Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Ethereal Fairy's avatar
Ethereal Fairy
7h

Yes, I agree, too many young men have no healthy male role model, because dad isn't there for them. Look at poster boy killer Kyle Rittenhouse. They talked about his single mom, who sems to be a vapid, moron smiling proud of her son,while in a bar with Nazis. But never about his dad. Is he dead? Absentee? Did Kyle never have one? I doubt he sprung fully formed from the head of Zeus, but the papers sure made it seem that way.

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Jay Schexnyder's avatar
Jay Schexnyder
4hEdited

“…When you’re that alone, a bond is still a bond — even if it drags you to hell.” - excellent line, Ossiana.

•••••

I appreciate your taking (it) past the old “men resent women…because: sexual rejection.”

It IS greatly from men seeking Male approval & acceptance. Plus the basic human need for Honest connection.

And cynical ‘influencers’ trolling for followers in the great mass of disaffected casualties, numb from being floating chunks in the fuckin soup of commerce and loneliness.

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