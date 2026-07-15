Once in a while, I find a video online that makes me doubt a person’s sanity. In recent weeks, a woman on TikTok by the name of Alex Sunny decided to do something that is pretty insane — even by my batshit standards.

Sunny is going to be moving to Afghanistan in order to marry a man she’s only met in person once. Her unnamed fiance was a man she met on Snapchat of all places, and the two only met in person one time before they started making plans.

According to the (unverified) story, Sunny is half Jordanian, half American and holds dual citizenship. She tried to get her fiance to come to America, but the Trump administration has halted all immigration and travel to the US from this country.

Her solution is to move to Afghanistan, for “true love” or something like that. The starry-eyed poster also mentioned that she’s excited to try Afghan food, learn the culture, and be with the love of her life.

Some people are suggesting that she might be a Taliban PR plant — and a large part of me wants to agree.

Before I write an open letter to this girl, I want to address something. I’m not entirely sure that “Alex Sunny” exists and there’s good reason to believe this to be the case here. Let me explain…

Believe it or not, the Taliban has been working pretty hard to get people to visit Afghanistan as tourists. They’ve started to pay off influencers to tout the country’s natural beauty and local culture. To a point, they’ve been somewhat successful.

Sunny doesn’t seem to be very real considering:

Alex Sunny seems to be a very generic name. Maybe it’s a pseudonym. That’s always a possibility, especially online. I mean, who wants to be known for their online footprint — outside of influencers, anyways? Sunny claims to be a truck driver, which doesn’t quite seem right most of the time.

Sunny also doesn’t seem to hold a lot of Jordanian vibes, at least from what I saw. Her dad is Jordanian. So, shouldn’t she have a Jordanian last name? Shouldn’t she know what kind of culture is in the Middle East and what is expected of her if she marries into that culture?

She seems to be touting a lot of rather misguided talking points. She mentioned that she felt that American men were disrespectful, that she wanted a man with “family values,” and that she wants to embrace the culture. When someone explained that it might be safer to just find a different guy here, she spat back that this might be “why Americans have such high divorce rates.”

The Taliban has gone viral for other pro-tourism skits they’ve done. It wouldn’t shock me if this was their way of trying to make this country female-friendly in appearance.

On the off chance that she’s not a plant or a troll, here’s what I have to say…

Sunny, I have been where you are right now. You want to get married. You want to feel chosen. And if you’re like me, you might want to feel like you can rely on someone to provide stability and a decent life for you. You want to feel cared for.

Hell, maybe you’re a lot more like me than you wanna give yourself credit for. Maybe you’re the type of person who wanted to live out that June Cleaver, Leave It To Beaver type of fantasy life. I get it. I’m a big caretaker of those around me. Just ask my close friends.

But honey…

This is not it.

Speaking as someone who was trafficked, I know what life is like when you have no freedom.

Well, I was lucky. You see, I was in America and while I was pumped full of drugs and mindfucked into all sorts of shit, I still had the ability to escape. I still had the ability to work a job. I still had the ability to learn and read and wear what I want.

Granted, it wasn’t easy. But it was possible. If that happened in Afghanistan, I would have been forcibly returned to my trafficker and likely killed for disobedience.

Crazy as it is for me to say, the life I had as a slave would be enviable to literally every Afghani woman you’ll meet. I could choose what outfits I wore, though I was “strongly encouraged” to look a certain way. I could look out the window. I could walk alone in the street and drive places.

In fact, when I was down at my trafficker’s place, I had to drive places alone. We had a rotation of people buying 20-packs and 40-packs of condoms every other day to avoid causing suspicion.

Of course, I had to deal with being so fucked up that I thought beatings were a sign that I was loved. Sure, my friends would vanish and never return. Yeah, I didn’t really choose who I slept with without consequences for saying no.

But I could look out a window. I could talk to others. I could dance. And when I danced, I felt a free…even when I was fully aware that every little thing I did was dictated by others regardless of where I was.

You won’t be able to do any of that.

That’s right: you’re going to have less rights than a trafficked person in America. In fact, you’ll be slightly worse off than animals. Even stray dogs are treated better in Afghanistan than women are. I mean, they’re allowed to go outside.

Per the UN, Afghan women are…

Not allowed to show their face or any part of their body. In fact, they can’t choose what they wear, not even at home.

Not allowed to hold jobs. They have to beg outside in many cases. Women are banned from working salons, civil service, jobs for NGOs, and any other major well-paid jobs that once would allow them to get support.

Not allowed in school. The Taliban shuttered the schools that served young girls, forcing women to seek help for the family by marriage.

Not allowed to wear makeup. This is where I don’t think Sunny gets it. The makeup she’s rocking online would get her killed in Afghanistan.

Not allowed to play sports or practice self-defense. One recent scandal broke out when the Taliban arrested an Afghan woman who was teaching girls martial arts in her home. That woman recently went missing, meaning she is likely dead.

Not allowed to go anywhere without a male accompanying her. It can’t be any male, either. It has to be a specific relative.

Not even allowed to speak in public. If you haven’t guessed, the Taliban is trying to erase women from existence. Oh, and if you look at ads throughout the city, women’s faces are crossed out.

Not allowed to see doctors. Doctors can only treat people of the same sex, meaning there are basically no female doctors left in Afghanistan. If you get sick, you die. If you have a complex pregnancy, you die.

Not allowed in sports clubs or gyms. It’s interesting, considering that Sunny claims that she has a friend who is female and attends a gym. Suspicious? Absolutely.

Basically not allowed to refuse marriage. Oh, and the Taliban recently codified child marriage into law. So, if she has a kid, which she will be forced to if she marries there due to the birth control ban, her child might get sold off to someone. Great parenting, Sunny. /s

What I’m saying is that you are going to be a caged animal. That man you met who you think will be your protector will just be your owner.

But hey, let’s say it doesn’t work out.

No problem. He can divorce you…if he wants to. If he decides to keep you, you don’t have say, really. If you escape, you will likely be captured and killed by the Taliban.

Let’s say you find a friend to help you seek help, okay? Maybe uou can go to the US Embassy in most countries and have us help you get out, right? The embassy is quite literally your lifeline to your home country.

Well, in virtually every other country, that may be true. However the Taliban shuttered the US embassy a while back. So, you might search for that last-ditch lifeline to America. And you will find it is not there.

Let me offer you a tip, as a person who has been in a lighter version of where you will be.

Before you go to Afghanistan, do yourself a favor. Dance under the moonlight to a song you love. It might be the last time you ever will be able to do so.

And when you sit back, wondering what happened to your family stateside or where your friends in Kentucky are, wishing you were there, think back to that moment you danced in the night. It might just keep you alive.