Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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You Ready Grandma's avatar
You Ready Grandma
6h

There are definitely a lot of people who are worried about maintaining their fake image. Many people don’t like being around honest, authentic people because they can then feel their own insincerity and see the cracks in their own facade.

I think, for some people, it’s also a general lack of internal and external self-awareness.

People aren’t all operating on the same level, whatsoever.

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Christopher's avatar
Christopher
5h

Unfortunately, (and this is a gross generalization I'm about to make): America has largely become a "transactional society". That is: even friendship is based on "what can you do for me?". It's why you don't have public health care. It's why people use each other (exactly as you describe). It's why Trump is worshipped by some (he's either their meal-ticket or someone to emulate) because he makes lots of money -- face it, the whole point of his presidency is to grift as much as he can. And for some reason, much of the American public admires that!

I live in Canada. I have lent money to friends... no, wait... GIVEN money to friends who need it and don't expect it back. And you know what? I've had friends do the opposite for me. Health care is free (my wife was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and was operated upon within 3 days. The doctor was a part-time surgeon and a part-time research scientist at the University of British Columbia. He was one of the "top 40 under 40" winners in the country for public service. That was 15 years ago, and there has been no recurrance at all). This is Canada.

In Society, people can succeed together if they care for one another. But when money becomes what you worship... well, I'm not particularly religious (frankly, it's used as mind-control in the USA) but we are truly put on earth to help each other succeed. And you know what? succeeding entirely on your own is lonely.

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