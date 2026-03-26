Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Deidre Lisenby's avatar
Deidre Lisenby
8h

Say it !

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The Annihilated Truth's avatar
The Annihilated Truth
4h

"If I wanted your opinion, I would remove the ducttape" 💪

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