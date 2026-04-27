Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Jenn C's avatar
Jenn C
5h

I am so glad to be a lesbian right now. But the fact that a government official has said this to the women of an entire nation gives me hope that men will start waking the fuck up to what's happening. Just a tiny bit of hope but that's more than I had before.

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Adeline's avatar
Adeline
4h

Don't get married too soon, just wait and see! And don't get married when you have know each other only a few months and are head over heels in love!!! Being infatuated is totally different from loving!

In the Netherlands people tend to live together for quite a long time (sometimes decades) before they get married. I really don't understand the American obsession with weddings.

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