Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher's avatar
Christopher
2hEdited

A big part of all of Drumph’s attacks/threats towards Canada, Greenland, Europe, Venezuela, Cuba and now Iran is his desperate attempts to shift focus away from Epstein.

America — think about how you got into this mess! Belief in a false prophet is a bad idea. Equally bad is handing the government over to Billionaires!

I’m just hoping you don’t take the rest of the world with you.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ossiana Tepfenhart
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ossiana Tepfenhart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture