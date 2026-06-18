Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Elena Freshman Schumann's avatar
Elena Freshman Schumann
7h

You are younger than me so maybe you do not remember the "gay plague" even though it was not restricted to homosexual men. Homosexual women were much less likely to get the disease then even straight women. I lost two friends during that time. Yes they were gay and they were my friends. One was from University and one was the son of a good friend of my maternal grandmother. I lost track of the one from University, I only found out about his death from a third party. The other I knew during his sickness. I saw him several times. We were not that close but we were still good friends. One day he called me up and invited me to lunch. I have to say that I was hesitant to call him due to his sickness. I know that is a weird situation. You know someone is very sick, but you do not know them so well that you know if they really want you around during the time of their sickness. The lunch was over and WE HUGGED EACH OTHER, he got in the car and that was the last time I saw him. He was a good guy, he did deserve what happened to him, but who does????? We are mortal beings whether we like it or not.

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