Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash

The first time I heard the word “cryptofascist” was in Red Dwarf. In that episode, David Lister (a crustpunk-type flunkie left on a spaceship) was reminiscing about his college days when he and his friends were calling everyone a “cryptofascist.”

Back when the episode was taped, the term “cryptofascist” didn’t really mean anything. Or rather, it just meant that someone was a proponent of fascism yet did it in an underhanded way that gave them plausible liability.

Lister’s phrase was supposed to show that he was an edgelord, but a pseudointellectual. In other words, it was an off-handed way for them to say, “You are actually not as cool as you say you are, you closeted Hitler-fucker.”

Despite it supposed to be a fake term back in the day, it became a real term in recent years. However, there’s a new nuance, a subtlety that really freaks me out that I want to discuss about.

It’s not a secret that many of the wealthiest people on the planet are cryptofascists.

If someone had told me that Target would erase their DEI only six years ago, I’d have laughted. Target was run by CEOs who really sold us all on their “love” of diversity and inclusion. I used to love their inclusive creators line.

But, well, we saw how they bent the knee after Trump got elected again. They were doing it for profit. In fact, most major corporations did the same, only to backpedal when they saw it hurt their bottom line.

Hell, look at Kanye West. I used to love his music. He was styled as a voice and inspirational story for anyone in the hip hop industry. Then, well…I’m just going to point out that the made an album dedicated to Hitler or some shit like that.

Kim Kardashian, who is a mother to mixed-race kids back when Hollywood heavily pushed “blackfishiing,” is now a Trumper. In fact, Ivanka Trump is one of Kim’s closest friends — and while I absolutely smpathize with Ivanka’s horrific lot in life, the fact that she was at the inauguration and only came out as against ICE raids recently speaks volumes.

Such is the nature of a cryptofascist: might makes right, but don’t say it until you have your boot on the weak peoples’ throats. They won’t say it until after they’ve gained the power to normalize the subjugation of others.

If we still have the power to fight back, a cryptofascist will do anything possible to prevent fighting back. They will do everything to sanitize their sick behavior and their evil, controlling, power-hungry beliefs.

That’s why the media is trying to muzzle coverage on the Epstein Files, why it’s been trying to sanitize ICE, why so many news stations try to avoid speaking ill of Trump, and more. If the full gamut of a group of fascists trying to make their takeover more palatable until everyone is under control.

But, I also want to point out the bizarre double entendre of “crypto” in “cryptofascist.”

“Crypto” originally meant something to be hidden. But these days, we associate it with cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. And wouldn’t you know it — cryptocurrency is heavily touted by many of the worst fascists out there.

Elon Musk loves it. Trump has his own coin, as does Melania. Banks have been slowly adopting it as a risky option, but they’ve started to tout it. Crypto has even gotten onto the stock market via hedge funds and index funds.

What’s interesting about cryptocurrency is that it’s not just a method of payment. It’s a method of payment that was traditionally started and used by criminal organizations as a way to move money in a silent, “untraceable” way.

It was the go-to payment method for Dark Web users. I’ve seen friends use it to pay for drugs back when Silk Road was a thing. And, like most people on the internet, I heard of people using crypto to pay for other illegal things, including weapons and CSAM.

It was unregulated. It was an “experiment” that focused on the value people assigned to it. Within a matter of three-ish years, crypto became the go-to way to move money when card issuers and banks wouldn’t touch you with a 10-foot pole.

Now, here’s the wild thing about this: it’s not just regular crime that gets funded through crypto. There is growing evidence that governments pay terrorist cells and propagandists who are meant to sew discord in a country. It’s also the go-to payment method for people who do underground white nationalist activities.

In other words, fascists love crypto. Crypto makes it easier for fascists to fund their work and move money secretly. Cryptocurrency is a cryptofascist’s best friend because it makes funding their desires a cinch.

Aside from speculators, the vast majority of people who are crypto-obsessed seem to have serious demons — at least, in my exprience. It makes sense, too. Most decent people don’t need cryptocurrency to fund their desires because they are mostly law-abiding, aside from the occasional sin.

In fact, most blockchain items are a cryptofascist’s best friend.

A cryptofascist is a person who will need a way to move money and launder it well. So, they may not stop at cryptocurrency to fund domestic terror and fascist news groups. They may also try to diversify their payment methods and capitalize off the hype they created around cryptocurrency.

Think about that whole NFT (non-fungible token) debacle with the Bored Ape Yacht Club. They gave celebrities apes so that celebrities would talk it up. Celebs obliged. At one point, these stupid drawings were selling for millions before they crashed.

Still, NFTs had a way of turning into real currency that exploded in value over time. Cryptofascists love this for their particular work. Why? It preserves a plausible deniability, lets you launder money, and yes, also gives you a way to “park” cash the same way that fine art becomes a money laundering operation.

Isn’t it interesting that NFTs are being treated like fine art in this marketplace? Isn’t it fascinating that so many people tend to gloss over how sketchy these things are? Or rather, isn’t it interesting that crypto doesn’t have a stigma, aside from the misogyny associated with the crypto scene?

Hmmm. Makes you think, doesn’t it?

Make no mistake about it: cryptofascism is just as much about the blockchain world as it is about hiding one’s true political inclinations.

Now that the Epstein Files are being leaked and the DOJ is doing everything possible to cover up the crimes, the true nature of a cryptofascist-run society is being laid bare.

Crypto made a lot of the horrors we’re seeing today possible. It makes you ask a lot of questions when you really look at the way these people move. Heavy crypto use is the mark of a person who tacitly supports fascism and other bad things.

I mean, the track record of this type of money speaks for itself. If normal people use crypto, they are unwittingly furthering it as a method of money laundering. They are also normalizing its use, making it easier for fascists to fund activities they otherwise wouldn’t be able to get done.

Think about the Epstein Files and how many cryptofascists were implicated in that stuff.

A little-known fact about the Epstein case is that Jeffrey Epstein actually was a very early adopter of crypto. In fact, he even chatted with the creators of Bitcoin. Remember how I said that crypto is the way black market dealings are held?

Fascism and the world’s most brutal crimes are both funded by crypto. Epstein is proof of that fact. Think about how much of that sex trafficking case likely involved the exchange of crypto.

Ask yourself some serious questions abou the connotations here.

How many children were bought and sold via crypto? How many women were auctioned off in Dark Web marketplaces? How many hired hits probably got bought off the Dark Web using crypto, just to silence people who tried to speak out?

Crypto is the lifeblood of dark money. Dark money is what got the Orange Bastard elected. And you know what? We gotta be honest here, don’t we? Any time a crypto transaction happens, the legitimacy of this “currency” gets bolstered — and so do the groups that want to enforce global fascism.

Does that mean you should not invest in crypto? Morally, crypto is evil. Financially? It’s likely a pump and dump you’ll get. Either way, it’s not something I’d personally get too deep into.

As for the people who do invest in this shit? I’d give them the side-eye. You never know why they are investing.