When I was pregnant, I was treated like livestock by the medical people that I had around me. If I was hungry, no one cared. They didn’t want me to eat because “the baby is coming soon.” If a test they did violated me, they didn’t care.

If I requested to schedule a C-section, I got laughed at. When I told doctors and nurses that I wanted to be sterilized, they said no and laughed at me more. The medical community made it abundantly clear that I was a birthing vessel — nothing more.

Honestly, I should have just given birth like a dog in the streets of Newark. I would have had more dignity than what I experienced in Newark Beth Israel. I vowed never to go through that again. So, I set out to get sterilized after being refused it repeatedly by every OBGYN I had prior.

Even when a tumor was found in my endometrium, people would not remove my parts because “What if you meet a guy and you want to have a baby with him?”

These fuckers actually would rather me die over a hypothetical baby than let me live happily. And yet, I’m not the only one who has had this happen. Almost every childfree woman I know, especially white women, had the same experience.

After over a dozen doctors, I found one who did it. I got my happy ending, but it should never have taken this much to do it. In a sane society, doctors would listen to their patients desires about their lifestyles — even when their choices don’t involve following the Life Script of date, get a degree, marry, have kids, and die.

Being pregnant in America was an eye-opening experience for the worst of reasons.

I genuinely used to think that OBGYNs and nurses cared about their patients. These days, I’d say about 10 percent of them really actually care. The rest are baby-obsessed freaks who get off on women suffering.

If you’ve ever had a kid in America, you already know how fucked up our society behaves about it. If you haven’t, let me enlighten you to some of the experiences you can expect as a pregnant woman:

People judging, nitpicking, or outright refusing to serve you food you order “because of the baby.” But it’s “my body, my choice” when it comes to masks, right? Y’all can pry my sushi from my cold, dead hands.

Nurses smirking when you’re in pain. You know, nurses are supposed to be there to get morphine or something so women can give birth pain-free.

Rampant judgment, refusals, and remarks if you choose to get pain meds or a C-section. Can someone please explain to me why giving birth seems to be only considered “correct” if the woman is shrieking in pain? Why are some moms insistent on the idea that you’re only a “real mother” if you gave birth vaginally? Why is it anyone else’s business, anyway? It’s not.

Being picked apart for post-partum issues. I’ll never forget the woman who loudly shouted “BREAST IS BEST,” in the baby formula aisle when I wanted to put together a care basket for my daughter’s adoptive dads.

Being told that you are not old enough, sane enough, or smart enough to request a hysterectomy or tubal ligation. Yet these same fuckers will insist on me having to take care of a whole baby. Make it make sense.

Don’t believe it’s that bad? Well, let me show you a small clip of stories on Reddit’s r/TwoXChromosomes.

via r/TwoXChromosomes

Perhaps the biggest slap in the face is the “medical discard” that happens once the baby is born.

via r/TwoXChromosomes

Being pregnant in America means that you are no longer a human being in the eyes of doctors. Your needs no longer matter. Your opinions no longer matter. Nothing about you matters — only that fucking parasite inside of you does.

Quite a few women have mentioned that their wakeup call wasn’t the birth itself, but rather, what happened after the birth occurred. As soon as the baby was born, doctors would all clear the room and rush to tend to the baby.

Meanwhile, the mother might be bleeding out or in serious pain. The doctors don’t care.

via r/Babybumps

To the eyes of those doctors, the woman did her job. She emptied the vessel, ideally for a boy. If she dies, it’s not a big deal.

Women already have a hard time with OBGYNs, but the laws are about to get worse.

Roe v. Wade fell. A growing number of states no longer allow abortions under any circumstances, leading high-risk and ectopic pregnancies to be a death sentence for women.

Senator Hawley just introduced a bill to strip Mifepristone (part of the abortion pill) of its FDA-approved status. This would effectively kill almost all abortion in the United States, and sadly, I believe it will be likely to pass.

Even back when I was pregnant roughly 10 years ago, being able to actually exercise your rights was difficult. Sure, we had them on paper, but in practice, it was a whole ‘nother animal. Most doctors seemed to want to jerk off to the idea of me being pregnant against my will.

Still, the laws were on my side. While I couldn’t sue a doctor for refusing to sterilize me, I could still find someone who would. These days? That right is starting to fade fast.

Both doctors and the law seem hellbent on treating women like cattle.

Being pregnant in America is a traumatizing thing. Few things will reveal how little the system cares about women like the way women are treated by their own caretakers in pregnancy wards.

What’s wild is that our healthcare system treats women the same way it treats cattle. Neither cows nor women are encouraged to get anesthetic when they give birth. It’s viewed as “not necessary,”

Think about it this way: you’ll find it rare to see a veterinarian willing to sterilize an actual cow. Dogs? Cats? No problem. But a cow, whose main purpose is to be a steak and milk factory? Nope.

And if either can’t give birth, they’re both treated as defective. Cows that can’t produce calves are often considered to be defective and culled as a result. Nowadays, women who miscarry run the risk of getting the death penalty in certain states.

If you really look at it, a lot of America’s medical system seems to treat women more like cows rather than people. It’s crazy to think that so many doctors who swear to protect life have no problem ruining a woman’s life or ignoring a patient’s requests for the sake of a hypothetical baby.

Man…

The only other place where that kind of behavior is found is in the meat animal industry. After all, that industry is all about production, production, production…ethics be damned.

The party of pro-life, is so anti-choice that they will kill women who don’t go with their agenda.

Here’s the kicker: we already know (and have proof) that women are dying because of this “baby first” attitude. Several stories of women dying after being withheld medical care due to laws and “baby first” policies have already gone viral.

Maternal death rates are climbing, especially in red states.

Being a mother in America is not fun. It takes a village to raise a child, but our stupid-ass country erased the village and picked apart moms, then continued to try to sell the idea of “having it all” by having kids to women who are starting to grow wise to what it fully entails here.

Honestly, we shouldn’t be shocked that birth rates are as low as they are.

Let’s say that we suddenly have free healthcare. Let’s say that God waved a magic wand and gave us communities that enrich children, give them great schools, offer them networking abilities, and also gave most Americans affordable housing too.

Heck, let’s say that America became perfectly ripe for child-rearing. Let’s say that we have a super-supportive country for childcare, down to the way that our society functions. And guess what! It’s all for moms! Even child support suddenly became a cinch to get.

The only catch is that the medical world would remain the same.

Do you think every woman would want to go through that?

No. The answer is no. While it’s not one of the biggest reasons for women saying no to childbirth, a growing number of women cite issues with the way American healthcare treats pregnant and post-partum women. And honestly? Who could fucking blame them?!

Maybe conservatives need a refresher on healthcare policy. Women want to be treated like people, not cows. Until we fix our shit, we better expect that the “joy of motherhood” will remain an undesirable outcome rather than the happily ever after so many women wish it could be.

As for all the conservatives whining about not having grandkids? I have a simple reminder for them: you voted for this.