Back when I was still running around New York City as a single, roving underground raver, I had quite a few moments when I ran into gang members. This was true even during Donald Trump’s first run for the presidency.

Today, I was thinking about one of those incidents. It happened around Union Square, and there was a drug dealer who was a known associate of a local gang that I occasionally would buy cheap weed from. He had asked me who I was voting for — and I said Clinton.

“Oh, that’s dumb,” he said. “I’m voting for Donald Trump.”

I gave him a puzzled look. Then, I explained to him that Trump was literally the dumbest candidate out there — not to mention the most sexist, racist, and hateful candidate the GOP ever pushed out.

More importantly, he was running on the platform of getting rid of gang members from city streets by any means necessary. This guy was literally running on the platform of being “tough on crime” while having a track record of pushing for weaponized “justice” against people of color.

This dealer, who we’ll call Ace*, was Black. And covered in gang tattoos. Despite my explaining to Ace why he was voting for a candidate who openly wanted to target him, he remained adamant that this was his pick because he was afraid of Clinton’s idea of gun control.

I shook my head, sighed, took my weed, and left. Ironically, the last time I heard of Ace, the rumor was that he had died in a shooting.

I want to say this is an exception to the norm, but it actually isn’t.

Ace is far from the only gang member I have met in passing who openly admitted to voting for Donald Trump. I’ve heard rumors of white gang members (not racist gangs like the KKK, but like other white guys) voting for Trump or supporting him if they had felony charges.

I’ve also met several Latin gangsters (and associates) who foolishly voted for him, seemingly blissfully unaware that they may have just voted for their abuelas’ deportations. And I’ve even met other people in traditionally Black gangs vote Trump.

So, what’s the deal here?

Why are so many people who are going to get crushed by the GOP voting for their own demise? And more importantly, why is it so frequently criminal people?

Simple: gangsters recognize gangster behavior.

Most people don’t understand what life in a gang does to your brain. It literally rewires it. Hypervigilance is the norm. You size up every person you see. You work under certain bylaws of “how things are done” because you know you can get killed if you don’t.

After a while, it becomes second nature. You get used to the elevator stare you do, sizing up everyone to see if they’re a threat or with someone you don’t like. You get used to wondering if something’s a coincidence.

Gangster mentality is a weird part of PTSD and culture. Yes, it’s clear that there is that constant hypervigilance. What most people don’t understand is that there is also a lot of other stuff that goes on in your mind, specifically certain key points of the culture:

Loyalty. If you are disloyal in gang life, you can get killed. Loyalty and following the leader are the basic minimum. If you say no, you’re probably going to end up dead. You don’t say no. You can always tell who the shot caller is because everyone just follows what he says.

Reciprocity. In a weird way, gangsters have a very core tenet of paying in kind. If you’re good to them, most are great to you. If you’re bad to them or piss them off, you’re going to have a not-fun time. Without reciprocity, you get anarchy pretty quick.

Finessing. So, while there is some kind of weird reciprocity going on, there is also a thing that I’ve seen called “finessing.” Finesse is when you work your strings to get ahead in the game. You have friends, yes, but you don’t have friends you can always trust — at least, not all the time. If you’re deep in, your biggest focus is trying to get higher up in the ranks. That makes you a threat to others. But you still want to be top dog, so you keep climbing, proving your loyalty and your ability to run it.

Flexing. A lot of gangsters really play up how crazy they are or how fearless they are. There’s a lot of chest-beating machismo in gang culture. Why? Because it’s an intimidation thing. You flex. You show how hot you are. Because you want people to recognize that you are the wrong one to mess with.

Silence. Because snitching is how you die. Silence is what keeps you out of prison. Because gangsters all have dirt on their deeds, it’s understood that you do not tell officials who did what.

A lot of this culture has those tenets that hold it together as glue.

If you take a look at how Trump works, he works like a gangster — but he is NOT a gangster.

He forces people out of their positions and stuffs cronies in there. He demands tribute from those he hits up for protection money. He tried his damndest to silence whistleblowers and get the Epstein files expunged — to the point that the DOJ openly admitted they’d never pursue the child rapists.

Even the way Trump talks is gangster-like in its own way. He’s constantly flexing. He’s constantly talking to people who act like they’re made of steel, though they are often cowards. It’s flex, flex, flex to try to bully and browbeat others into silence or compliance.

Trump and Trumpians tend to reward loyalty — up to a point. But Trump? He’s the king of getting people to finesse around him. He pits others against one another to keep them in line, constantly vying for a chance to be the next Godfather.

Trump acts like a gangster, but he is not a traditional gangster.

However, there’s a (not so) small issue about Trump that most gangsters seem to ignore.

A gang boss in office might seem like a good thing to gangsters. I mean, it’s one of their own, right? You would think that he would bail out every gang member out there, right? Well, not quite.

Trump is not a normal gangster. He doesn’t do reciprocity the way that classic bosses do. He doesn’t pass on the crown when he realizes he’s not doing well. He also doesn’t like other gang members because they remind him of what he really is.

This man does not feel loyalty to the life, nor does he feel loyalty to those around him. He hates the people around them. He hates that he is a gangster. Reciprocity is only something he does when he feels he needs more muscle to work for him.

The only man Trump cares about is Trump.

Trump is not a gangster’s friend.

Gangs don’t do well when you have a sociopathic person who doesn’t care about the organization at the helm. This is particularly true when you’re a grunt — such as the vast majority of the people who voted for him as well as politicians he secretly hates.

Gang members, particularly non-white gang members, are generally not even grunts to Trump. They’re adversaries. They’re reminders of his failure in his mind. They’re the proverbial “whipping boys” and punching bags of his.

Trump will never bail out a Blood or a Crip member. Trump will never bail out an MS-13 member. He will never, ever give gangsters a way out of gang life — despite many of them deeply desiring a way to transition out.

Trump wants gang members to suffer and he wants gang stigma to be high enough to keep them in the streets. He does not want gang affiliation to be a thing that can be excused so they can get jobs. He does not want jail reform.

In fact, he wants more people to live that life because jail labor is slave labor, which makes him more money. That’s why he and the GOP have been passing policies that disenfranchise others.

So, yeah.

Trump is not a traditional gangster.

He’s something far, far crueler.