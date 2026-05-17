Photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash

I was listening to this song that’s been earworming its way into my soul again today. It’s “We’re Just Physical” by Kloq, an industrial rock band. The lyrics are always what got me. I related to them.

Don’t believe me? Okay, let me write them down for you:

“We’re just physical

(The look on your face don’t deceive me)

Fed by chemicals

(I’ve told you before so believe me)

Light so minimal

(The look on your face don’t deceive me)

Sex is not criminal

(I’m holding you back so just leave me)”

Basically, the entire song is talking about how a one-night stand is mostly a thrill-seeking thing — but far from the worst thing they could be doing. This much is true.

As a person who is a Loyalfans content creator, worked in adult films for years, and is also about to star in their first hardcore video, I get annoyed at how people treat sexuality. Trust me when I say that it’s time to address one of the biggest hang-ups our society has: sex.

Since I was a young girl, sex was made out to be something terrible.

As a kid, I didn’t know what sex was until I was a preteen. Or rather, I didn’t know what the word meant. I already knew the action.

It was something awful, especially if you weren’t married. Sure, it was supposed to feel good, but it was bad. So many people said so. So many adults and teenagers said that being too sexy was an issue. You didn’t want to be sexy.

Of course, sex wasn’t always bad. After you were married, girls were supposed to willingly (and begrudgingly) give sex to their spouses. For some reason, boys wanted sex. If it could be, one would think it was illegal for a girl to want sex.

You just didn’t do it.

People would always tell me that having sex was immoral unless I was married. That I was ruined unless I waited for marriage. That a woman’s whole value was based on how little sex she had and how good she looked — but you know, not exactly in those terms.

It was something I heard from Christians. It was something I heard from men. It was something I heard from “feminists” as well as teachers. And yet it never made sense.

The problem is pretty obvious to me.

If sex was so bad, then why does the entirety of human procreation hinge on it? If sex was so bad, why does it feel so good? Moreover, why is it so bad to have safe, consensual and sane sex with a person?

If everyone is having fun, using protection, no one is cheating, and everyone is keeping things safe, what’s the problem? Where’s the immorality there? Who’s getting hurt?

Why is it that people are so much more comfortable seeing violence and watching people die than they are watching people make love? If sex was so bad, then why is it ingrained in literally almost every human being?

I’ve repeatedly made my case about sex not being immoral, only to be met with the same reactions…

Every time I’d ask people, they’d give me this blank, brainwashed-looking stare, blink, and say one of the following things:

“You shouldn’t share your body with just anyone.” I’ve heard this from a lot of SWERF feminists. Uhm, excuse me. My body, my choice. My body is an amusement park and I enjoy a lot of different rides, thank you very much.

“You don’t respect yourself.” I respect myself enough to get angry at people telling me what to do and what I should think, thank you very much. So maybe stop telling a 40-year-old what to do with THEIR body.

“People won’t respect you if you’re easy.” Yeah, well that sounds like a “them” problem. While I admit it might sting a little to see people devalue me based on their own stupid baggage, I’m awesome and don’t want to be with people who require mind games to see that.

“Because God says so.” Uh, are we really leaving life decisions to an entity that may not exist?

“What if your future husband/wife doesn’t want you to hook up with them?” Uh…they wouldn’t be my spouse if they were that insecure. Like, why would anyone find that attractive? And why is it always the woman’s job to make herself smaller so the man can feel bigger?

“It’s not safe.” Well neither is caving in places like Nutty Putty, but I don’t hear you bitching about that or going on Mt. Everest.

When I explain how stupid they sound, they just kind of give me this blank, stunned stare. Or they do some other weird thing where they try to make me feel like less of a person. (It doesn’t work. It just makes me angry.)

Here’s the thing: sex isn’t immoral.

It’s what people do with sex (non-consensual, abuse, neglect) that is. It’s when people take a perfectly normal action and turn it into a method of control that is immoral — and yes, that includes things like trafficking.

If no one is getting hurt, it’s not immoral. It’s the cultural weirdness we have surrounding it that’s immoral. Morality is about avoiding harm done to others. No harm, no immorality. Period.

The truth is that even Christianity didn’t start off seeing sex as immoral. The whole chastity obsession started with the Bible praising people who remained chaste — though that was not a mandated thing.

St. Augustine was famous for fooling around in his youth, struggling with chastity while he was in a relationship with a prostitute. Ironically, he was one of the loudest critics of the “sin” of lust.

Basically, it went from, “Hey, if you save yourself, that’s admirable but you don’t have to,” to “Sex is evil.”

What is immoral is the abuse enacted in the name of purity.

Reputation ruining. Refusing to hire people based on their sexual history or their past. Stoning women to death. Shunning. More often than not, the burden of being sexually “pure” falls on women’s shoulders.

It’s because this obsession with sexual morality was never about doing the right thing. It was always about controlling and hurting women. After all, men don’t get that same punishment, do they?

Sexuality is powerful. Making it “bad” is a way to limit other people’s power over themselves. It’s all about assuaging insecurity by asking others to just make themselves smaller, less attractive, and less visible.

The way people get all squitchy and weird about sex speaks volumes about our society.

Dude, does no one else see how weird this is? While sex is not something that should be done in public, the fact is that it’s a normal part of a romantic relationship.

Far more damage has been done by treating sex as a shameful thing than we want to admit. Think about how many women’s lives were ruined by rumors of being “loose” or how many families got launched into poverty because they had to choose between illegal sex work and eating.

This wasn’t necessary. What was necessary was asking ourselves why we have such an aversion to something that literally has to be done to propagate our species. What was necessary was wondering why people value others less based on bedroom habits.

Maybe we should wonder why sex is treated as taboo to the point that it becomes a matter of repression. Maybe we should wonder why we don’t talk about safe, consensual, judgment-free sex.

If we did that, maybe we’d see a lot less harm — socially and psychologically. But I don’t think we’re ready for that chat, are we?