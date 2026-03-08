Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mims Sivr's avatar
Mims Sivr
15h

"Will diddle for connections". # wannabe big guy.

I follow this mess through your articles, and the saddest part is that the more details come out, the less surprised I am :/

Reply
Share
Ronald Madonna's avatar
Ronald Madonna
12h

The sex part of it is getting all the attention but there’s a lot more to the story involving massive weapons deals, big tech, spyware and surveillance technology, bank fraud, political corruption, wars and assasinations. Here’s a few links to legit journalism about the financial side of it

https://substack.com/@ronaldmadonna/note/c-222541018?r=s7e9r&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

https://substack.com/@ronaldmadonna/note/c-222553886?r=s7e9r&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

https://substack.com/@ronaldmadonna/note/c-223153287?r=s7e9r&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ossiana Tepfenhart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture