Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Jill Barrow
1hEdited

"Fried, dyed & swept to the side" is how you recognize the upper-middle class Texan woman. (It's an old expression, still kinda works tho...)😂🤣😂

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1 reply by Ossiana Tepfenhart
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Untrickled by Michelle Teheux
2h

It's also MAGA hair!

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