone who’s around me.

It’s weird. I genuinely didn’t think I’d have the strength to go on after everything came crashing down. The people I thought would be there weren’t. Yet, I found strength in community.

The people who were around me when I needed them were three of my ex-boyfriends (you know who you are), as well as a lot of the people whom I met through Medium, Substack, and the porn industry. Since this is on my newsletter, I’ll talk about my literary homies.

Dana DuBois and Karen Marie Shelton , I owe you the most. You’re my crones, my homies, and basically the most awesome girlfriends I could have ever wanted. Amy , I owe you a lot too. You offer such great advice and I’m so happy we clicked up at Mitsuwa!

Decarceration , your friendship is a lifesaver and I can’t thank you enough. Mike from Instagram, I already told you that you were the one who stopped me from killing myself on the 1st. Shawn Theodore , you’re just the best. Thank you for being the platonic friend that I desperately needed when life gave me the ultimate killshot.

MaryClare StFrancis , Shane Yirak , Arturo Dominguez , Thom Hartmann , Joe Duncan , Patrick B. Stewart , Frederic Poag …You guys rock. I fucking love you. Thanks for being here on my journey as I rebuild.

If anyone wants to go on a live with me, hit me up.

I’ll try to be better and be more active.