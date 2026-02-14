Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kaleberg's avatar
Kaleberg
8h

In the early 1980s, I saw a production of the ballet The Mayerling that portrayed the Crown Prince and Vetsera as goths. It was rather clever with the dying Hapsburg empire, the last heir and goth death play in an isolated country home. (The Mayerling was the country home named for a nearby town.) At some point, the doomed couple is playing around with a skull and then a gun. For those unfamiliar with the story, both of them died, in this case thanks to poor gun safety. Guns are not toys kids. Shortly afterwards the Hapsburg dynasty died and a shit ton of European soldiers died along with the whole world order.

There's a good chance that neither the Crown Prince nor the Baroness were actually goths or particularly into playing around with skulls, black candles and guns. Still, they both wound up dead which had major consequences for European history. There wasn't any CCTV surveillance nor tattletale domestic staff which is great for artists. The Illusionist had a whole different take, perhaps one more Marxist but the ballet with them as goths worked well. I think it premiered in 1978 with music adapted from Liszt.

Reply
Share
Anna-Goanna's avatar
Anna-Goanna
10h

A brilliant article, & thanks for the memories.⏳

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ossiana Tepfenhart
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ossiana Tepfenhart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture