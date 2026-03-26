This article is going to come off as cold and misandristic. I realize a lot of men are going through it right now, but this is not about the issues men face. It’s about men expecting women to fix their problems on a social level while women are facing issues that are quite literally an order of magnitude worse.

In my article about women growing angry to the point of getting mean with men — both online and off. It’s something that started with online clapbacks and has leaked into daily life. And both women and men had major thoughts about it.

While women talked about their own experiences, men often made that article about themselves.

Have you ever experienced a conversation with a person who always turned the topic back to them? If you mention that your grandmother just died, they’ll tell you their pet died a year ago and, oh, why aren’t YOU consoling THEM about their pet?

THEY need attention, damn it. Fuck your grandma. Their dead dog is more important and if you try to steer the conversation back to you, they will make sure you know how heartless you are for doing so.

If you have had the displeasure of dealing with this type of person, you already know that it is exhausting. It’s not only exhausting, but it also tells you volumes about the character of a person.

A lot of men in the comments section of the article really told on themselves when it came to their remarks. And what they were showing really proved my point about men and women in general.

The biggest remarks I heard were about “Men having issues too,” as well as tips on how women can “choose better” and be more attractive.

example of said comments

I’m going to remind everyone: this article was about women decentering men, women being fed up with the way men treated them, and women collectively saying no to marriage and children.

This is about women grieving the loss of dates that should have happened and realizing that the men who are out there are not worth dating. This was about women clapping back on male trolls who want to “humble” women as a way to get off.

This was not an article about men.

This was not meant to be an article about how women can choose better or raise better men.

another example of a shitshow remark

This article was (and is) about how women have gotten fed up, had the rose-colored glasses ripped off their faces, and why women have gotten meaner in recent years. It’s about a rising collective anger.

To say those comments were tone deaf was an understatement. It was effectively trying to yank the conversation on women and turn the spotlight on men again.

Could you imagine the unholy hell that would be unleashed on women interjecting their opinions on an MRA site? It would be a bloodbath. Yet, guys seem to have no respect for women’s spaces or women’s experiences.

Not for nothing, but derailing the conversation into matters of “choosing better” doesn’t do much.

Let me set things straight here: women don’t care about male-caused male issues anymore.

I don’t know a single woman who cares what men are going through, primarily because the vast majority of their problems are caused by the same issues that harm women. The only difference is that women’s problems are often matters of life and death, while men’s problems are generally self-created inconveniences.

Women don’t care about the problems men created for themselves. They care about the fact that their rights are being eroded daily, that they can’t run to police to get help from stalkers, and that male doctors continually assume women don’t know what they want in medical settings.

These are not female-caused problems. They were caused by men.

You know what else male-caused problems are? The Male Loneliness Epidemic, which was sparked by men’s terrible behavior toward women, led women to collectively start to leave the dating scene. Male body dysmorphia is a male-created problem because men tear each other apart over their bodies on a regular basis.

Income inequality, an issue that men regularly complain about, is also a male-created problem. The majority of billionaires, CEOs, and politicians are male. Men allowed this to happen. If these guys should be angry at anyone for not making a single-income home possible, it should be those at the higher end of the food chain.

Get it yet? We. Don’t. Care.

Women want men to listen to them and actually fix things.

Notice that not all my comments were negative toward men. This is because some men actually got it. If you didn’t get the memo, allow me to explain what’s up:

Women don’t owe men courses on how to be better “girl dads,” nor do we owe you advice on how to be decent people. That is not our issue, nor is it our obligation. You’re an adult. You can figure out how to be a decent human being yourself. Or better yet, look for a male role model who isn’t a toxic piece of shit.

Women want to vent and rant without male sea lioning going on. No, we’re done letting men derail the conversation with the chronic wail of, “But what about meeeeeee? Not allll men! I’m good! Loook at meeeee!”

Women are working on women’s issues, so don’t put your shit on them. If you are not happy with the lack of male DV shelters out there, do something about it. Don’t badger women into doing it. Do it as a man, for your fellow men. Pushing women to solve your problems is not going to work because we already have our hands full and the stakes are higher.

Women don’t want to be blamed for the actions of other people. There. I said it. There is no way to control how another human being behaves. The mask can drop any time, including after years of dating. If you can’t handle that fact, you should stay away from women.

Women don’t want men barging in on conversations and meetups that have nothing to do with them. This includes things like women’s tech conventions and conversations about women feeling alienated in the workplace. Those conversations and places are for women — both cis and transwomen. We don’t want men telling us how to think when they have never lived a day as a girl.

Am I right? Did I make myself clear? Hopefully I did, because this shit is asinine and needs to stop.