As a white woman with blonde hair and blue (or green) eyes, I realize I have a lot of privileges. Police are more likely to take my reports seriously. I don’t get stopped in the street and asked for papers. Beauty standards are also generally geared toward white people.

White people, particularly blondes, are beloved in American society. We also wield a lot of power over people who are not white. It was a white woman crying that killed Emmett Till. It’s often white women crying that causes chaos to occur.

Oh, and White Chicks is also a kickass movie that highlights this in a hilarious way. But I digress. What I’m saying is that I was born into a class of power. Though it shouldn’t be this way, white women are America’s top of the “second class citizen” food chain.

As a white female-presenting girl, I have no problem admitting I have certain privileges. I also have no problem admitting that white women have certain ways they exercise those privileges when they want to make others feel judged.

Lately, I was thinking about MAGA men and MAGA women.

MAGAs often enjoy being bullies at the top of the hierarchy. They love the idea of being the white guys and white girls in charge. And they know all the little tricks done by white people who make their enemies feel judged or outcast.

As a white girl, I realize a lot of these mannerisms are a byproduct of white nationalism and racism. So, wouldn’t it be funny to see these methods turned on their ears, against racist, patriarchal people?

Maybe it’s time we start “white girling” bigots.

I’m not talking about the things white women do when they make best friends over a shared love of PSLs. I’m talking about the things white women do when they don’t like a person and want them to leave.

I’d love to see MAGAs react if they had any of the following happen to them…

Clutch your bags.

If you’ve been sketchy-looking before, you already know this trick: clutch your bags tightly against you, look at the person you want to make uncomfortable, and get very quiet. Then, stare that person down with a look of feigned concern.

Make sure that person can feel your brain thinking about how you’re likely to pickpocket them or rob them. This works very well when you’re in an elevator with a MAGAt.

Tell them they’re so well-spoken for a MAGA.

If the MAGA in question is a guy who tries to show off his smarts, make sure that you pull this one. Look surprised and say, “Oh wow! You’re so well spoken for a…well, you know. A Trumper.”

To be fair, I’m not sure that they actually will pick up on this microaggression. If they do, they might just shut up. That’s a win-win, if you ask me.

Mention that you’re trying to avoid “undesirables” while looking at the MAGA.

If you’re chatting with friends, make sure that the MAGA is within earshot. Then, when you have their attention, mention, “I’d love to go to that venue, but I hear it’s full of…undesirables.”

Make sure to maintain eye contact with the MAGA, then turn away. You want them to understand that they are the “undesirable.”

Giggle and go “Ew, no!” when someone suggests you date a conservative guy or a white guy.

This often only works when you know MAGAs are listening. Unfortunately, some guys who hear this might get violent.

Take your kid and cross the street when you see a person in a MAGA hat.

This is a clear, effective way to show others that you think that MAGAt is an “undesirable.” Since it’s also easy to come up with an excuse as to why you crossed the street, it’s also great for plausible deniability.

Tell them “Happy Yule” instead of “Merry Christmas,” then get offended when they say they’re Christian.

Make sure that you mutter something about “religious freedom” and “free speech” when they start huffing and puffing. Make sure that you patently ignore any Christian topics they try to bring up or talk over them when they start to whine.

Act overly concerned and overly mommy-like when they start talking about immigrants “taking their jobs.”

This is one of those things that can get lost in translation, but when executed correctly, can be pretty devastating. Think about it this exchange:

“And they’re taking our jobs!”

“Oh, I do feel bad for you. They shouldn’t take those minimum wage jobs! You’re right! So, which job did they take from you?”

Or you could do that thing that Southern women do and keep saying “bless your heart” with a look of concern. It apparently makes people’s skin crawl when they pick up on it.

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Turn whatever struggle they have right now back on them, even if it’s not their fault.

This is not a “white girl” microaggression as much as it is a “white man” microaggression. For example, when women complain that men are treating them poorly, the white guy will usually tell women it’s her fault for not “choosing better.”

If she argues more, he’ll ask, “Who raised those boys, HMMM?”

Well, let’s start turning this around on white MAGA men. While they generally won’t understand how anything in dating is their fault (including loneliness), they will understand what’s happening if you start blaming them for the economy without mentioning 47. Example below:

“I lost my job at the factory and now I can’t feed my kid!” “Well, why didn’t you get that job at the McDonald’s?” “They said no. They didn’t want to hire me.” “And who’s fault is that? And why didn’t you spend time building a business to feed your family? Hm?” “I was tired! Working 40 hours a week at a factory is hard!” “Well, that’s not MY fault. And that’s not the BOSS’S fault! Clearly, you were in the wrong here, not the company. And I can see why they let you go. You’re lazy if you aren’t working harder.”

Watch them get very quiet. This level of microaggression and gaslighting will make them hit the pause button real fast.

Say the MAGA should look into therapy.

This is a major kiss-off that a lot of white people do. When they don’t feel arsed to help someone or feel like they want to make a person feel defective, they’ll tell the person to “get therapy” even when therapy wouldn’t do shit for them.

The best way to deliver this line is with a quiet, hushed voice and a feigned “sympathy stare.” Make them feel crazy and make them question why people are acting the way they’re acting.

Mention how “sensitive” or “hormonal” they’re coming across.

Trust me, this burns them up.

Follow the MAGA around in a shop.

Act as if they’re the shoplifting threat they might just be. Then, when caught following, make sure you have a big smile and ask, “How can I help you today?”

Eye the MAGA up and down then ask, “So how did *you* get this job?”

The implication here is that they had to network or do something shady to get the job they had. MAGAs hate feeling unqualified, even when they are obviously underqualified for the job.

Make them feel judged. Make them feel small.

Talk over them then squeeze them out.

If a MAGA tries to join in the conversation, act friendly at first. Then, slowly, start to talk over them. Then have your friends react to you exclusively and slowly start pushing that person out of the conversation entirely.

Make sure that it seems not quite natural. Make sure they realize it’s an effort to butt you out, but always play dumb if they try to call you out on it.

Do the White Girl Stare.

The White Girl Stare is the opposite of the Care Bear Stare. It makes you feel unwanted and uncared for. You know it, right? It’s when everyone is laughing and having a good time, only for one person to show up.

All of a sudden, the mood changes. Everyone stares at that person. They’re not laughing. They just stare — some blankly, others in a “Why is he here?” type of way. Some do that very obviously feigned smile, as if they smell something awful.

That’s the White Girl Stare. It can make a flower wilt. Just saying.

Mention that you “don’t see politics,” then plan a party for all your liberal friends without the MAGA.

This works very well in social settings. Make sure you talk about how you don’t see politics and that you “have a Republican friend,” too.

I honestly think MAGAs need to feel more uncomfortable.

I do think that many of them won’t react well to it, but if it seems safe to do it, you better believe I’d do it. Trumpers keep talking about how they’re persecuted, but I don’t think they understand what that word means.

Maybe if they actually walked a mile in the shoes of the people they bullied, they’d learn a thing or two. You never know. It might just work.