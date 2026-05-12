Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)'s avatar
foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)
11hEdited

It was also a white girl crying as she left en elevator that lead to the destruction of "Black Wall Street", Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma, the anniversary of which comes in a couple of weeks (5/31/1921).

Perhaps 300 innocent people died, but the true cost will never be known.

(I think we saw some of the continued destruction last week.)

Reply
Share
Blue America's avatar
Blue America
12h

Great ideas!

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ossiana Tepfenhart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture