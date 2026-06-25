Photo by Chewy on Unsplash

Warning: the following article contains things that make men uncomfortable. #Notallmen, but I’m going to use generalizations here because it’s easier and I’m over cushioning male fee-fees.

Since I came out as gay, I had a couple of interesting revelations that got my mind thinking:

I still will have sex with guys, but not because I’m attracted to them. I’m a validation junkie and a touch fiend. I’m not actually into them but enjoy penetration. It’s a weird, nuanced thing to say that might not make sense until you think of that one hookup you might have had when you got with a partner you were kinda grossed out by or just ambivalent toward.

Transwomen, enbies, and soft butches are very much my thing. Yep. My future spouse is an enby and I do believe they will look incredible in a dress. My girlfriends are both trans and oh my dark lords, they are smoking hot. I also have a massive crush on my cisfem friend who I sext with.

I really did not “need” a man in my life. It’s true. I don’t need one. And while I thought I was hetero-romantic, I’m starting to realize I’m more into what men are supposed to be rather than what they are. I’d love a provider and partner. It’s just that men aren’t really providers and they definitely have not been partners in my past. On the other hand, I do feel a lot more partnered and cared for by the women in my dating life.

I might have been traumatized into being gay rather than pan. I don’t know if this is possible and I’m wondering if it’s just me still being in denial, but I definitely feel like a large part of my attitude towards all this is because of the bullshit so many cishet men did to me.

There’s a certain weird feeling of relief that I get now when I realize I don’t need a man. It used to be a sting of failure, like I was a failure because I couldn’t get someone to sweep me off my feet and give me the princess treatment on my wedding day. But maybe I just need an enby or a woman. As long as I get to be the femme on my wedding day, I’m good.

If a man were to propose to me and offer me the trad wife life I’d always wanted, I’m not sure I’d take it anymore. Part of me would be suspicious as hell about it. Would it be just so he can say he “converted the dyke?” The other part of me just doesn’t find the idea of living with a cishet spouse that fun. I’ve been there, done that. Guys are fun to be roommates with, perhaps, but I’ve found I prefer snuggling my transgirls and enby spouse way more. (For real The Macabre Tavern is SO cuddly. They have to peel me off them if they need a bathroom break because it’s just too addictive to NOT wrap myself around them.)

Honestly, I’m still grieving the heteronormative life I wanted. I wish that men who acted like the *idea* of men actually existed, but I’m also just kind of realizing that I might have been lying to myself about being attracted to guys at all.

After all, I tend to go for effeminate men or men who view relationships as hyper-transactional. Most of my “straight” relationships were all founded on the presumption that I’d get the payoff of married status and provision that guys keeps swearing they offer. Yet if I were honest, I don’t think I ever actually was into most of the men I dated.

It’s a process. I never really realized how much I internalized the idea that I *needed* a guy, even when I would say I don’t need one on a regular basis.

Coming out has made me think about the gender divide.

In recent years, it seems like most genders are seeing a major disengagement from dating, marriage, and even sex. How men and women have been handling it, though, are very different.

I’m far from the only AFAB to realize that I don’t need men — and that I no longer even really want one. Unlike many women out there, I’ve been pretty loud about having lost interest in men. I’m weird, but that’s also because I’m realizing I’m gay.

Most women just quietly disengage, refusing to say yes to a date or a hookup. Bisexual women have been increasingly focused on sapphic relationships rather than the “standard” hetero love that has been touted as the cure-all for all things female.

Most men disengaging, however, have been pretty loud about “going their own way” and talking about how much women hate men — to the point of flooding my articles’ comments with accusations of misandry and other bullshit. They sea lion online posts, mass flag posts that make men look bad and more.

All things considered, I’ve seen way too many guys demand a repeal of women’s rights (abortion, 19th amendment, no-fault divorce) to not draw the conclusion that they want to punish women for saying no to marriage.

For women, it’s a quiet grief or just a slow, calculated decision to abstain. The best way to describe the way way too many guys have been behaving is a full-blown, kicking tantrum panic.

Women don’t need men, neither do men need women…so what’s the male panic for?

Erm, at least theoretically.

This is even true when it comes to having kids. Men can adopt kids if they want to be fathers. Women can get sperm donors. It’s not always easy, but it’s always an option for most willing parents.

Men have made it clear that they are going MGTOW. Others have made it clear that they feel “women don’t need them,” and have kind of gone into a weird tendency of complaining about how “women hate men” and won’t date them.

If guys wanted to, they could live with roommates and just chill out. Outside of work, they wouldn’t need to interact with women at all. It’s clear as day. Women have been getting increasingly avoidant of men and it worked out for them.

Why can’t guys do the same: just stop trying to police women and just fuck off away from them if they hate them so much?

Truth be told, a lot of men have been in a meltdown mode now that dates are increasingly rare.

Guys have not been doing well when it comes to handling their loneliness. This is not up for debate. Internet stars like trafficker Andrew Tate, the manosphere, and the Red Pill have gained popularity among men because they feel they need to coerce women into being with them.

Statistically speaking:

Here’s the thing: no amount of violence is going to fix this shit anymore. No amount of men trying to rewrite the truth of what women endure will work anymore. The fact that women are straight up escaping to other countries, preferring death, or opting out of dating entirely says it all.

In the past, I used to say that most women still *wanted* men, but now I’m not sure that’s true.

Four years ago, I wrote about how women no longer need men and how the manosphere has started to freak about it. Most of that is true, but here’s the thing: the tone changed in the past three years.

Around 2020 or so, most girls I knew still wanted a date even if they didn’t need a man. That was a big deal because being wanted means that women genuinely would still stay with you even if they didn’t rely on you. That means they like you. Or that they love you.

These days, I don’t think most women even want men. I’ve heard more than my fair share of hetero and bi women say that they wouldn’t date, even if the guy was loaded with cash and hot. They just don’t see the appeal because of how much collective trauma men have put the opposite sex through.

That’s dark. That’s a very bad turn for anyone who is heterosexual or heteroromantic.

The question is, how do hetero men move forward from here?

Hetero women have already made their point: they don’t need men and they’re increasingly uninterested in dating them at all despite their attraction to them. Single ladies are blossoming and even starting co-parenting houses for single moms to band together.

Hetero men? Well…One thing’s certain: they are not going to be able to continue on the path they’re in and get good results. Men are experiencing a massive spike in suicide rates, with one of the leading causes being depression from loneliness.

However, that doesn’t mean women should have to sacrifice their well-being for hetero men. This is on men to fix, just like women figured out how to adapt to the uneven labor foisted on them by men in relationships.

Personally, the only thing I could see fixing this is real, solid, introspection — and realizing that hating women won’t solve much of anything. Whether or not men want to put in the work to fix their shit, though, remains to be seen.

Dating is all about bringing something to the table, being a partner, and doing self-work, regardless of gender. The guys who do will likely never have to deal with too much loneliness.

The guys who don’t? Well, they might as well just enjoy being single.