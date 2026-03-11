Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
L.K. The HorrorNerd's avatar
L.K. The HorrorNerd
5h

Very accurate description of what is going on in the world and especially in America. I agree and even called it out years ago when Bitcoin was starting to become mentioned. I was like, “Don’t even do crypto because it will ruin your lives. I think something is wrong with it.”

Reply
Share
pa changa's avatar
pa changa
36m

thx

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ossiana Tepfenhart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture