After getting a lot of white nationalist trolls on my Substack page as a result of my Nolan Wells post, I might as well piss them off more. I got everything from the concern trolling “what about men beating women,” to the negs of a loser who only brings his skin tone to the table. Shit pissed me off, so I’m going to talk more.

White nationalism got this far in America because they rely on the politeness of others to get that power. So, I’m going to rip the polite mask off white nationalists and their behavior because it’s damn time to do so.

Let me start off with the truth about lynching. Lynching never stopped happening in America. It just evolved — and sadly, I have reason to believe it’s becoming more common with each passing year.

Let’s talk about how lynching used to be done.

Lynching used to be done to anyone who was not white, male, Christian and conservative. This is an act of terror meant to enforce the white Christian patriarchy that America seems to have an addiction to. It’s a murder meant to terrify those who would otherwise speak out.

Gay women and men were lynched. People accused of witchcraft were lynched or put into mental asylums in the 19th century. Political dissidents were lynched or terrorized.

Chinese people were lynched, even in states now known for being anti-racist. However, the number one target of lynchings were Black people — and that should go without saying.

The purpose of lynching was to inspire terror and enforce white power, which means that the victim would receive whatever kind of torture the society around them would allow. This means that whites would:

Often storm their businesses, steal, and set fire to their belongings. They couldn’t stand the idea of a successful nonwhite family. So they would destroy those who had anything of worth.

Murder people in broad daylight, often in front of a public setting. Nooses were the most common, but they also sometimes would shoot them point blank or set their homes on fire.

Get police in on it. Police were often nearby or even participating in the lynchings. This is why they didn’t always go reported or even recorded through history.

Torture victims. Emmett Till was so badly tortured, his own mother couldn’t recognize his face. He died in 1955, making it one of the more recent federally and historically recognized lynchings in modern history.

Descrate their graves. This is why certain memorials still get destroyed today. Some were sick enough to even keep body parts as keepsakes.

Brag about it. There was a point where white people actually sent out postcards commemorating lynchings. Of course, they’d probably go to church afterward because they were “good Christian folks.” The last documented lynching postcard was disseminated in 1968.

Obviously, in most parts of the America today, this kind of shit would not fly.

An old school lynching would not work well in America today. People would refuse to enter the city. Companies would refuse to do business with locals. It would have a serious blowback.

Though our nation’s white nationalists are trying to normalize this bullshit, they’re aware most people genuinely fucking hate them. That’s why they rely on “politeness” and the restraint of others to get their way.

Their result? A “polite” way to lynch those they don’t like. Criminologists seem to agree, per this Axios article. Lynching has evolved to be a lot more tacit, primarily for the purpose of offering plausible deniability.

Modern lynching is a lot like modern racism typically is: covert and designed to be a “grey area.”

Unlike the lynching of the past, most modern lynchings don’t really look like lynching. They seem like “tragic accidents” until you look at all the evidence up close or until you realize that none of the people involved around the person’s death seem to want to say anything.

While lynchings still occasionally use nooses and involve targets being lured to clandestine areas before their murder, this is not the most common way lynchings happen. From what I saw, it’s rare compared to other common modi operandi.

I’m going to go through several types of scenarios which I believe are often a form of modern lynching. According to the Axios article I cited above, at least 70 lynchings have happened since 2000.

The Alpine Divorce

This is a term that actually started to crop up in feminist circles for an alarming pattern of men who take their girlfriends on difficult hiking trips, only to purposefully ditch them in precarious situations. The idea is that the guy will leave her to die.

Yes, women died this way. In fact, this term started to become popular because there were many publicized cases of this happening in 2026. One case even went to court, with proof of the attempted murder.

In recent years, a lot of Black men have “vanished” after agreeing to attend trips to festivals and wilderness hikes with white people. Unsurprisingly, people of color get very nervous about going to the woods — and yes, that concern deals with the chances of white people deciding to take their lives by leaving them without food, water, or a cellphone.

Ignoring The Drowning

A close cousin to the Alpine Divorce is the Faked Drowning. In this one, a Black person will go swimming with white people (often in nature, near a boat, or during rafting). The Black person often warns his “friends” that he can’t swim. They give him badly-fitting equipment — if anything at all.

Lo and behold, they push him into the river and watch him struggle. No one saves him. Some jeer at him. He drowns. His “friends” then turn to the news and say, “It was an accident! We couldn’t save him! We didn’t even know he was there!”

Callous? Yes. Unrealistic? Not at all. At least one man has had this happen to him and barely survived. Actually, I can pull up two more real quick. Marquis and Chris Gilbert.

Death At The Party

The third common lynching method happens in the suburbs, usually. It’s what I call “Death At The Party,” and it’s exactly what it sounds like. The victim is invited to a party. He’s the only one of his demographic there.

Soon, he notices his phone might be gone. Or that an altercation happens. All of a sudden, the morning after, he is found dead on the doorstep of the party venue. He might be bloody. Bruised. Banged up. Or with drugs in his system despite not having any history of drug use whatsoever.

Of course, the attendees at the party all swear they have no idea what happened. It’s a “tragic accident,” and all of the attendees have their lips sealed and many are lawyered up.

This happened in at least one case. Oh wait. Maybe two. Or three, if you note Tamla Horsford’s death — one of the more notorious cases of this. This profile seems eerily similar to Nolan Wells, in my opinion.

White supremacists want you to ignore that it’s a lynching and will try to shut down accusations.

If you take a look at how way too many white people react when they hear about people accusing others of a lynching, you’ll notice certain repeat habits:

They’ll suddenly get very worried about domestic violence, women’s rights in other countries, or other similar crimes.

I had at least one troll ask me why I don’t talk about how often white men kill white women on my Nolan Wells article comments section to try to derail the information. Did this individual likely care about DV at all? Not in the least. They just really couldn’t sit with the idea of a lynching happening.

I’ve also seen white nationalists start saying stuff like, “I know this feminist issue happens in America, but why are you ignoring what’s happening in Afghanistan?” to derail conversations about how white nationalism plays into misogyny.

Manners become important, despite them often telling us “fuck your feelings.”

Racists rely on people being polite to keep their bullshit up. The moment manners fly out the door and people call their shit what it is, they panic and tone-police.

This is a known and documented way that people erase hate crimes. This was illustrated in Sinners beautifully, when the vampires (an allegory for racists) started telling the heroes things like, “You’re being so rude!”

They bring up the “fact” that it “might not have anything to do with race.”

This is the one I started to hear more and more lately, particularly with Nolan Wells. This is a form of sealioning which involves racists demanding proof that it was racism, while also ensuring that the burden of proof is damn near impossible to deal with.

Semantics become important all of a sudden.

Some just don’t like the word “lynched” because it means whites are terrorizing others. So they might say, “It’s not *really* a lynching, because there was no noose involved. It could be an accident.”

They might bring up white crime victims associated with the individual.

I remember seeing this a lot when George Floyd died. White nationalists labeled him as a racist and said, “Well, why didn’t you care about this woman he victimized?”

It’s because Floyd already did time for that crime and he was actively working on bettering himself. He was an avid church goer and regularly posted anti-violence posts on his social media page.

The police had no right to kill him and laugh about it.

People who were “whatabouting” that never cared about the alleged female victim. They just cared because it provided justification. Do not allow them to “whatabout,” because it is never done in good faith.

Or, they might scrutinize what the victim did wrong.

This is the same energy as a person asking a rape victim what they were wearing. It’s not just victim-blaming. It’s about pushing all responsibility onto the victim while ignoring the attacker by attacking the victim’s character.

Why are racists so uppity about the bad optics of lynching?

Considering that racists seem totally fine with murdering innocent men, women and children, you wouldn’t think that they’d be upset with the optics that come with being a monster.

However, they are. In fact, they are very concerned about it. This is doubly true when they see white people calling them out on it because it validates minorities’ experiences in America.

White nationalists have goals they want to achieve, with the biggest one being dominion over other races. To do that, they need compliance. Their hope is that they get to “convert” other whites into their political leaning — and they can’t do that if people don’t tolerate it or give them an inch.

It goes deeper. Moreover, with law enforcement being the way it is, there’s a lot more ease when it comes to proving a murder. So, there’s also a motive in avoiding undeniable evidence that you helped torture and kill someone too.

You’d think that’s all of it, but it’s not. It’s not just about the worry of law enforcement or the social stigma — though that is what drives much of it.

It goes a lot deeper.

White nationalists want to reap the rewards of their privilege. If people start stigmatizing white nationalism and putting them on an even playing field, they lose the privilege that comes with a squeaky clean, pristine reputation in society.

It’s because a lot of white nationalists can’t stand the idea that they may actually be the fucking problem. They can’t stand the idea of people pointing out that they are the reason the violence happened.

Calling out lynching as a form of violence also attacks a lot of white egos. It destroys the carefully painted self-image of a “noble Christian soldier carrying the White Man’s Burden,” and forces them to see the murderous monsters and silent complicit assholes they are.

Once again, fellow white people: let’s call out racial bullshit the worst of us do.

If what I say offends you or makes you start to whine about other topics, check your privilege. Everyone sees the facts of the Nolan Wells case. Everyone sees that, as of right now, it doesn’t add up.

Let’s just call it what it looks like. He was murdered. By “friends.” In a populated area where he should have been able to find help. And sadly, there’s good reason to believe he was lynched — unless proof arises of the opposite.