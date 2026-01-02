Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher's avatar
Christopher
Jan 2

As an ex-top student, and then for 7 years being an in-demand teacher (I can give you my qualifications, but does it really matter?), I give Ossiana an "A+" for this post. It is right on. I've seen incredibly talented kids flourish, but others get destroyed depending on the pressure and their parents' attitudes.

Sam's avatar
Sam
Jan 2Edited

Great post... I had been pleasantly stashing these memories a way for a long time until i saw this :)

As a 1st gen millennial Asian American, I feel extremely fortunate having scraped by with low-moderate effort and emotional damage, without the extreme academic pressure my cousins were subjected to in China. The most I've put (on myself and from peer pressure) was a couple of US based AP classes and ACT/SAT/PSAT/AP exams which were in my mind, a joke compared to gaokao 高考）but somehow managed to do just ok/aced some of them without emotional scarring. The most pressure I've gotten is just "try to get into a state university" never "ivy league or die". Occasionally only, the joking parental reminder that if I didn't do well in school, I would be doomed to be a “掏大粪" specialist.

China:

Yeah... from memory there was soooo much pressure to succeed academically, family and friends can only offer a pitiful "加油" - Academic success is super hyper competitive over there. You highlighted that beautifully with succeed or live/work in factory forever.

My cousins in CN said they literally lived in dormitories in high school (2000s), for the sole purpose of preparing for gaokao. Insanity!!!

East Asia in general:

Asian collectivism generally wouldn't give a shit about individualism, The gov't clampdown only came after decades of brutal 高考 when negative effect became too great to ignore on an entire generation (and subsequent generations)

South Korea has tons of cram camps or "hagwons" (학원) the equivalent of 补习班

This wasn't apparent (during a trip there, roughly a year ago) until I witnessed firsthand, the cute yellow school buses filled with middle schoolers and high schoolers in Seoul... sending them home after 9-10PM 💀

Even though the bu xi ban are officially banned in CN, I'm fairly certain parents with the means (money, power, connections) will always find loopholes to get their kids ahead,

and give them the stick if they are struggling, you know, for extra motivation.

As my wife says, the system wasn't really designed for learning, just collectivism and conformity.

Don't even get me started on Asian parenting and mental health....

1 reply by Ossiana Tepfenhart
