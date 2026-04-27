It’s 2026 and dating is in a free-fall. Thanks to scandals like the Online Rape School from Motherless, incel murders, and political moves against women’s rights, a growing number of women are choosing to stay single. And you know what? They’re right to do this.

Way too many men I’ve spoken to have tried to minimize the damage men have done to women. I’ve heard one too many guys say that Andrew Tate doesn’t have too many followers, or try to talk about how there weren’t that many victims on the rape school. Others have blamed the women. Classic, right?

It is oh, so easy to dismiss the feminine exodus as something that is just blown out of proportion. Perhaps it’s just women overreacting. Sure, 20,000 victims were identified in the rape school scandal, but it’s not all men.

Men keep telling women they’re dumb for choosing the bear. Surely, they are correct, right?

Violence against women broke the dating scene.

It’s no secret that there has been a global spike in violence against women. New York recently had a shocking incident that involved a teenage boy brutally attacking a 15-year-old girl when she rejected him, going so far as to stomp on her head. Another woman was stabbed 50 times for saying no.

These are not isolated incidents. On Motherless, an entire rape school was uncovered with over 20,000 videos of victims being tradede online like post cards. On TikTok, a trend involved men showing (erm, training) on what they’d do if women rejected them.

As a feminist writer who has worked in the sex industry, I can honestly say something has changed. The vibe has changed. Women are no longer as open to dating as they were. While many were comfortable among men, that’s now a rightfully rare experience.

The benefit of a doubt is no longer available as a common courtesy to men. Despite all the horrific headlines, way too many men keep minimizing the collective trauma every single woman experiences at the hands of the opposite sex.

Women are now backing away from mn as a whole — no dating, no marriage, and no kids. Men are doing several things as a reaction, depending on the man.

Some are speaking out about how bad women are being treated. Others are staying silent, hoping no one will notice it and everyone will drop the subject. Some say that it’s not up to women to choose if they date or marry. Others still are calling women crazy and trying to minimize it all.

Germany broke international headlines when police officers began to agree that dating men is too dangerous for women.

The news didn’t just hit Germany. It sent an international shockwave around the internet and more importantly, showed women that they were right to go on a man ban. After all, the person who said it wasn’t female.

He was a man by the name of Dirk Peglow, head of the Federal Association of German Detectives. And he was interviewed by journalist Dunja Hayali.

Ladies, y’all will understand this if you’ve ever been disregarded by a man in a medical setting. I’ve spoken till I was blue in the face about certain things, only to be dismissed. It usually takes a man to say the same thing I do for other men to agree something is wrong.

Well, it’s either that or a very obvious move toward litigation.

Here’s why this is big: a man is openly agreeing that men are a threat to women — to the point of it being unsafe for women to date men at all. In other words, it is no longer just women saying that men are unsafe. Period.

That is a serious admission!

This should be the moment when men hit the pause button, if they haven’t already.

Let’s be honest here. It’s oh, so easy for people to write off the awful experiences women have when it’s only women. I can’t name how many men have told me that, “If everything smells like shit, it’s time to check your shoes.”

Well, sometimes everything is shit-smelling because it’s stunk up from the manosphere-shaped manure farm. It’s not always because you’re stepping in dogshit. And this is absolutely the case with the dating scene.

As someone who has been blamed for “choosing wrong,” shamed for trying to break things off with a man who later institutionalized me, and has been gaslit by others on the state of dating, I can say that it’s cathartic to see men validate what female-presenting already knew: it’s bad.

Women aren’t crazy. Good men know what women have been seeing and experiencing is real — and they’re now actually saying the quiet part out loud. Whether most men want to admit it or not, dating is generally not worth it for women.

Men behaved just like how you’d expet them to behave after Peglow’s admisison.

His suggestion that women avoid dating men went viral — to the point where Peglow had to backpedal. He called it an “obvious exaggeration,” then gave his statement the same #notallmen spiel every woman seems to have been pressed to add at one point or another.

Hayali also got the world-class male silencing treatment too. She noted, “Now there are men who do not criticize the rise in violence against women, but instead express violent fantasies and threats of violence against [Peglow] and me.”

Well. If that’s not the most obvious, expected behavior you’d expect from “mens rights advocates” being called out on their own shit, I don’t know what is. It’s almost as if those guys’ brains short-circuited when they realized that people can’t ignore the Big Lie of Many Good Men anymore.

Why am I not surprised? I have a long documented history of reporting death threats I receive to police — and let’s be real, that’s life as a feminist writer AND porn star.

Ladies, if you choose to stay single, I ain’t going to judge.

Honestly, I realize I am making an insane gambit on my new relationship. I intend on marrying as soon as the ink on my divorce is dried. Am I crazy? Probably.

However, I am aware of one thing: if it was anyone else except for the guy I’m seeing, I’d only be interested in getting laid. Commitment would not be an option — and yes, I think a lot of men would be shocked to hear that.

The truth is that men can’t threaten their way out of this. When actual government workers and departments start warning women that it’s no longer safe enough to trust men to treat them well, it’s a done deal.

At the end of the day, this isn’t what women wanted. Most women I know would have loved to be happily married to men who treated them as actual partners, as lovers, as treasured people, and as family members.

It’s just not something that most women can trust will happen anymore.

Now is not the time for guys to try to rework the wording of Germany’s police officers. Now is not the time for men to police-tone women. It’s time for them to listen to women or face staying alone for life.