Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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RTEFNOW's avatar
RTEFNOW
15h

This is a great observation.

As always you somehow pull out great topics from the endless nonsense we are assaulted with on a daily basis.

Thank you!!

I can’t help but think that the uptick in these types of articles and news stories is to try and get us all used to being broke because thats part of the oligarch plan.

It’s more obvious everyday that “they” feel we are no longer needed and undeserving of nice things anyway.

Im so very tired of the billionaire class.

They are rotten to the core.

So happy you never give up and keep on writing.

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1 reply by Ossiana Tepfenhart
L.K. The HorrorNerd's avatar
L.K. The HorrorNerd
15h

This is one of my most favorite articles ever so far I’ve read from you!

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