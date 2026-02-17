So, much against my wishes, I realized I need to talk about the Epstein case more. More specifically, I read something that made me realize how deep this case could really go. It’s worth discussing, for sure.

We already know that the Epstein files have some seriously big names on it. Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Musk’s brother, Matt Groening, and others. Epstein’s (searchable, btw) list was a veritable who’s who of the obscenely rich and famous.

We also know that Epstein was at least partially funded and encouraged by government agencies. The goal of those agencies (most likely Russia and Israel) was to collect kompromat on the wealthy, allowing them to blackmail these people into doing whatever they say.

We also know that the Epstein case blew apart most American’s faith in the justice system. Prior to this, it was still possible to believe that people would get justice if their deeds came to light. Nowadays, it’s clear that money makes all the laws go away.

That much has become fairly obvious. What isn’t obvious is why Pam Bondi is the way she is. To our knowledge, Bondi is not in the files. Despite her absence in the files, she has been the most vocal fighter (outside of Trump) when it comes to keeping a lid on the files.

If you’re like me, you are probably wondering why this broad is so anti-release. So, let’s talk about a couple of factors that come into play.

First off, Bondi is a “hired gun” politician.

Donald Trump does not have friends. He does not have people in his circles that are truly loyal to him. The people surrounding him are loyal to money — and only money. If he wasn’t powerful and wealthy, they’d be gone in a heartbeat.

Bondi will change her opinion to suit whoever buys her and tells her what to think. If Trump were to tell her that she should push ferret farming as America’s big saviour, she would start talking about the benefits of ferret farming. If she was told to tell everyone to axe white people, she would.

She has no morals.

She just has greed and she just wants to get as much out of her career as possible. She doesn’t care if it hurts her children, grandchildren, or great grandchildren.

With a dictator like Trump, you have to have no morals. You also have to be willing to fight tooth and nail to stay in there. Of course, the fight isn’t just about workload. You also have to fight against your competition, deal with backstabbing colleagues, and politics behind closed doors.

If you can’t hack it, well…You get spit out pretty fast. Bondi is aware of this, so she’s willing to act as the “evil bitch” who does Trump’s bidding. Or rather, she’s willing to do that for as long as she can get paid to do so.

Next is the fact that there are some very scary people on that list.

Money buys power. This is a universal fact. What’s also true is that most people who have that much money had to do awful things to obtain it. SO far, we have a lot of people on that list with a scary amount of power, including:

Prince Andrew. That’s a literal British royal.

Peter Thiel. He’s the CEO of Palantir and he’s been linked to plans that are designed to wipe out a large percentage of the population. Thiel is notorious for being a “not nice” type of guy. His goal is to create a technocracy.

RFK Jr. I don’t need to explain how RFK might have played a major part in trying to orchestrate epidemics and disease outbreaks through his antivaxx stances. What I will say is that the Kennedy family has been linked to an unsettling number of disappearances.

Elon Musk. Once seen as the inspiration for Iron Man, Musk ended up being more of a supervillain. Of course, I don’t have to tell you that, do I?

Donald Trump. Trump has ties to mercenary companies. He’s also notably used stochastic terrorism to encourage people to harm others.

This is just a very short list of a few of the names on here. These are people who have the power to kill other people and get away with it. Powerful people like this can and will kill to keep that power.

Moreover, there’s reason to be afraid here. The Epstein files actually mentioned people getting killed and buried on the island. Who’s to say it’s not just sex slaves who died there? We might never know the truth death toll — and I say this as a person who was trafficked in a different circle.

I wouldn’t be shocked if some of the people implicated in the scandal warned her that she’d go missing if she asked for the files to be released. After all, it happened to Stormy Daniels. It likely happened to her, too.

Third, it’s also likely that she had some kompromat on her, too.

So far, there is no evidence that Pam Bondi is in the Epstein files. However, you have to remember what the Epstein files really are: an advanced Russian blackmailing tool.

Something as explosive as the Epstein files automatically creates a culture of silence. The people in those files are in a weird forced bond. It’s similar to what happens with gang life — a blood-bound covenant of silence, an allyship that you often want to shake though you know you can’t.

Think about it. They all are blackmailed by the same shit. They are all involved, which means they all see it as a case of having to help one another out or else. It also means they have no choice but to deeply trust others in that same situation.

In these circles, that trust goes a long way. It can get you extra contracts. It can get you the benefit of a doubt. It can push you up to the top of the list when it comes to clandestine deals because they know they can fuck you up via Mutually Assured Destructions.

Then, there’s Bondi and people like her. Those who try to ally themselves with Epstein perpetrators are trying to “buy in” to the covenant through action. The truth is that it won’t work. The initiation window is likely closed. That doesn’t mean they won’t try to get in, though it’s generally a moot point.

The people on that list thought they were playing checkers, when in reality, it was chess. Unfortunately, there are a lot of names on that list and that means it’s a massive group of people all playing defense. Some of those people will do anything to avoid consequences.

It wouldn’t shock me if she found herself in an armlock due to a similar type of setup, possibly even by the same people. It may not be little girls that she got caught with, but it could still be equally devastating to her.

What I’m saying is that Pam Bondi is terrified and it’s for good reason.

Russians, if nothing else, are brilliant when it comes to intimidating greedy people. Bondi is a greedy person, surrounded by people who are just as bad as her.

If she had chosen a better crowd of people, she would not have to worry about whether or not she’ll get killed. She could have backed away without worrying about (literally) losing her head. But, greed was important to her. She wanted to grift and she got what she wanted.

So, if it seems like she’s fighting for her life over these Epstein files, it’s because she likely is. End of story.