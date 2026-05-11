The other day, I had booked a fling. Problem: he bailed at the last minute. It’s not an uncommon occurrence. More often than not, I’ve had guys swear they’d show up, do the whole “wooing” thing, and then just vanish the moment it’s actually time to do something fun.

I used to think that this was just a “me” thing, but I quickly found out that other women had experienced the same. A friend of mine said, “I stopped being willing to travel to meet guys. I got stood up too many times. They don’t even take my time seriously.

Though I realized I was not going to get an answer, I did confront the last one. I asked why he bailed. Why did he just lead me on then waste my time? And why was he such a little bitch?

Leave it to my boyfriend to explain why.

Oh, this is why I love an open polycule relationship. We get to coach each other into getting laid more frequently and are down to have a third join us. I showed my boyfriend the texts.

“Oh, yep. He’s scared. I know this because I’ve used that same excuse with a girl before,” he said.

Scared? Of what? Me?

I didn’t quite understand why. Sure, I get hissy and bitchy when I don’t get laid, but I’m not scary, per se. I mean, I’m just there. I don’t see myself as intimidating. He couldn’t quite get an answer, but he’s been where my botched date was.

As it turns out, just being an aggressive female is enough to scare some guys.

According to Psychology Today, a lot of men have hidden yet powerful fears surrounding women. Like, they are deadass afraid of women for a number of reasons — many of which involve the classic, dreaded question of “What if?”

Abandonment

The biggest fears most men have surrounding women involve abandonment and betrayal. They get scared that women will “love them n’ leave ‘em,” much like men often do to women.

As someone who was abandoned by a LOT of men, I kind of want to laugh at this. From what I’ve seen online and in real life, men are far more likely to abandon women in long term relationships than women are.

Betrayal

They’re also petrified of being cheated on or being betrayed in the sense of being used for their money. Once again, as someone who has written about hobosexuals at length, I feel like this is a case of the pot calling the kettle black.

Control

We’ve all heard of a woman who is controlling AF and slowly ruined a man’s life. To a point, I think men are afraid of being the guy who loses his perceived “freedom” to a woman.

A lot of men need to feel like they’re in control of everything with a woman. Unfortunately, aggressive women like me tend to make them realize that’s not going to happen. So they run.

Protip: Controlling behavior often escalates to abuse. Just saying.

Inadequacy

Here’s the one I’ve heard from multiple men: they’re terrified of being inadequate. That’s why they’re scared of women who have a wilder past like mine, even when we provide paperwork of STI testing and surgical sterilization.

After seeing guys melt down after telling them my number, I’ve had quite a few guys say, “How am I supposed to measure up to that?” as they gesture to my groin.

Whether it’s feeling sexually outmatched, intellectually outmatched, or socially outranked doesn’t matter. The end of the big story is that guys often short-circuit from the fear of being outgunned.

Masculine/Feminine Vibes

In recent decades, I’ve noticed that most men don’t really seem to *know* what they see as masculine. Social media often shows masculinity as emotionless, angry, constantly in the lead, and fucking everything in sight.

Don’t get me wrong. I love (and get horny) for men who take the lead. But I’m also not a beat-around-the-bush person and I’m very direct about what I want and how I want it.

So for a lot of men, being pursued makes them feel like less of a man. They want that encounter, yes, but they don’t want it that way. So then you have to deal with doing little head games and kabuki dances just to get a guy.

It messes with their mind and tends to make them assume women are desperate, which makes them devalue aggressive women until the woman pulls back and says, “Yeah, I don’t bother with wastes of time.”

It’s not that we’re “low-value” per se. It’s just that we don’t want to waste time when we’re looking for a little fun and we’re okay with being direct about what we need.

Crazy Behavior

Admittedly, I am aware that I come off as a bit of a nutter at times. I’m okay with that. But if a guy were to talk to me and be like, “Hey, this concerns me, let’s reschedule once I feel safer around you,” I’d respect that a lot more.

Guys are afraid of crazy women, just like women are afraid of murderous men. I can’t fault them for that. I can, however, fault them for how they behave regarding that.

Gentlemen, you need to stop being this way.

Speaking as someone who presents female, I’m so tired of guys who talk the talk but don’t want to walk the walk. I’ve had men do so many crazy overtures of interest, even going so far as to buy me things, only to vanish when it actually came time for them to see me.

I’ve also had guys only show up, hours late, after I publicly posted that they lied about showing up online. Then, all of a sudden, they were “men of their word,” and they were “so sorry that they behaved that way.”

I would have much rather taken a simple, “No, I’m not interested,” or a “No, let’s reschedule. How’s [date]?”

Instead, I was left waiting at a restaurant for an hour or a store for an hour because a guy couldn’t be arsed to be direct with me. That’s fucking awful. And pathetic.

Because those same guys were the ones falling over themselves to talk to me and I’m sure that men will tell me to “choose more enthusiastic men” or something like that.

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