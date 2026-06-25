Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Untrickled by Michelle Teheux's avatar
Untrickled by Michelle Teheux
2h

I really do have a stellar husband who makes my life so much better. If something happened to him, I’d hope to meet another guy. Sigh. I know most men are awful but good ones exist.

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ShālahBPookie - TheRebelCrone's avatar
ShālahBPookie - TheRebelCrone
4h

I haven’t even read the essay (yet) and I can already say…100%. And they’re responding by making themselves even less desirable.

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