So, I was thinking about that D4vd case. Something about it just doesn’t escape my mind. It’s not just the fact that a young girl was killed. Almost all of it sounds like it was part of a graphic novel.

Yet, more importantly, I noticed something interesting that I think that murder case mirrors: modern friendship. While a murder was added into the mix, the D4vd case was a perfect example of what a lot of people seem to treat friendship like — until they’re on the skids, of course.

Let me explain.

I recently had asked a former close friend (or two) of mine to be present near me while I try to cope with kratom withdrawals. My friends were totally cool with me meeting their kids, getting them autographs from certain celebrities, and having me eat dinner with their families.

Yet, when I’m not sparkly and shiny, I found myself alone. They made up excuses as to why they couldn’t be there despite me not asking for money and even offering to front the money for a day out.

I guess the “image” of being with a junkie was too much for them. One even had the audacity to say that my “past entourage clashes” with her “personal ethics.”

They knew about my checkered past before. It never stopped them then. I’ve eaten dinner with them. I’ve gone to their childhood homes.

So, I guess when I was nice and shiny and capable of giving them flashy gifts, I was up to their “personal ethics.” At that point, my kratom use and my past weren’t that big a deal — despite me having distanced myself from my past and me trying to get off kratom.

Now, let me explain how I saw this with D4vd.

David Anthony Burke, also known as D4vd, was popular because of his money, not because people liked him. He was making people millions of dollars. His fame was enough to launch careers. He was a hot potato, so to speak.

His friends were happy to be seen around him. People would go out of their way to get a selfie with him or (even better) a content trade with him. That’s the reason many believe Aysia liked to be around him — he was a meal ticket. All she had to do was date him.

His entourage looked good, and claimed they were going to be there with him forever. Yet, at the end of the day, did you notice how everyone vanished the moment the murder came out to the light of day?

What’s wilder is that there’s evidence that they (at the very least) knew he was romantically connected to Celeste Rivas before the murder. There’s even some evidence suggesting they knew he killed her or even helped out.

Yet that was okay, because they were profiting off him. When he became inconvenient because news headlines started linking him to Celeste, everyone in his crew evaporated.

In a word, D4vd’s crew mirrored my experience with my own ex-friends to a shocking level. Yet, there was a twist. I didn’t do the heinous shit D4vd did. I was just trying to get clean from kratom and was “unsexy” in how I appeared.

Still, the result was the same: people vanished.

Maybe it’s just me, but I noticed that friendships seem to be getting more and more hollow as years pass.

Fair-weather friends have always been a thing, don’t get me wrong. Yet, in the past, they seemed to be a lot less blatant. There were things that you just didn’t do, you know what I mean?

I remember parents teaching kids that they still had to attend the unpopular kid’s birthday parties because it was the right thing to do. I remember parents telling their kids to bond with others and to RSVP properly.

Certain behaviors, when done to anyone, made you a scumbag in society’s eyes. Today, a lot of those behaviors are the new norm. Think about it:

Things like ghosting a long-term partner were once unconscionable, yet people are now seeing it as a more common behavior. Around 1 in 3 people have been ghosted by a partner. It gets even more infuriating when you see those same people who ghosted just come out of the woodwork when they see you’ve recovered from them.

Things like saying you’ll be somewhere then not showing up was considered extremely rude, warranting a blacklist from invitations. Yet it’s now such a common issue that wedding planners and guests actually need advice on how to handle it.

While staying when things get bad was once highly lauded (if not outright required) as a friend, more and more people are starting to applaud people for ditching others when shit hits the fan. I have seen a lot of dating coaches tell people that they should not bother staying with others when the chips are down.

Asking people questions about themselves is rarer than ever these days. I can’t count how many women have gone on dates with men who seem to get off on talking at their dates rather than to them.

More and more people seem to be obsessed with being seen almost exclusively with good-looking people. I mean, this has always been the case in some circles, but goddamn, it’s gotten awful everywhere.

People are not unaware of this, either.

According to AEI.org, approximately 1 in 4 people with no high school degree say they have no close friends. Online, people are discussing the loneliness epidemic and how it’s started to harm entire communities.

What’s driving this?

Part of it is cultural. America has always been a fairly selfish, image-oriented culture. It’s also human nature to be a little selfish. Unfortunately, that’s not the only reason why.

Internet Influencers

The internet acts as an echo chamber and magnifier for our culture’s worst attributes. Influencer culture, in many cases, actively encourages others to be selfish and hollow.

This is particularly true in the dating sphere, where coaches basically tell you to ask what others bring to the table, ignore what you (do or don’t) bring to the table, and totally gloss over anything that involves personal accountability.

Oddly enough, those very same influencers and coaches will say, “If a friend isn’t there when you need them, they’re not a friend…” all while encouraging others not to behave like real friends.

Well you can’t have it both ways, sugar tits.

A lot of these influencers encourage others to use, use, use without ever giving anything in return. That’s beyond fucked up. That’s encouraging predatory behavior!

You might want wonderful friends, but you have to be a friend to get that. If you want to have people stick around when you’re in crisis, be that safe harbor when they need you.

Horror Stories

By now, hearing horror stories about friends flaking on you, betraying you, or using you is commonplace. Go online, and you’ll see dozens of them on advice pages on any given day.

Almost everyone I know has a horror story of their own — people who they supported that never showed up, people who they trusted only to have betrayal happen…It’s bad out here.

Now, I don’t know if it’s always been this bad. However, even if it was, the sheer number of horror stories of betrayal and abandonment make it seem like people are far, far worse than they likely are.

In other words, people read those stories, decide they don’t want to risk anything by befriending other people, and put up their walls a little higher. The more stories they read, the more cautious they are, and the more likely they are to be hyper-reserved about any sort of effort or help they could offer someone.

Oddly enough, the rise in caution means that people are more likely to contribute to the very horror stories they read about. After all, if you assume everyone will do it to you, why wouldn’t you do it to them?

Higher Stakes

Alright, I’ll also point out the elephant in the room: money matters. And unfortunately, money tends to be tied to friendship even when it shouldn’t be.

Having a friend crash your car might have been recoverable 20 years ago — at least financially. For many people, having that kind of accident would be a clear, one-hit path to ruin now.

Or, let’s say you have a friend who’s a little off-kilter. They end up saying something that embarrasses you in front of a potential business connect. Woops. There goes your chances are a better career!

Yet, with all the high stakes around you, having that community really can make or break your ability to get by. So while the stakes are high, the rewards of good friendships can be far, far higher.

Public Relations Thinking

Did anyone else notice how many people have been going out of their way to keep a positive PR spin on their names? Or how often people will say they’ll be there for you in public, but do absolutely nothing when you ask them to be there?

Yeah, I see it a lot.

This is particularly true when people could help but pretend their hands are tied. In reality, they don’t give a fuck about that person they just gave a pep talk to.

They are there for the “attaboy points,” or the feeling that they are decent people. If they were honest, they would at least have the balls to say where you stand with them. They don’t. Because they want you either in their social arsenal or because they want to look like the good guy.

I call this Public Relations Thinking. This is the thought process where people try to advertise that they are good people because they hope it brings them to a higher social rank. Social media brought this to a fever pitch in recent years — and I loathe it.

Shorter Fuses

On the good side of things, I noticed a lot of people don’t tolerate the abuse they once did. That’s why a lot of people are quick to drop others. However, that’s more tangential to this article than anything else.

Don’t get me wrong. You should drop fake friends like a hot potato. I’m just saying that you shouldn’t choose friends by how nice a car they drive or how good-looking they are.

I refuse to be part of the modern friendship trend — and you should too.

The modern definition of friendship seems to be a “use until no longer convenient” type of deal. I don’t know about you, but I’m not about that life nor am I willing to give “attaboy” points to folks who are all talk and no walk.

I’ve seen who my friends are because they’re there for me — and when they can’t be, they apologize and make shit right. I do my best to make myself good to them too, because I care about them as a friend.

And I also make a point of not caring about a friend’s background or appearance. Great friends come in all sizes, from all walks of life. If you’re a great person, I want to sit next to you at the table.

Just because someone is down on their luck now doesn’t mean they’ll always be that way. Assuming that you’re too good for them is a great way to alienate people who likely would be your ride-or-die.

In recent months, I noticed a lot of people who bailed on me when I needed them try to re-enter my life.

And it’s interesting because most of them genuinely have tried to waltz back in without even acknowledging how they behaved before. At best, I might get a trite apology — and I’m not about that life.

Unless I have seen genuine remorse or (at the very least) reason to believe they have done something to show a decent character, it’s over. Mistakes happen. But cowardice, abandonment when I’m literally begging for help, or outright malice? Not as easily forgotten.

After all, I’m a fan of what Maya Angelou said, “If someone shows you who they are, believe them.”