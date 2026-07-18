screenshot of the movie

Being a recently out lesbian made me realize how much compulsory heterosexuality ruined my life. And the more I look at it, the more there are things about the true horror of socially-enforced heterosexuality that can’t even seem to be put into words.

At the recommendation of friends, I checked out Obsession.

And part of me wish I hadn’t.

It was way too similar to the comphet I’ve been deconstructing for me not to discuss it. So, I’m going to talk about it. Watch out: spoilers ahead.

For those not in the know, ‘Obsession’ is the blockbuster hit of the season focused around a monkey’s paw wish.

Yes, I’m going to do a plot synopsis here.

A man by the name of Bear is obsessed with a beautiful girl named Nikki. The two of them work at a music store with their friends, Ian and Stephanie. The movie begins with him talking to his friends about how to confess his feelings.

He goes home. Bear realized his cat got into his pills, ate them, and died.

He then goes to his bed and starts to cry, asking, “Why did she…?”

The cat ends up in the trash. Sooner rather than later, he’s at a psychic shop where he buys a One Wish Willow. The instructions are simple: snap the stick, get your wish.

He feebly tries to ask Nikki out in front of her house, but changes his mind at the last minute. He decides to snap the stick as she’s entering her home, wishing that she would love him more than anything in the world.

Nikki comes back and starts saying that she was not okay, that her father is sick, and that she wants to spend the night with him. Eventually, the two start to date…but something seems off.

As the movie progresses, Nikki’s behavior gets more jealous, more controlling, and more alarming. At one point, she even cooks the remains of Bear’s cat. She begins urinating and defecating on herself. It becomes clear her father wasn’t sick, either.

She (or whatever was inhabiting her body) was sick in the head. And while she was forced to have sex with Bear, it became clear that Real Nikki didn’t want it.

It seems like the “Real Nikki” is being fought by the “Freaky Nikki,” who seems to be created specifically to fulfill his wish. Bear tries to hide what he did, despite extremely strange outbursts from Nikki that show she’s trying to fight it.

At one point, Nikki begs Bear to kill her. Bear does not. He does try to call up the help line for One Wish Willow, asking to modify the wish so that she stops acting scary.

Bear realizes the only way to fix this is for him to die — per the instructions on the help line. After Nikki kills both his best friends, he kills himself. Nikki awakes from the spell, horrified.

Wait, what does this have to do with compulsory heterosexuality?

As someone who basically ruined their life with it? A lot. Comphet acts like the One Wish Willow. It subtly pushes you to create a “you” that isn’t real. Nikki tries to fight her lack of attraction to Bear, but she has to be with him because of the wish.

Bear doesn’t care that she’s not into him. He takes advantage of her anyway. His friends even warn him that she doesn’t seem quite right, but he’s so blinded by his obsession of who he fantasized her to be that he didn’t care.

Now, a lot of people have noticed that Freaky Nikki’s behavior was similar to Borderline Personality Disorder. They are not wrong. Freaky Nikki behaves like a BPD person who is spiraling because their favorite person is getting all withdrawn.

As someone who was diagnosed with it, I get it. When we lose our ability to manage it, it’s terrifying. I’ve literally screamed “What won’t you love me?” the same way she did. (Boy, was that uncomfortable for me to watch!)

The fucked up thing is that I noticed my BPD gets flared up by comphet. The thoughts behind it are simple:

In comphet, I’m sleeping with someone I’m not attracted to. I feel like they “owe” me the behavior of worshipping the ground I walk on, being safe, and basically treating me like a god. I felt owed. And I couldn’t truly grasp that relationships aren’t supposed to feel forced like that until my girlfriends made me realize why my gay relationships felt so much easier. With those, there were no strings attached. The joy was being with them, not a social payoff of getting picked.

Comphet makes me feel like I have to be this perfect housewife or girlfriend. Much like how Freaky Nikki wasn’t Real Nikki. Real Nikki hated that shit and didn’t want to do that with Bear. I enjoy the housewife life, but not for men. I want to be the knight in shining cutlery for the right woman or women. The weird thing is, my role often gets impinged on me without saying. It’s just understood that that’s what has to happen.

The One Wish Willow takes away your right to consent. Meanwhile, a lot of comphet women feel like they can’t say no to dating or sexing a man…because that’s what you do. You can’t say no. That makes you wrong.

Freaky Nikki did a lot of things that sabotaged the relationship with Bear. BPD does this a lot. There’s a whole, “I hate you! Don’t leave me!” aspect to the disorder. While I never cooked a cat into a sandwich or dragged a carcass out of the garbage, I admit that I’ve sabotaged relationships in the past. Part of this was because I subconsciously resented the men I was dating even though I couldn’t figure out why.

Comphet does cause serious issues where you wonder “Why won’t he love me?” You give, give, give, but it never quite works, because the other person can figure out something feels off. But much like Freaky Nikki, you feel like you need to be that person’s everything because that’s what you were made to do. Truthfully, I feel like Nikki was screaming “Why won’t you help me?” but it kept coming out as “Why won’t you love me?” because of the spell.

Comphet can split your personality into two. Not literally. But you end up wearing a mask for who you really are, much like how Freaky Nikki and Real Nikki acted like two different people.

Men often feel entitled to your compliance under comphet. Meanwhile, Bear felt entitled to “fix” her with a spell. On some level, he knew what he was doing was wrong. He just didn’t care about her needs enough to let go. He knew the love wasn’t real and that she didn’t want to have sex with him. He just didn’t care.

The end result was a Freaky Nikki who totally ruined his life — a Nikki who was forced to love him and be with him, all while hating him. Neither Freaky Nikki nor Real Nikki truly wanted to be with him. They were just forced to be his partners and then used until they broke.

People have already pointed out that ‘Obsession’ shows major issues with consent.

Bear repeatedly takes the easiest way out of almost every situation. Rather than respect his crush saying no, he didn’t even bother fully asking her out. He just forced it with the wish stick.

When she started to break, he was more concerned about how others saw him than anything else. So, he tried to smooth things over rather than get her help. He kept brushing things under the rug until he couldn’t.

He took away Nikki’s ability to consent but also never really gave his consent to other things in the movie.

Obviously, the One Wish Willow removed Nikki’s ability to consent to sex with him. Even if she would have enjoyed it, it was magically forced. There are moments throughout the movie that show her trying to fight whatever started to inhabit her body.

When Stephanie puts the moves on him, he doesn’t say no. Rather, Freaky Nikki kills her, then turns to him and say, “You wanted this. This is what you wanted.”

Much like how he assumed that coerced consent was still consent, Freaky Nikki assumed that his running off with Stephanie granted her permission to murder her. Assumed consent is not consent.

Then, there are the lies.

I know way too many people who lie to get into bed with someone. That’s also not consent. Much like how Bear refused to admit what he did to Nikki, Nikki lied about her dad having cancer to get with him.

When Bear calls out Freaky Nikki for lying about her dad having cancer, she flips out. She then asks, “Then why does it matter?”

Women likely have heard that same line from dates who fudged the truth about who they were, what they did, or how old they were. I know I had. That made that line hit so much harder — not to mention the pressure Nikki puts on him to keep living that lie.

The way Nikki taped the door to keep Bear in is another allusion to coercion and comphet.

A lot of women marry men because they don’t have a choice. They don’t have the same rights as men. They can’t hold jobs that support them and their kids alone. In some countries, they may not even be allowed to walk alone in public.

That’s the political “taped door” we see happening — the political version of Nikki “gently nudging” Bear to stay with her. He still left, which makes her absolutely livid.

The way Bear gets hyperdefensive about rape accusations says a lot.

At one point, one of the people offhandedly mentioned telling Bear that there were rumors that he took advantage of a girl. Bear almost instantly shuts those down, even when they agree that he did nothing wrong.

He keeps doubling down, even when people have already said that it was a done deal. Then he gets even more defensive and shuts down. That’s a guilty conscience, if I do say so myself.

This is the same reason why he refuses to acknowledge how badly Nikki is suffering. Acknowledgment of her pain equates to acknowledgment of his guilt. His ego can’t handle it.

That’s why his call to the One Willow Wish hotline involved him treating Nikki like she was defective. He wanted to “alter” the wish that controlled her, not free her.

Finally, we can talk about the rape scene.

He’s on top of her having the time of his life. She’s ragdolling and dissociating. He doesn’t care. He isn’t looking at her to see if she’s having fun. It’s just “her role” in his mind.

While it’s a great film to discuss consent, ‘Obsession’ becomes so much more intense when you look at it through a comphet lens.

Yes, Bear had a specific role he wanted Nikki to play in the comphet/relationship side of things. What most people seem to ignore is that Freaky Comphet Nikki also had a role for Bear to play for her.

That’s why she flipped out when he went “off script.”

It wasn’t just that she was fighting the forced sex or the forced relationship. She was flipping out because he didn’t hold up his end of the comphet deal.

And you know what’s the scariest part of the movie? It’s an allegory that many, many LGBTQIA+ people will recognize in their own lives. It’s only more bone-chilling when you add in the masterful acting by the cast.

Bravissima.

This is true horror.