I’m going to be straight honest with you: I believe Trump’s invasion of Iran was a way to play the market and tip it in his favor. I also believe this entire war was a way for Trump to get an ego trip.

He wanted to flaunt his power to kill innocent people in a way that made people and countries afraid of him. He decided to hit Iran — much to the chagrin of many of the diplomats under his regime.

As a person who hangs out almost exclusively in left-leaning circles, I find it rare to hear anyone say anything good about Trump. Even when I’m not among friends, I noticed that most conservatives are no longer interested in supporting the war in Iran.

The war with Iran is not just a massive failure on a military level. It’s also one of the biggest PR gaffes I’ve ever seen. Iran isn’t just fighting fire with fire. They’re taking the internet by storm with media, winning the support of many throughout the world.

Not sure what I’m talking about? Let me explain.

Wars tend to fail when the aggressors no longer want to fight.

To understand why this is so powerful, one has to understand war. High morale and troops with “righteous fury” are troops who will fight tooth and nail to accomplish the goals of the war.

Weakening troop morale is a great way to encourage people to stop attacking a country. And Iran has excellent methods for making others feel a little uneasy about the invasion.

The soldiers in Iran right now are not happy. When they go back home, people are going to treat them like monsters. They are aware of this. It’s harming morale among soldiers and anyone else who is working under Trump.

The world is watching Trump bully Iran, and Iranians have not been silent over this.

Let’s start off with the most obvious issue with the attack on Iran: it’s a global news issue. Unlike other actions taken by Trump — such as his recent requirement that his signature appear on the dollar bill — this war raises wide-ranging consequences.

In other words, countries could ignore Trump’s genocide of American transpeople or give him a “tsk, tsk.” It’s not so easy to ignore bombings, the murder of foreigners, and brutality in non-American countries. It’s also not so easy to ignore when that tyrant threatens other countries.

Iranians are aware that the world is watching what Trump is doing to them. They are acutely aware of how everyday people are starting to perceive the United States. Iranians, particularly those in the government, started to encourage videos to “leak” online of the aftermath of the war kicked off by America and Israel.

You don’t have to look too far to find jaw-dropping videos of Americans committing unspeakable acts on civilians online. There are already videos of women’s last moments being broadcast during “double tap” bombings in Iran and countless photos of parents grieving their children.

If you think, for a moment, that every day citizens abroad haven’t seen those same videos and news headlines, you’re wrong. If you think that they haven’t had an impact on foreign opinions of Americans, you’re doubly wrong.

I’ve had so many friends of mine say that they remember being treated very well abroad, only to see people cool off in the past 10 years. Some admit they feel people sizing them up — as if they’re wondering if they’ll start spouting some racist shit in the middle of a restaurant.

That’s the effect of the negative press America has earned in the past two decades. And Iran has been making a point of ratcheting up that negative press for all the right reasons. We Americans have done wrong by Iran for decades, including when we removed the Shah all those years ago.

We’re just getting what is due to us. We were the bad guys to Iran. We are still the bad guys.

Iran has also been working hard on baiting Trump by attacking his own issues.

This video above is a part of a series of LEGO-themed videos launched by Iran’s state government. They’re all done with the purpose of getting under Trump’s skin.

Once again, this is not just a matter of war. It’s retaliation because Trump himself released multiple videos mocking the deaths he caused through the use of AI-generated slop. He started it. Iran decided to mess with his fragile ego through LEGO stories.

And honestly? It’s been working.

They keep bringing up the Epstein Files in their discourse because they know Trump loathes the mention of it. Trump turned trolling into the way global discourse happens. Unfortunately, Trump is able to understand when people troll him, despite him being dumb as shit.

An NPR article noted that Professor Whitney Phillips explained, “This is the language in which Trump speaks — and this is the language in which world leaders are now speaking to him.”

All of this trolling? It’s been sending him into a spiral. That’s why he’s been lashing out online, doing unhinged posts all over X, calling Hormuz the “Strait of Trump,” and started to triple down on the idea that Iran is “trying to make a deal.”

What’s interesting is that Iran’s media clapbacks has actually started to make Iranian creatives look incredible.

Yep. I’m dropping this poster here because it’s so iconic, it’s now considered to be one of the best in Reddit’s r/DesignPorn subreddits. And it’s pretty damn bold — likely enough to get the person who made that some serious international clients.

Hell, even the LEGO trolling has gotten Trump rattled to the point that his dumbass is mulling over sending ground troops to Iran. (This is going to go over *really* well with his military voters and MAGA parents of soldiers once midterms start.)

I’m not surprised. The truth is that Iran has a long, long history of using propaganda. It’s not unlike Iran to flex their creativity in a way that would be designed to sway public opinion. They have a legit cyber police force because they understand the power of media.

Perhaps the biggest “killshot” was when Iranian hackers leaked FBI head Kash Patel’s photos.

Global humiliation is devastating to a country that is run by narcissists, especially when it comes with your name attached to things. That’s beyond a saber rattle. That’s one of those things that will make many politicians flee their posts.

I wouldn’t be shocked if Iran wins this war using their media prowess. They know how to fuck with a narcissist. And it’s a damn shame that they have to do this because of America’s senseless murder of innocent children and families.