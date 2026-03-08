So, the Epstein Files are still in the news—for a bunch of reasons that I was hoping they wouldn’t be. Or rather, I was hoping that this shit never happned to this large a scale. I hoped that the Epstein Files would mostly just annihilate any doubt that Trump was an asshole and just that.

That hasn’t been the case.

Though the Epstein Files did prove Trump to be a kid diddler, they also outed several other major names that were there partaking in some of the most horrific crimes known to man. These names now famously include:

John Casablanca. This guy was a major name in the modeling industry back in the day. I am shocked because I figured he had his own bunch of women, not because I expected better.

Woody Allen. Okay, this seems like an obvious option to be on the list. He had a relationship with his adopted daughter, for crying out loud.

Bill Clinton. Dear God. Wasn’t one sex scandal enough? If there were any left-leaning president as slutty as me, it’d be him.

Noam Chomsky. This one was actually a major disappointment for me. I actually liked a lot of Chomsky’s thoughts on life.

Bill Gates. I’m actually surprised because I honestly thought his marriage appeared quite wholesome until recently.

Deepak Chopra. I don’t know whether it was the short story written by John Shirley starring Chopra and Idi Amin or just his vibe, but Chopra always struck me as insincere.

In recent weeks, people have been uncovering more and more names associated with Epstein. While the DOJ has been trying to cover up certain documents or remove them altogether, the names still leak quite a bit.

Even though the DOJ has clearly planted false evidence (most notably about Michael Jackson) against certain people, the picture the Epstein Files paint is an ugly one indeed.

Lately, more and more names have been getting added to that list.

To say that Epstein’s circles were large is an understatement. That man literally had names in every major field in the world. He had doctors on call to “fix” the victims who worked on the island whenever they would be abused to the point that they couldn’t function.

He had major politicians, thinkers, and financiers. He had a litany of people in Hollywood. Almost every major field, from medical research to elite education, had people on that list.

With almost six million files on that list that we know of, it feels like anyone could be on this list. Even media members are starting to draw conclusions about names that haven’t officially appeared but seem to have too much in common to not be involved.

If you’re like me, you’re starting to get the feeling like being on the Epstein Files was a weird ticket to the high life.

Does it seem like Epstein targeted rich and famous people? At times, yes. It’s clear he did. But at the same time, I can’t help but wonder if the opposite is also true: perhaps he became the ultimate gatekeeper to success. Perhaps trips to his island became a method of gatekeeping success in all fields.

I can’t help but wonder how many people tried their hardest to get to the island, even when Epstein himself was not that big a name. Don’t believe me. Well, think about it this way…

There is a camaraderie that comes with doing horrible things together. There’s a reason why gang members rarely leave. It’s often because they have a deep bond with their brothers-in-arms. Everyone else judges. Everyone else preaches. Gangsters just understand that you do what you can to survive and stay out.

There is also a deep bond that is forged in secrecy. Who would you likely trust more: a person who already knows your darkest secret and says nothing or a total stranger with a perfectly polished resume? If you’re like many people in high stakes settings, you’re going to go with the person who knows what you did and already stays silent.

Blackmail is a hell of a drug. I’ll also point out the obvious. Any favor a person from Epstein Island asks you comes with a not-subtle hint: “Give it to me or I could wreck your shit.”

As a person who knows how hungry the top echelon of media can get, I can’t help but wonder how many people on that list personally reached out to Epstein in order to get to the island for the sake of their own careers.

I mean hell, some of the names seem to be of people who are too old to actually have their junk work. I’m not sure what they would be able to get out of this meeting aside from contacts and the ability to get a hand up from the masses.

Epstein is far from the only high-profile sex trafficker case to hit the airwaves in recent years.

We all remember the Diddy case. Diddy was charged with multiple sex trafficking charges, but only one stuck. He was basically given a slap on the wrist, despite there being evidence that he may have contributed to the deaths of other people. He’s not the only one.

My friend, SugarRhi~ , wrote about the “Massachusetts Epstein,” a man by the name of Bill O’Connell. He, too, got good with the elites as a result of the child sex trafficking ring he got. The fact that his case got overshadowed by Diddy and Epstein speaks volumes to how prolific this shit really has gotten.

It’s easy to say it’s just a matter of a “few bad apples,” but this is starting to go beyond the “few.” It’s starting to look like it’s endemic among the superwealthy as well as the super-powerful.

What the hell is going on here?!

It’s simple. This is a tacitly approved form of initiation among the elite around the world. It’s the ultimate taboo to them—an island where they can literally do anything they want to the most vulnerable in the world.

Sex trafficking, to these people, is a peacocking display of brute power. It’s an ego-stroking exercise in sadism that creates a culture of silence. It’s a honey pot operation, yes. But it’s also an operation that tests who can keep their mouths shut when faced with the obscene.

Power gets exchanged behind closed doors.

As a person who was trafficked, I know the power that these rings have. I’ve seen doctors, lawyers, and major IT guys with government contracts in these types of situations. It’s one of the main reasons I am leery of white-collar men—or at least, had to go through years of shadow work to lose that fear of them.

Having gone through that made me realize how many connections traffickers can have. They have doctors. They have cops on the inside. They have teachers, IT people, lawyers, everyone. Why? Because a horrifying number of people have base desires that hinge on hurting others.

I have, on occasion, seen people who attended sex parties go there for the networking they do. Some of those conventions and parties have very, very powerful attendees. And, if it gets your foot in the door, investing in one of those parties may make sense to the desperate hopefuls.

What I’m saying is that it wouldn’t shock me if these types of traffickers were far, far more common than we want to admit. It also wouldn’t shock me if people ended up realizing just how common it is for the ultra-rich to torture others for their own personal gain.

After all, that’s what the Epstein Files have really proven, isn’t it?