Recently, I started to notice a big trend on mainstream media. I started to notice a massive influx of stories touting the importance of “being happy with less,” especially when it comes to things like nice bags or vacations. It’s a trend that has been going on for several years.

In recent years, this trend has been dialed up to an 11. All of a sudden, every major media outlet has advice on how to tone down your lifestyle, how to find great thrift store splurges, and how to save pennies in every little thing by choosing cheaper stuff.

What’s more interesting is how the tone changed in these stories.

via Google News

Maybe it’s just me, but I noticed the tone change in these “pro-downsizing” articles. It’s almost as if things have taken a darker turn in the writing and in our society, as if it’s reflecting what the oligarch class wants us to know about their plans.

The tone was absolutely lighthearted and almost glurge-y at first. You used to get an inspired, warm feeling from these articles. All of them said things like, “You can be so happy without that new PlayStation or Fendi bag! Just watch! It’s not the designers that matter!”

Then, it started to get more serious.

Articles started to say things like, “Time are tough. We know. But, you can still live in luxury by going thrifting! And it helps the environment while saving you money! Isn’t that great?”

Or, these articles would tell you to fix broken stuff because it’s “cheaper and better that way.”

Or, you’d get a pat on the back from an article like this one…

Many of these articles still hit news stands every day. Still, I can’t help but notice that things are changing in the world of public discourse.

In recent months, I started to notice how articles took an even darker turn.

Via Google News

In recent years, I started to notice how many major news outlets started to focus on the “fast fashion” crisis that has been clogging parts of Africa. When clothing is disposed of or sent to “recycling” centers, it actually ends up there.

At first glance, this is a noble article series that helps bring attention to a major climate issue and the damage that fashion can do to the world. However, there’s a deeper message that rubs me the wrong way.

The tacit message is that you should feel bad for buying “fast fashion” brands like SHEIN and even mall brands like Hot Topic. There’s an underhanded guilt trip that comes with these articles.

If you read between the lines, you’ll realize they’re saying, “You’re so wasteful. How dare you want to buy cheap clothing? Can’t you see how you’re killing the environment?! Buy expensive ones instead. Thrift instead. Greedy guts!”

Reading these articles made me feel icky.

While I understand fast fashion isn’t ideal, there’s a reason it’s everywhere.

It’s weird, isn’t it? Half of these articles low-key shame people for buying designer clothing. The other half seem to be shaming you for buying new fast fashion. There’s no winning, is there?

Fast fashion has a place in our world for a reason. Being a plus-sized person, even a small plus size, makes shopping hard for me. The clothing I want is generally stuck in straight sizing. My personal style tends to be very eccentric, bright, and bold. I don’t have the skills to DIY my own clothes!

If I were to choose fashion options that aren’t from SHEIN or similar online stores, I’d likely look bland, matronly, and also depressed. I also wouldn’t have any of the costume-like outfits that have become iconically part of my brand.

Fast fashion is popular for a number of reasons, though price is obviously a major part of it. The truth is that the clothes from fast fashion brands aren’t just more affordable. They’re also more inclusive in terms of sizing, more likely to cater to eccentric tastes, and generally easier to work with.

Another reason that fast fashion — particularly plastic fashion — has become so widespread is maintenance. #Sorrynotsorry, but I suck at maintaining wool clothing. Even cotton can be difficult to keep stain-free in my world. Polyester and plastic clothes tend to be easier for me to maintain.

In other words, fast fashion makes sense for many of us. And it’s messed up that our media often overlooks that part. Moreover, it’s messed up that the mainstream media is guilting consumers for not buying designer and also buying designer gear.

It’s a double-bind, but it’s also a telling double bind.

If it feels like groups are trying to pressure you in being happy with nothing, scraps, and hand-me-downs, you’re right.

And it’s fucked. Because just as they are telling you to forgo the brands that you wear daily, they’ll also encourage you to want designer duds you can’t afford so that LVMH still gets their stocks to soar.

Frankly, I’m tired of companies run by billionaires telling me to be happy with nothing. I’m tired of being guilted over my consumer habits when the ruling class are the worst offenders of us all.

I’ll thrift when I can, but when I can’t? You better bet your ass I’ll ignore every squawkbox that tells me how to shop, when to feel bad, and when to suck corporate dick.