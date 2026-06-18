When I was a kid, being gay was not okay. Kids would call you “gay” if you did something stupid or lame. At one school I went to, a kid was allegedly pulled out of school due to bullying after one kid caught him kissing another boy.

Gay was not okay.

Then, people started to post about acceptance of gay people. Then, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy came in. Then, more and more people started to say that it’s okay to be gay. By the late 2000s, there was an active movement to allow gay marriage throughout the states.

By 2015, gay marriage was legalized in all 50 states thanks to Obergefell. Nowadays, most people tend to look at you a little funny if they think you’re against gay marriage.

At face value, it’s easy to go, “Yeah, being gay is okay. These people love each other. Why not?” It’s easy to assume that this was just bound to happen — but it wasn’t.

People don’t realize this, but the public opinion on gay rights changed at a breakneck pace through the 2000s to 2020s.

I’m not saying that things are perfect in the United States right now, as a gay person. You can still get attacked for being gay or trans. Jobs are less likely to be given to you. People still shun you. Most people on the street right now are LGBTQIA+.

However, as an older Millennial, I don’t think Gen Z has any idea how bad things were if you were gay in the 90s. Like, it was bad, bad. People stayed in the closet because the alternative often meant you might die, bad.

So, you might be wondering what changed.

It’s simple: the PR did.

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Lately, I’ve noticed how major media affects public policy.

Surprise: the narrative you feed people will dictate what they think is correct, 9 times out of 10. One of the reasons gay marriage got legalized when it did deals with all the positive press gay families were getting.

The power of media on the people is not a new thing. That’s precisely why the CIA had Operation Mockingbird: to sway the average opinion of Americans and guide the common discourse.

In recent years, fascists saw this and started to twist it to hurt rather than help others. Here’s how they do it and why we need to be aware of it when it happens.

They first select a fringe movement or lifestyle that suits their needs.

In the most recent case, this would be Christian tradwife stuff. For the sake of this article, I’m going to keep using the Christian tradwife movement as a rolling example.

Christian tradwife living is a niche lifestyle. In fact, even former tradwives tell women not to join the movement because you end up just being one argument or affair away from being homeless. Even most “trad” wives have a side gig they do in order to help pay bills.

Most people do not have the required income to support a family on a single income. Most people also don’t see being a wife as a “calling from God” nor do they see the idea of giving up their own personal agency as a wise idea.

Tradwifing might not be popular or feasible mainstream, but it is popular among conservative fascists who want to strip women of rights for their own means. They know that women’s rights has been positively correlated to upward mobility, especially for minority families.

So of course, they would pick tradwifing as a thing to back.

The movement is then pumped up via PR movements.

Public relations isn’t just a one-off thing. You need to generate buzz. So, every movement the Christofascists back tends to go through three phases:

The Sell. They want to “sell” this movement to you, either by making people feel good about themselves, giving people a common enemy, or trotting out a magical “cure” for something that seriously harms others. In the case of tradwifing, this lifestyle is a “cure” for women feeling burnt out by corporate life. The Buzz. These groups will then start to generate buzz, often by getting bots to post troll comments on forums and paying off influencers to tout the movement. This is how the Mormon Church got linked to paying off trad and Mormon influencers on TikTok. In many cases, they will do it on the down-low so that it looks like legitimate grassroots support. The Mainstreaming on TV. Once buzz reaches a boiling point, Christofascists will start placing influencers of the movement into mainstream news slots. For tradwives, this is how we got The Real Housewives of Utah as well as 19 Kids and Counting. It’s worth noting that sometimes, they’ll trot out the mainstream shows before they start generating buzz. This was particularly common earlier on. However, it’s started to switch around so that mainstreaming comes after buzz since the advent of TikTok. Personal Essays. Around the time that you get Mainstreaming, you’ll start to see personal essays about the benefits of the movement hit Mainstream Newspapers. In the case of tradwife stuff, these essays often involved the “dangers of birth control” or stories about how women gave up on college for a man. The Gauge. You’ll start seeing more and more pollsters asking opinions about these movements around these times. This is to quantify how well the movement pushes are working and to see when they can remove your rights.

If it’s a particularly unpopular movement, they will also start to silence others.

Ever notice how often people who are pro-birth control or pro-choice get shouted down during debates, despite there being scientific evidence to support their position?

Ever notice how often pro-choice posts or pro-sexwork posts get taken down on social media while anti-choice, anti-SW posts stay up? Or how often women get banned for saying they hate men while men can say they want to rape and kill women freely?

Yep. That’s silencing. It’s a way to push down arguments in hopes of making it seem like the majority of people support a cause, when in reality, the majority of people are just worn down.

Then, the politicians get to do their part.

Once politicians start seeing more and more people’s opinions change, they will slowly start trotting out the idea of removing rights or changing laws to fit the narrative backed by the rich powers that be.

By the time it gets to this point, you’re not going to be able to turn things around very easily. The fuckers in office will keep trying to test the waters until they slowly chip away the rights they once had.

Of course, the wealthy are not looking out for the little guy. They’re looking out for themselves. And eventually, even the dumbest, most hateful sack of crap will realize they’ve been hoodwinked by a slick PR performance.

Once people realize they’ve been fucked over, the rich and powerful just throw their hands up in the air, smirk, and go, “Well, what can you do? That’s just the law…”

Here’s why this matters now and what you need to be aware of.

It’s simple. If we could get gay rights to go mainstream in 20 years, we can also get women’s rights to become widely uncontested too. If we could make fascists afraid again in the 40s, we could do it again.

The thing is, we’re not dealing with an even playing field. We never were, but in the past, it was a lot more even than it is now. We’re dealing with Big Tech and Big Media calling all the shots, often in lockstep, against the common man.

If we’re going to be able to overcome this, it will take a concentrated effort to avoid bad actors, ignore the former institutions of media that we once trusted, and also oust those who are promoted by the people who are paid off by these megaliths.

And for fucks’ sake, we need to actually educate others on what’s going on and what media literacy is all about. That’s what got us into this mess in the first place.