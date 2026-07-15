Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Marney's avatar
Marney
5h

I cannot even imagine being a woman/girl living in those type of conditions! I used to watch way too much 90 Day Fiancé where the men in other countries like Morocco, Lebanon, Egypt etc would try to sweep these women off their feet with text messages and video calls and as soon as they moved to their country started treating them like crap.

I feel like the person is probably not real, but if by chance they are real, you certainly gave them some food for thought and sound advice!

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Luca's avatar
Luca
5h

Is she is so interested in trying Afghan food, I highly recommend that she learn as much about it as she can before going there and marrying, because she’s probably going to be the one cooking it.

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