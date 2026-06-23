Ketamine and I have a weird relationship. On one hand, I’ve had great experiences on it that involved interesting hallucinations. On the other hand, I fucking hate that drug because it’s fucked up so many people I care about.

In recent years, I’ve started to get ads on my stream related to ketamine therapy. A growing amount of research has noted that ketamine can be used as an effective antidepressant, particularly when it’s administered in low doses.

If you’d listen to these ads, you’d think ketamine is totally safe. Gen Z is talking about it like it’s a wonder drug that’s totally safe and problem-free. Truth be told, it’s not. I think I need to speak up about it.

Yes, ketamine is addictive.

As someone who is currently quitting Feel Free drinks, I know what addiction looks like. I’ve lost people to ketamine addiction. It’s a type of addiction that sneaks up on you—and worse, tends to fuck up your life before you realize you’re addicted.

The issue that I have with ketamine therapy is that it requires maintenance. You can never get off ketamine. Ketamine therapy requires upkeep, even after you start feeling great.

Guess what. You develop a tolerance to K. So, eventually, you start wanting more and more and more. The cravings don’t stop. If you’re like other friends of mine, you eventually turn to larger, street drug quantities. Congrats. You got addicted.

In this sense, K is not much different than methadone, suboxies, or oxycodone. It’s a painkiller that is really nasty to quit and it’s highly addictive. How do I know? Well, I had an ex who was a hardcore kitty user and I also had a crush who died of liver failure (partly) due to ketamine use.

Oh, and I had a friend who basically blew out his kidneys at 28 because

Ketamine can mess up your kidneys and bladder.

I’ll start off with the big one: ketamine is really bad for your kidneys. It’s a salt, which means that it’s not good to begin with. However, growing numbers of doctors have noted that ketamine-related incontinence is starting to occur among Gen Z users.

If you go on Reddit, you’ll see that a growing number of doctors are starting to panic over ketamine-related kidney damage. What’s worse is that the people getting these issues are in Gen Z, which means that they’re in their mid-20’s to early 30’s.

That’s really young to be dealing with burst bladders and kidney failure.

You might not like what you see on K.

Speaking as someone who has taken it, ketamine is a pretty heavy dissociative and it does cause hallucinations. At my wedding, I thought I was in the Arizona desert. I was, in fact, in my bedroom in New Jersey.

Most people I know love dosing on ketamine because of what they see. A close friend of mine as well as a mutual friend who has since passed away from ketamine-related liver failure, were totally convinced that they were traveling through time and space together whenever they dosed ketamine.

They were not. They were hallucinating and on shocking levels of drugs.

When you’re on ketamine, you can’t tell for how long you’ve been high. You also tend to go “out of body,” which means that you might start seeing yourself from another perspective. You start seeing life lag and strobe.

However, not all people find this to be pleasant. I sure as hell don’t, which is why I try to avoid dropping into a K-hole whenever possible. It’s just a very icky feeling when you’re stuck in a strobey world and you’re like, “Okay, I want this to stop now.”

Some ketamine experiences can be downright reality-melting. That shit is terrifying. While I’ve never heard of an ego death on K, it wouldn’t shock me if someone had one. That would likely permanently fuck you up.

Read more about why ketamine sucks and why I think there’s a push to get people on it. I try to pay my bills through my content. Please help a brother out.