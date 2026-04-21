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You know, with all the talk about the CNN article featuring the “online rape school,” I’ve been thinking about things. Men always tell women to say no to bad men, to “choose better,” and then go ballistic when women decide they want to go alone.

In recent years, reports have been growing about rejected men attacking women. The rape school is no exception — men are attacking women. They’re sexually assaulting them after drugging them with potentially lethal substances.

In New York City, growing numbers of young men are choosing to attack women. These women are often total strangers to them or women who have politely rejected them. Family annihilators are on the rise, too.

Men are attacking women. And men are doing their damnedest to make women think this is not a systemic thing — and it’s not working. Most of us are just angry that men don’t care about this enough to make a change.

I personally think that change is not going to happen until we understand the cause. So, what’s causing all these attacks?

At first glance, it seems like sex is the root cause…

If you talk to most incels who have done attacks, you’ll see that they’re angry because they don’t have sex. They mention sex and how it’s something they’ll never get.

That’s been true for the first “real” incel, Elliot Rodger, who killed a bunch of female partygoers at a frat party. That’s been true for Joel Caunchi, who killed 14 women at a Bondi Beach get-together. It’s also been true for Dihan Rahmann, who plotted a Valentine’s Day bomb attack.

You would think that sex is the root cause just by listening to their own confessions, but that’s not totally the case.

It’s not about sex.

Think about it for a minute, okay? If it was just about getting laid, a quick trip to a bordello would cure what ails them. If it was about getting a little coochie, then why are so many of the men who fall down the incel/Red Pill pipeline men who had decent marriages before they turned?

It was not about the sex.

The sex is a notch, a score point.

What these men are really doing is retaliating because they perceive themselves as slighted. They feel rejected — not just by women, but by men as well. They feel lost and scared.

These men are hurt. They are quite literally in extremis. As they cried out for help, vultures from the Red Pill movement started to take advantage of them. After having the wrong guy tell them that it’s women’s fault, these men decided it was time to retaliate.

Sex is only part of the issue, but it’s not even a large part of the cause. For men like this, sex is a tangible experience that acts as validating.

The real reason why incels attack women is because they’re reeling from male rejection.

Think about typical incel men, okay? I’ve spoken to quite a few of them and I noticed something about damn near all of them:

They often have fathers who are absent or simply not present with them.

A lot of men I’ve researched in the incel movement had few to no male role models as they grew up. There are certain things that women can’t teach men. Men need other men to guide them, especially when it comes to masculinity.

When they can’t find an older cousin to tell them how to be a good man, they often turn to Red Pill and incel communities. They can’t find an IRL role model or “older brother figure” that will teach them well…So Andrew Tate starts to sound real smart.

Most, if not all, are very isolated in real life — often due to social rejection.

There’s a reason why a major crime trope is the “quiet loner” trope. Speaking from experience, being alone fucks with your head. This is especially true if you are alone due to rejection.

Not too long ago, I experienced an entire community of people turning their backs on me, often ghosting me without even so much as an explanation. I had even begged, pleaded with them to tell me what was wrong.

No one said shit.

It was maddening.

These were people I loved, cherished, and adored. They were my friends, people I would have given my life for. When they were left alone, I did anything I could to give them a port in the storm. And to see them just discard me, not even given a chance to talk things out?

The worst was that I had actually made a public post asking people, begging people not to leave me physically alone on one specific day. That’s all I needed. A person by my side to hold me. I got people sneering at me, telling me to get therapy, and telling me I was worthless.

At that point, I didn’t need therapy.

I needed a friend.

Just a friend.

Someone who I didn’t have to have sex with in order for them to care about me enough to see me. And somehow, that was too much to ask for at my lowest point.

That day, I had very dark thoughts. I almost took my life and was actually planning on having it automatically sent to the people who abandoned me as well as my family members.

And it wouldn’t shock me if incels felt like they had that same experience of playing a game that no one would tell you the rules to. All you know is that people hate you and won’t tell you why.

You feel helpless. You feel worthless. And you feel a rage inside you that burns, almost on a physical level. Let’s just say that I absolutely understand the incel desire to hurt those who reject you — perhaps a little too well.

The way social isolation warps your brain is something that you can never forget once you experience.

Almost all of them feel insecure as all hell.

I don’t have to get into this too much, since it’s obvious. Most incels, even good-looking ones, got into this movement because they feel hideous and unlovable.

They are not going to listen to socially successful people telling them what they feel is not true. It feels too real for them not to believe it. They’ll assume it’s blowing smoke up their ass.

Most of them want to hear that their insecurities and their shitty lives are not their fault. They want to hear that they’re right. They crave validation. They want to hear others say that they understand the struggle of feeling that unwanted, that unloved.

Incels are also looking for validation.

When incels talk about not having a girlfriend, it’s not because they actually want a girlfriend per se. It’s because they want validation. Think about it:

The men around them rejected them, either openly or tacitly. They don’t have a healthy group of guy friends offering advice or validation. They may not have a father figure.

The women around them are avoiding them for obvious reasons. Incels aren’t safe to be around and they tend to say fucked up things that scare others away.

They want a simple explanation as to why this is happening. And they need social coaching. But no one is saying shit to them because they are afraid to get their hands dirty. The only ones saying anything are manosphere influencers.

They want to feel validated. They want to feel like they are okay. They needed people to tell them they’re okay and that it’s not their fault and that they can work on things and that they’re worthy of love and friendship.

They want to feel like “the man.” Cruelly, other men just kept telling them that a woman was the fastest way to make that happen. These incels just didn’t know that they were being tricked by men who wanted to use them for their own gain.

The manosphere often pins inceldom on women, but that’s not true.

Most of the reason why incels want a girlfriend don’t have anything to do with an actual girlfriend. They don’t see women as people. They asked the wrong men to guide them into a place where they feel like they matter to others.

Honestly, a lot of guys in these spheres don’t even like women like that. The reason why they hyperfocus on women is because women are a good scapegoat and they also act as a social token of sorts.

To them, sex and girlfriends are literally tokens that show others, “Hey, I’m worth fucking. I’m worth loving according to someone. Give me a chance. I can be a good friend. Praise me! Please!”

Women are the target of incels primarily because they are not men. Incels, therefore, can paint them out to have different thought patterns or traits without it causing cognitive dissonance.

Incels can therefore avoid the idea of having to address the betrayal they experienced at the hands of men. It helps them protect their feelings of rejection from men because inceldom gives them a way to bond with other guys in an unhealthy way.

You might want to say that they should stay alone rather than bond in an unhealthy way, but that’s not how this works. When you’re that alone, a bond is still a bond — even if it drags you to hell.

Inceldom is about feeling powerless and locked out of society.

It was never about sex nor was it about women. It was about what women symbolize to them. Access to women and power over women symbolize status to them. It symbolizes masculinity to them. It symbolizes worth to them.

Unfortunately, they may not even realize that’s the case with them. Most of these right-wing, Red Pill incel guys were just one decent cousin away from being a normal person.

Perhaps sooner, rather than later, they’ll find the guys who can steer them out of this mentality. After all, I, as a person born female, cannot do that.