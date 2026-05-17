Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Ryan's avatar
Ryan
8h

Ossiana, this is a great follow up to your last article on flaky guys. I know you’re interested in the man-woman dichotomy, but from a sociological perspective the sexual disfunction in the gay community is something else.

The philosopher Kant famously said that is wrong to use a person as a thing or a means to an end rather than a person, a human being. If I recall this is definition of evil. I recall that you were trafficked yourself. It’s quite amazing that you are still sex positive. If I were in your shoes I would be a monk in a cave.

I’ve been in a longtime relationship with another man who I do care about. We’ve been sexless for a long time. We are not compatible and he’s mostly asexual aside from a single kink and really doesn’t like to be touched.

I miss being intimate and feeling touch. I don’t want to spoil the relationship, and though I’ve let him have his fun numerous times, I’ve not let myself have the ability have sex even though it’s super easy to have a hookup. I am desirable and relatively attractive, but am at the age where I will start losing that in the not too distant future.

The thing is I still feel such negativity about sex, even the PG-14 version I like to have before i get old and can’t get it up anymore.

I’m not going to get a girl pregnant or use people in an evil way but I feel like shit.

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Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
8h

I think you nailed it when you brought up St. Augustine. There's some crazy, paternalistic shit going on in all the Abrahamic religions.

"Sex is immoral!" say the clerics as they chase kids around the Bible classrooms. Their record speaks for itself. They participate in the only demonstrably immoral kind of sex I can think of at this late hour. The rest is just good fun.

I've never been into porn and my sex life has always been pretty staid compared to some, but I sure can't understand obsessing about what other people are up to. I always assume people who do are hiding something.

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