Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Decarceration's avatar
Decarceration
10h

When I was down, I think many guys had a begrudging respect for Trump's brazen corruption. But in general, most of the Black inmates and almost all of the Hispanic ones knew he was just another rich white racist, no different from the ones they had met over the years.

The prison guards, though? You knew exactly who they supported. We had doors slamming during the 2020 election, and a bunch of Bubbas in khakis screaming "Not My President!" When I was with Paul Manafort, it felt like there was a big rush among staff to get him out via Compassionate Release.

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1 reply by Ossiana Tepfenhart
Starter (Star Termopolis)'s avatar
Starter (Star Termopolis)
10h

Thanks for the insight. It's still hard to understand the thought process of some people.

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