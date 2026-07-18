Ossiana Tepfenhart

Ossiana Tepfenhart

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Decarceration
9h

I would argue that Nikki IS actually attracted to Bear at the beginning, it COULD have worked. Which probably exacerbates the issues you brought up -- yes, she consents to a relationship before the One Wish Willow is in the picture. Even when she likely affirmatively consents, he does not prioritize her consent in any direction.

Even though it's a totally different -- and maaaaybe less triggering? -- situation, you absolutely have to see The Drama and write about it. But do not listen to what anyone says about it.

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