Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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David Nelson's avatar
David Nelson
17h

According to Evangelicals and Project 2025 you are breeding stock and subservient to men. I'm a man in my 70s. saw what it was like growing up. I thought maybe we were moving forward. I was wrong. I'm sorry

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1 reply by Ossiana Tepfenhart
Alison's avatar
Alison
17h

Perfect description! They are outlawing abortion and blaming the woman but where is any outcry for the men that are half of the equation? Fucking shitty patriarchy.

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